Oral storytelling, folklore, myths, tales, parables, fables — these are the building blocks of human culture. And the best stories are told not by one great master, but by multiple scribes and orators, generation after generation, layering each successive version atop each other, refining and tweaking, reinventing and alchemising. In this way, each generation can find new meanings in the old stories, forging links to current events and discovering deeper truths.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that our wisest spiritual teachers and religious figures have primarily used story as a way to communicate the fundamental nature of the universe, not necessarily inventing the tales from scratch, but retelling them and imbuing them with new meaning.

It is in this spirit that Kayla Norris and I have collaborated on a ‘woven tale’, sending snippets of stories back and forth through the ether, and then stitching them together. We’ve humbly titled our work: A Story of Stories.

Please enjoy.

All artwork in this post are original drawings by Kayla Norris

The Beginning

AAK:

Several years ago, Kayla and I were part of an unofficial association of socially delayed young men and women with a common interest: rare and antiquarian books. We’d meet at random intervals, summoned by Gerhardt, the Austrian owner of a second-hand-book-and-DVD shop in the Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy. The shop was a front, as there was little money in used books and absolutely none in DVDs, but Gerhardt stayed in business off the back of his clandestine trade in rare volumes. He often made us wear gloves as we handled the latest of his secret merchandise, delicately turning 300-year-old pages that fluttered like butterfly wings beneath our fingers. Gerhardt breathed heavily when the books were in our hands, and the air came through his drooping nose with a nasally whistle, the only sound in the darkened basement where he hid the precious stock.

One night, only Kayla and I responded to Gerhardt’s text, the rest of the group were out of town at the annual book festival in Clunes. I was acquainted with Kayla from our undergraduate studies. Frankly, I found her intimidating — with her Kiwi-American hybrid accent, her exotic life spent bouncing between the UK and Hawai’i, and her extensive knowledge of ancient languages.

“I haff a very strange text to show you tonight, girls and boys,” Gerhardt guffawed. He always called us ‘girls and boys’, despite only being ten years our senior, and overlooking that Kayla and I were both nearly thirty years old.

“It’s a text which many belieffed was missing from the canon. But I always said that if Aquinas referred to it in 1270, then a copy must sometime be found!”

He produced a large leather-bound book with a flourish, its vellum pages thudding against each other. We followed the usual ceremony of donning the white gloves and accepting the volume as a holy relic, heads bowed and palms outstretched. I’d never held anything so old, nothing Gerhardt had shown us previously was from before the 15th century, and I marvelled at the vibrant gold-leaf illuminations while ignoring the pang in my gut which said the book needed to be in a museum, in a climate-controlled and secure environment, where more than a few antipodean oddballs could appreciate it.

“Can you read from it?” Gerhardt asked Kayla. “You know your Greek, girl?”

“I think so,” Kayla muttered, pouring over the ancient pages. “Give me a tick.”

“What is it?” I interrupted. “Where’s it from?”

Gerhardt frowned at my impertinence and his thin moustache seemed to join in, a third eyebrow for his puckered mouth.

“This is the Diēgēma apo Diēgoumai, the Story of Stories. Written by Tscharous of Smyrna during his exile on Chios.” Gerhardt proceeded to explain the personal history of the monk known as Tscharous: his trials in Egypt, his eventual martyrdom in Rome, and the influence of his writing on Aquinas, Maimonides, and the Islamic scholars of al-Andalus. Gerhardt was making it sound like Tscharous invented the narrative short story, to which I was going to raise that Aesop’s parables preceded this Smyrnan by a few centuries, but before I could interject, Kayla began to translate the musty vellum pages for us, and I was entranced…

The Warrior With Cold Feet

The story began in the northern land of Thule, a place of ice and snow where the sun barely rose over the frostbitten country. It described a meeting between a vainglorious warrior, returned from seafaring raids, and a serving maid at the feast of a great lord. The bearded berserker and rosy-cheeked servant made eye contact throughout the night, but in the morning, he could find no trace of her. The only evidence of her existence was a pair of tiny fur slippers, lying in the exact spot he had left his own thick boots before collapsing into a drunken stupor.

Taking this as a sign, he journeyed throughout the village in bare feet, toes turning blue then purple in the cold, inquiring at every house. But none of the young women had feet quite so tiny as to fit the slippers. Finally, he reached the maid’s house, a shack on the edge of the village, but was deterred from entering by her stepmother, who did not believe that this bellowing, bearded beast could have anything but bad intentions with their poor family. He insisted that he only came to exchange the stepdaughter’s slippers for his boots, and the stepmother relented, allowing them to swap footwear.

