Waymarkers

Waymarkers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannah Lang's avatar
Hannah Lang
May 13

So good! I'm curious if you have any ideas about diving in and pursuing alongside others. So much of this is internal work, but I feel like my dream dinner conversation would be to steal your words and ask something like, "what's everyone finding in 'that subterranean world of your thoughts and fears and desires and beliefs?'" Would love to know if you're having conversations like that with friends!

Then there are people in my life who are moving away from faith and I'm always so curious about their journey. It's not that I want to debate or strong-arm them into believing everything I believe (although I wouldn't hate that, haha) but first and foremost I genuinely want to know things like, "How is your soul?," "What do you think your purpose is?", "Where does truth, beauty, goodness, and love come from, and what's it for?"

We're having new neighbors over for dinner tonight....might just have to ask if they've ever sensed a "voice that has been calling to you in a thousand different ways: wake up and see the truth of who you are and whom you belong to." Kind of joking, but in reality I bet more people would love to have these conversations, if someone would just be bold enough to ask.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by A. A. Kostas
Dave Joseph Jr's avatar
Dave Joseph Jr
May 17

https://substack.com/@poetpastor/note/p-160924670?r=5gejob&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 A. A. Kostas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture