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Kayla Norris's avatar
Kayla Norris
7d

my brain still hurts from translating all that ancient greek

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Sandrina de Klerk's avatar
Sandrina de Klerk
7d

Such a good piece. Loved the style you went for. And Kayla, amazing job on the illustrations!!

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