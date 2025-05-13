For those of you who prefer to read off paper rather than a screen, I have converted this entry into an easily printable pdf file:

An illustration from a 1902 printing of Moby Dick

Most of us approach faith like we’re fishing from a boat. Floating down the river of existence, seeing where it takes us. We hunker down when there’s rapids, patch the leaks when they appear, and all the while we hope for a calm, still section when we’ll get a chance to put our lines in the water and see if there’s anything more to life. If there’s anything to catch.

Eventually we may come to a place where the river of life widens, the pace grows smooth and lazy — it’s finally the perfect time to begin our spiritual search. But now that we’re here, most of us don’t do anything. We sit in our boats and forget all about our good intentions. The rods and tacklebox lie unused beneath our feet as we stretch out and gaze up at the sky, uninterested in what lies beneath the surface.

Some of us might cast our line and wait to see if anything comes our way. Sure we might get a few nibbles, but only occasionally do we hook something worth reeling in, and even then, we often catch and release. It wasn’t quite what we were looking for. It wasn’t as big or impressive as what we’d had in mind. Besides, we don’t want to commit too quickly, what if we catch something better? And what if there are rapids coming up ahead? We need to prepare, we can’t spend too long focused on fish…

Casting about like this is passive. It doesn’t require much. And if you’ve been waiting your whole life to find a reason for living, to discover if there’s some higher purpose, if there’s a Divine Person who created you and is calling to you — this is no way to seek answers. You can’t half-heartedly pursue faith, you have to live the search.

To continue the fishing metaphor, let’s compare casting with a different method:

You watch the sun shining over the calm waters, slowly slipping down the face of the sky toward the horizon’s edge. You stretch out, nearly weightless on the taut surface of the bay, meters of aquamarine water separating you and the pale sand below. You grip the snorkel in your teeth and submerge into the depths, kicking methodically toward the vacillating green strands of kelp. Sunbeams filter through the water like fronds on a palm tree. You spot an archway of sorts, formed between the rocks, and you rise just enough to suck more air into your lungs, before plummeting down and through the opening, arms outstretched, head on a swivel. Looking, searching.

In your hand is a gun longer than your arm, powered by a giant rubber band attached to a spear. You’re not idly swimming through this cove. You and your friends are here in pursuit. You’re here to hunt.

John Steel vintage illustration

This may sound strange, but one of the main ways I’ve spent time outdoors in recent years is spearfishing. It’s something you fall into, like most male hobbies, because your friends are doing it and it has cool gear. Giant fins, knives strapped to your leg, boat floats, underwater flashlights, and guns that shoot spears — what’s not to like? But mostly I just like doing something outdoors with friends and family.

I’m using spearfishing as the antithesis to fishing with a line and reel. And by considering the distinction between casting and pursuing, we are brought to a fork in the river, and we have to decide how we are going to seek for Divine Truth.

1891 print of spearing a barracuda

I say you need to ditch the fishing rod and jump off the boat, speargun in hand, mask and snorkel on, and really get down to the bottom of things. Down into that subterranean world of your thoughts and fears and desires and beliefs. Find the dim crevices, the dark parts of your soul which you’d rather not explore. And find those fish, those darting concepts or images that lead you toward something greater. There are plenty to find, if you search for them. They are signs of various size and shape, but each in their own way can point you toward higher truths. And by chasing them down you are responding to that voice that has been calling to you in a thousand different ways: wake up and see the truth of who you are and whom you belong to.

Don’t rest until you’ve hunted the different aspects of faith down. And don’t give up when complicated or foreign concepts get away from you at first. It’s going to take time. There is deep wisdom in how we don’t get it all at once; it would be too much for us. But keep pursuing those deeper truths, no matter how slippery and elusive they are.

You are not called to be a bystander in your own life, idly casting for some kind of meaning. You have the incredible power of agency, and it was given to you by someone who wanted you to pursue all that is good and true and beautiful.

The pursuit is important, because the pursuit is what changes us, makes us ready to embody the very things we are seeking. If deep truths about faith, love, grace, and hope simply leapt into our boat and flopped on our laps, we wouldn’t know what to do with them. We wouldn’t know their value.