Once the deed was done and feet matched with shoes, the warrior looked upon his beauty’s face in the white light of the snow and began to sing her a song, the last stanzas of an epic romance…

The Love Song of A Homeless Berserker

KN:

The love song went something like this:

You sought me and unearthed me You knew where I’d collapse And where I’d stumble again You glanced at me from afar And saw my mind as a scroll You’re acquainted with the depths of me Where could I run from the thought of you? How could I avoid your song? If I scale jagged peaks, all I hear is you If I descend to deepest canyons, all I see is you If I sail to the utter east And dwell in ice-littered seas, Even there you haunt me Even there you compass me…

I stopped mid-line. Cliffhanger at its finest, I know.

“Is that all?” Gerhardt demanded.

“Translating these last lines is a bit… tricky,” I explained. “The word used is usually reserved for a collection of regions, or an alliance of villages, not one place or person. But the warrior calls his maiden this word. I don’t quite get it — give me a moment.”

I rummaged through my mental dictionary, laden with too many languages, ancient and modern. What was it? At least our closest equivalent? Not ‘alliance’, but not ‘house’ either.

“Oh, of course,” I chuckled.

It was so simple, and I nearly overcomplicated it. And with all the flourish of a performer at The Globe (covering for my bruised pride), I announced the final lines:

Even there you compass me… For now you are my HOME Yes my home at last And here we can rest And read stories from the Scrolls of Life together…

The words on the page continued, but instead of continuing the narrative of the song or reverting back to the story of the warrior wooing his love, the book jumped straight to an excerpt from the so-called ‘Scrolls of Life’...

The Case of the Missing Grain Accountant

AAK:

The excerpt was a report by the private investigator Gal-sal of Sumer, hired to track down fraud which had been uncovered in the national audit. In particular, he was charged with investigating Kushim, a barley accountant employed by the king. Discrepancies had been found in Kushim’s clay tablets, figures which couldn’t be balanced. But Kushim had gone missing, maybe he’d heard about the investigation and skipped town, which left Gal-sal with nothing to do but sit at the local watering hole and wait for his luck to change. So when a long-legged lady of the king’s retinue walked in, Gal-sal knew things were looking up, and they were looking even better when she whispered into his ear that Kushim was still in town, wearing a disguise, and frequenting the palace library.

Gal-sal rushed over to the cavernous library chamber, only to find a stack of tablets laying next to a recently snuffed candle. Kushim must have known that Investigator Gal-sal was hot on his trail. He was probably planning some other kind of fraud, maybe something that could destroy the strained socio-agricultural system the king was holding together through irrigation canals, barley farming, and harsh capital punishment. But no, Gal-sal realised, as he bent low over the clay rectangles, these tablets weren’t accounts. The cuneiform was some kind of narrative, a story, so he lit the candle again to make out the text and began to read…

The Forbidden Citadel

KN:

This account stands as warning to the King Eannatum of Lagash and his subjects.

At the conception of civilization, the whole earth had one language and the same words. As people migrated from the east, they found a plain in the land of Shinar and settled there. There they said to one another, “Come, let us make bricks, and burn them thoroughly.”

Then they said to each other, “Come let us build ourselves a city, so we do not have to be dispersed over the face of the earth.” However, this was against the directive of the King of that place, who was lord over Shinar and mediator of the Grand Beyond. The King demanded they disperse across the world to tend to its land and to multiply his dominion. They were not to have one city, but many.

Alas, the people of Shinar disregarded the order of the King in favour of their own designs. They desired a city that could house the whole world. “Why go anywhere else? Here we will stay,” they said. When the King came to the city, he marveled at their strength, but grew fearful of what had been achieved. The King told his advisors, “Now nothing they wish to do will be impossible for them.”

Therefore, he ordered the Chief Magician to lay a spell on the city, with permanent effect. At once, the bricklayers could not understand the words of the mortar-layers, and the carpenters could not understand the words of the stone masons. In such chaos, they abandoned the city and scattered across the plains and beyond.

The mortar-layers turned south toward the desert to seek a new life, and as they wandered the wastelands, they told each other stories in words that nobody but themselves could understand…

The Spider and the Fire Thief

AAK:

One of these stories described a man who was chained to a cliff in the desert, suspended high above an oasis. Every night he was stung by the scorpions which lived in a nearby nest. He had been chained to the cliff by the gods of the mountain, as punishment for trying to steal the holy flame of the burning bush and share the gift of eternal fire with his people. One day, while the man was cursing and crying in pain, a spider crawled up the cliff-face and took pity on him. The spider knew it couldn’t do much to help (scorpions will kill a spider if they can catch one) so the spider did the only thing it could think of and began to weave a web in the dry branches of the dead tree which hung over the man.

