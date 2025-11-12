For those of you who prefer to read off paper rather than a screen, I have converted this entry into an easily printable pdf file:

Kitchen Hut, Cradle Mountain National Park, Tasmania, 2021

We live in a binary age. Everything is yes or no, black or white, on or off. We split into camps, we divide our own minds, ignoring information if it doesn’t suit our positions.

It’s not surprising that things have gone this way, for every computer-based program is built on a binary system. Everything you see on the internet, every software program, every modern convenience, is reducible to a chain of 1s and 0s, yes or no. If ‘the medium is the message’, what happens when the medium is a series of logic gates which continually demand of you, “What side are you on? 1=YES or 0=NO? Which path are you going to choose? How about now?”. Hardware and software reduces everything to tribal simplicity, and we wonder why the computer age hasn’t brought about high-minded and nuanced enlightenment.

But layered on top of this binary system, we have developed a culture of arch-subjectivity. We all have our own ‘truth’, smashing against each other with that word, cheapening it. If there are binaries, many of us seem very comfortable selecting whichever suits our own individualistic worldview. In this way, we imagine we construct a personality or identity.

Some say it’s better to embrace all sides and attempt a cold-fusion of the opposing positions. Hence the rise of ‘both/and’ thinking, people talking of the ‘third way’ and ‘pluralism’ and ‘enlightened centricism’. But I don’t think this helps at all. Instead we’re left with muddied waters, a flooded creekbed without a filtration system. If there is no true and false, then we are lost to meaninglessness. We can’t build robust relationships, let alone communities or societies, without agreed-upon positions. We can’t determine what is right and wrong in our own lives if we never have to make decisions.

So we are trapped in another binary, caught between either taking inflexible, subjective positions or embracing every ‘truth’ as equally valid. Which approach will you choose? And why does neither option feel satisfactory?

This is an essay I’ve been wanting to write for a long time, circling around this particular mountain for a while, looking for a route to follow. My previous essays on metamodernism and adventure, casting vs pursuing, cultivating a garden of life, and the difference between tourists and pilgrims were trial attempts, journeys to and from base camp. I needed to warm up my legs and lungs for the distance, acclimatise to the height.

Grist Mill in Babcock State Park, West Virginia by Chandler Cruttenden on Unsplash

Early in his 2007 novel Peak (about a teenage urban climber attempting to summit Everest), Roland Smith briefly analogises on how to be a young writer, using the picture of grist mills. The young writer, according to Smith, needs to learn how to lurk and listen and let ideas percolate, to ‘gather grist for your literary mill’.

The grist mill is one of humanity’s great inventions, up there with the wheel and sliced bread (and it is, ironically, a big wheel that creates flour for making bread). Ancient people would travel vast distances and pay a hefty fee just to get their grain milled, big sails being pushed by the wind, or wooden slats being turned by a powerful river, transforming raw crops into something more edible, more portable, and more applicable. Without mills you don’t get bread or beer, so arguably without mills you don’t get civilisation.

particularly stands out as helping me construct this essay). And now, finally, I have enough grain from different plots of land to start up the mill, to process the grain into grist, transfiguring it into something finer and more useful, something I can grasp and finally put words to.

I think my problem with binary thinking is how reductive it is, given creation’s incredible variety and nuance, and given the complex depths of the human soul. This existence really can’t be boiled down to 1s and 0s.

But the pluralist approach, of making everything true, is a cop-out. It strips the world of any meaning whatsoever, for if everything is true then nothing is. Plus, it sneakily still confines each person to their own subjectivity. I feel trapped by my own limited perspective already, thank you very much. I don’t believe any of us are going to determine what is true by staying holed up in our individualistic viewpoints.

So where to from here?

Binary thinking traps us into making false choices. The trap is something like this:

You’re out for a hike, seeking out the purportedly glorious vista from a nearby summit that you’ve heard the old timers speak about. You’ve brought some friends with you, all experienced hikers. But then you reach a fork in the path, with a signpost like this one.

Photo by Hadija on Unsplash

Your group has a choice to make. Are you seeking the future or the past? Or in more familiar terms, are you traditionalist or progressive / right-wing or left-wing / pro or anti? You watch in dismay as your group of fellow hikers splits along sectarian lines, dividing into camps, friendships disintegrating before your eyes. What else is there to do but:

Make your choice and join your tribe, which allows you to move forward, but also means you break away from half of your friends, moving in opposing directions; or Declare that both sides are equally valid and have good qualities, and therefore remain stuck in no-man’s land, unable to proceed any further on your journey?

Neither option seems good to me, which is why I’m increasingly repulsed by this false binary. The sign pretends there are only two ways, the way of the future (progress) or the way of the past (tradition). But maybe you need to lead your group off the trail for a section and find the way of the eternal present.

Remember, the choices we are presented with are often (though not always) presented in the form of a false binary.

The curse of binary thinking is more pervasive and more obvious since the insertion of AI chatbots into our everyday lives. Like any computer program, the way AI works is nothing more than a series of complex, entangled logic-gates, a whole bunch of 1s and 0s arranged to spot and build patterns in language. But the insipid, falsely profound way in which all the chatbots seem to speak — e.g. ‘that’s not cowardice, that’s courage’, ‘you aren’t failing, you’re fulfilling’, ‘it’s not bleep, it’s blorp’, and so on — is a nakedly obvious combination of the binary and the user’s own biases. A terrible conglomeration of the worst impulses of binary thinking and individualised subjectivity.

