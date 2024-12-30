Waymarkers
Sunlines
(a poetic collaboration)
May 29
•
Claire Adderholt
and
A. A. Kostas
35
12
Are You Casting or Pursuing?
(non-fiction)
May 13
•
A. A. Kostas
39
3
April 2025
Binary Stars and Life / After
(poetry)
Apr 21
•
A. A. Kostas
42
15
The Mouth
(fiction)
Apr 6
•
A. A. Kostas
16
3
March 2025
Loving a Stranger
(non-fiction)
Mar 19
•
A. A. Kostas
42
13
Moneylenders / Eagle Prayer
(poetry)
Mar 2
•
A. A. Kostas
26
5
February 2025
Waymarkers, elsewhere
(a roundup)
Feb 14
•
A. A. Kostas
13
January 2025
The Raising Up of Niccólo (Part 3)
(fiction)
Jan 28
•
A. A. Kostas
15
The Raising Up of Niccólo (Part 2)
(fiction)
Jan 19
•
A. A. Kostas
9
2
The Raising Up of Niccólo (Part 1)
(fiction)
Jan 10
•
A. A. Kostas
24
6
December 2024
Tourist, Traveller, Tramp, Pilgrim
(non-fiction)
Dec 30, 2024
•
A. A. Kostas
23
12
Shepardic / Mustard Seed (Given)
(poetry)
Dec 22, 2024
•
A. A. Kostas
29
12