The spider worked all night, depleting every last drop of silk in its spinneret. The man was confused, he couldn’t understand why the spider was constructing a web on the clifftop when it could catch more flies in the wadi below. But as the morning sun rose over the dunes and the man whimpered with the pain of another night’s visit from the scorpions, he peered through swollen eyelids and saw something miraculous. Beads of dew had collected on the web above his head, and in the soft morning light, the threads formed hieroglyphs, the same characters the scribes made on the walls of the tombs. As the air warmed, the condensation ran down the silk weblines and collected into larger and larger drops, until the spider, all eight of its eyes focused on the imprisoned man, twitched the web so the water fell onto the man’s face, into his mouth and eyes.

The man tilted his head back in ecstasy, praising whichever god had sent the spider, and as he did so he began to understand the story the spider was telling in its weaving, which went something like this…

The Mariner, His Daughter & The Sea

KN:

Hiram of Byblos was the master mariner in an age of master mariners. In those days, every ruler on every Mediterranean shore clamored for murex shells, and Hiram knew where to find them. Navigating the vast trade networks of the Phoenician-controlled seas, Hiram clothed royalty in the most coveted of colours — deep purple — which made him a wealthy man.

Hiram had one daughter, Odessa, named for the long journeys his late wife had endured to reach him during their courtship. Hiram’s crew had long given up protesting there being a woman aboard their ship — especially one as untouchable as Hiram’s offspring. Now sixteen, Odessa was an accomplished navigator herself, loved and trusted by her father. However, unlike the pragmatic Hiram, she was fully given over to the romance of the sea. She loved the sea, not as an adversary to best or an obstacle to overcome, but as a world unto itself. She did not care about any of the destinations they sailed toward; she only wanted to be lost in the wine-dark waters.

On most journeys, Hiram marked the halfway point of their voyage at the Rock of Calpe, the last cliff between the trading waters of the Mediterranean and the open seas beyond. Hiram always breathed a sigh of relief once the ship turned away from Calpe and pointed home to Byblos. But Byblos was no home to Odessa. She only cared for the sea and her father, and the open waters beyond Calpe called to her.

To this day, no man in Phoenicia knows why Hiram agreed to it. There are rumors he went insane, that he had inhaled too many fumes from the crushed murex shells, or that he so loved his daughter that he forgot all sense. Whatever the reason, on that fateful voyage, Hiram sold most of his murex to merchants in Calpe, and purchased supplies for three months. He gave his crew the opportunity to be paid in full, with passage back to Byblos. Three men took it. The rest chose to follow Hiram and Odessa, and sail through the cleft in the rocks, past the known horizon, to let the wind carry them westward with Odessa at the helm.

A few old-timers say that Hiram and Odessa survived the voyage, finding new lands beyond the western ocean and forming an alliance with a great people. Many years later, there were reports of a distant queen and king who were clothed in purple, rich with gold and silver, but who lived beyond the reach of any known trading route. These reports came as missives written on parchment and rolled into glass bottles, set afloat on the faraway tides. But not all the bottles contained this kind of news. One bottle contained a very different message, a story from another place and another time, about a singularly unusual person…

The Story Made Flesh

AAK:

The message in the bottle said that at the central point of three great continents, where the east meets the west and north meets the south, a stonemason abandoned his adoptive father’s trade and began to spend time in wild and desolate places. Whenever he returned to town he made strange and controversial utterances, but his eyes burned with passion and his words could not be falsified by the lawyers and rhetoricians who came to argue with him. The stonemason attracted a large following, many of whom regarded him as a divine figure, even as he evaded directly claiming this status.

Eventually, as all upstart movements must, the stonemason came into conflict with the authorities, both religious and political, and most of his followers abandoned him. Only his most stalwart believers, mostly young people, remained by his side until his inevitable death at the hands of the state. But strangely, these followers didn’t disband after his untimely end. Instead, their numbers grew and spread, they began to proselytise about the stonemason and his divinity. Most unusually, they began to refer to him as the Word Made Flesh, the Story of Stories come to life…

The Ending

At this point, Kayla stopped translating the manuscript and looked up at Gerhardt. “I think that’s it.” Her gloved finger rested in the pages which lay open on her lap.

“But you’re only halfway through the book!” I exclaimed, annoyed at having the spell of the narrative broken. “There’s still more pages to go.”

“Ah, my dear boy, but this is a chiastic story,” Gerhardt snorted. “We must finish at the middle.”

Kayla then explained that in chiastic texts, the meaning of the book is nestled in the centre, and the rest of the manuscript would just be building back out from that point, meandering back through the layers of stories we had just plunged through.

I sat in stunned silence for some time, while Gerhardt and Kayla spoke wonkishly about Greek prepositions and verb structures.

That night stands as a midway point for my life, a before-and-after-event which split my adult existence in two. I had never experienced a story like that before, and now the rest of my life since then has been a pursuit of the source of this universal narrative, a life spent seeking the Story of Stories…

Thanks for reading! We hope this act of ‘storyweaving’ helps you find your way further onward and upward…

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