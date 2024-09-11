Welcome to Waymarkers

noun: a sign forming one of a series used to mark out a route

Hiking Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park in 2021

This is called Waymarkers because the things I like best to read/watch/listen to tend to be works which serve as metaphorical/metaphysical guides; pointing me to someplace higher, somewhere better. Toward Someone greater. But I also really like being outdoors and hiking and travelling, so I guess I like literal waymarkers as well.

I post things that I’ve written as well as my thoughts about things other people have created, but ultimately I encourage you to seek and find the waymarkers in your own life — the little signs that have been dropped in your path which are pointing you away from the eight-lane expressway and down a narrower, more interesting country lane.

We’ll see how this all goes. An important part of following a faith-based path is remaining open to being led and not getting too set in our own ideas of where we ought to be going or how fast we ought to get there. As for me, my faith is in God the Father as revealed through Jesus the Son and understood via the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. But I don’t intend to force my personal faith on anyone.

If you’d like to journey with me, you can subscribe so whatever I post goes straight to your inbox. Or you can just read what I’ve written here on the website, if you prefer.

I’m looking forward to seeing where we go together.