(Ironically, the rise of AI has itself created new camps, AI defenders and decriers — yet another binary of people trotting out the same overhyped predictions and prophecies in opposition to each other.)

I suppose with this essay what I’m trying to do is map out a different framework for thinking through problems and decisions which goes beyond what our baser instincts or even our AI chatbot can do for us. To encourage a deeper and broader approach.

A quick diversion onto another kind of unhelpful thinking which is common, but results in impractical or even dangerous advice:

Once again you’re on a mountain trail, an ‘out and back’ type of trail — no loops, no forks, no options. There are waymarkers on the path, clearly pointing you in a particular direction, telling you which way leads to the mountaintop. But the way forward looks steep and your legs are burning. There are gentle slopes on either side of you, soft hills of wildflowers descending into verdant valleys. The voices of your lazier hiking buddies call out to you, “come down off the trail, there are other paths which could lead us there”, and they make reasonable-sounding suggestions like “why don’t we all just find our own way to the summit?”. But it’s clear that the way of comfortable valleys won’t lead you further up and further in. Only the steep path before you will take you to the summit.

Sometimes there really is a single way which leads to your sought destination, and you would be foolish not to follow it. I am nearly as wary of people who pretend there is never a singular truth as I am of those who insist they have the sole answer to every problem.

Sometimes the trail may disappear altogether, especially as you grow in experience and seek out greater adventures. Not every mountain has a path all the way to the top, not every environment retains the markings of those who have walked before you.

Let’s say you’re walking through the foothills, before the proper ascent begins, and find that the path you were following disappears. Before you is a large patch of glacial erratic, a felsenmeer, a wide field of stones and boulders left over from retreating ice. While there may be a few waymarkers scattered about, arrows painted onto stones, there’s no visible trail, the tough rocks carry no memory of the boots which have walked before you. You can see the peak beckoning in the distance, but there’s no linear way toward it. So you make your own invisible path across the rocks and boulders. And your fellow travellers make theirs. There are a variety of ways you can move across this moonscape. But there is only one end point, the mountaintop itself.

Rock scrambling near the top of Cradle Mountain, Tasmania, 2021

I’ll admit, it’s difficult when you can’t be certain if you’re heading the right way. The waymarkers may be few and far between, and they may be vague or difficult to interpret without the clear definition of a path cut into the ground. Which way are they pointing? But this is also where the greatest progress can be made, because when we are more open to learning from how others around us are walking, we can remain humble and curious and courageous. We aren’t wandering around this rock field blind, insisting that walking in a circle is just as valid as anyone else’s method. We are still looking at that mountaintop in the distance. We are straining forward in our journey of discovery. We just know not everything has a set path, not everything is as simple as ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Some things are, but not everything.

What appears to be an exercise in personal subjectivity (“everyone should just do what makes them happy”) in response to an infinite array of options (“there’s no singular truth”), somehow results in the same outcome if we keep our eyes on the desired destination. I have made my own journey over the rock field and you have made yours, neither was necessarily better or worse, the point is we both made it to the other side and moved closer to our goal.

Waymarkers are made to be shared. Share

So the key seems to be recognising what part of the trail you’re on. Are you being presented with a false binary, requiring you to find a middle way which goes beyond frozen inaction? Or is there a defined way forward which daunts you, but you know that to leave the trail would be foolish? Or are you genuinely at a section of your journey which requires you to discover your own way forward, not losing track of your ultimate destination, but stitching together a unique path?

This seems to mostly be an exercise in discernment (or, ancient concept of wisdom), which requires more of us than obediently following trails or falling for false binaries or foolishly agreeing that everyone should go their own way or losing track of our desired destination when there’s no path to follow.

What do I mean by discernment? I think it’s about understanding the nature of certain questions or choices before us. For example, does God exist or not? That’s a binary question for you to decide, it’s either yes or no. But if we consider the nature of God or what our relationship with God ought to be, then we are beyond binary answers. We can’t yes-or-no our way toward the truth like a checklist or an algorithm.

Or if you prefer something less theological: can unselfish love exist? We can’t sit on the fence, it’s binary. But if it can exist, what does it look like? What qualifies as unselfish, what qualifies as love? Well, that depends. On the circumstances, the people involved, their motivations, the actions taken and not taken. It’s a complex question — ultimately navigable, but complex nonetheless. More like a wide sea of rocks than a series of forks in the road.

Discerning which part of the journey we’re on isn’t easy, especially when choosing a tribe or listening to others’ opinions takes less effort. We have to hold the past, present, and future within us as we proceed. The past — where we’ve come from, what we’ve learned until now, the wisdom of those who’ve walked this way in previous generations; the future — our goal, the mountaintop we’re aiming for where the vista will be laid out before us; and most importantly, the present — the situation we currently find ourselves in. What is being asked of us, right now? What kind of choice am I being asked to make? And have my options been artificially limited, presented as binary despite there being more than two paths available? Or am I being led astray into a dangerously comfortable descent?

It isn’t easy, but in the pursuit of that mountaintop — the transcendent place where truth and clarity and beauty and understanding are combined — is worth the effort. Making our way to the summit is both the journey of a lifetime and a lifelong journey, worth devoting everything we’ve got to attempt the climb.

The way of discernment may seem lonely at first, leaving behind the crowds of oppositional tribes and those who prefer the comfortable descent into valleys of their own making. But from my experience, you do end up meeting a few other travellers on this discerning path.

These fellow pilgrims are living and breathing waymarkers who do more than point you on your way, they walk the trail with you, arm around your shoulder and face turned toward the rising sun, encouraging you both onward.

