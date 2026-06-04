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Deer Girl's avatar
Deer Girl
8d

It’s the ‘verb vs noun’ paradigm again: we need to be actively involved in the work of love, not seeking the possession of some abstract object we call ‘love’.

– this reminds me of something Iris Murdoch said: ‘We can only learn to love by loving.’

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1 reply by A. A. Kostas
Denise S. Robbins's avatar
Denise S. Robbins
7d

The heart pump analogy! So good. Also liked what you said about loving someone into the best person they can be.

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1 reply by A. A. Kostas
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