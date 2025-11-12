Waymarkers

Marc Allyn
Oh man, I enjoyed this, so forgive my ramble here. And it made me pick up one of my all time favorite works: The Matter With Things. And in ch. 10 Iain goes in on the idea of truth (well his entire book is an exploration, but here he really starts to get into it).

So this is how I saw it relating to your exploration, that binary thinking or relativistic thinking vs. discernment are all ways of relating to 'what is true?' and Iain asks a good question, how we define 'true' or 'truth' matters.

He opens: What Then Is Truth?

“Truth is a noun only to God; to men, it is best known as an adverb — truly.” — Rabbi Jacob Agus

Though our minds help shape reality, something exists beyond us to which we may be true. There is a relationship between mind and world, an answering correspondence. To assume there is something real to know means some understandings will be nearer to it than others.

McGilchrist likens this to music. A piece cannot exist apart from the player, yet every performance differs in how faithfully it realizes what the score holds in potential. So too with truth: our apprehension of reality is embodied, interpretive, and yet capable of being truer or poorer in accord with the whole.

Then he asks a great question: whether truth is best understood as a thing or a process.

 When treated as a thing, truth becomes static—a structure of facts built upon other facts, impersonal, transmissible, timeless, and theoretically perfect. When lived as a process, truth becomes relational—a reverberation between thought and experience that remains unfinished, yet ever unfolding toward greater coherence. It is tested in the pulse of lived experience, not through abstraction but through fidelity of response. Such truth is many-stranded, demanding attentiveness, discipline, and receptivity. It resists both dogmatism and relativism, inviting shared discernment rather than private whim.

He points to Paul Ricoeur captured this dynamic well: “There is always more than one way of construing a text, yet not all interpretations are equal. The text is a limited field of possible constructions... one can argue, arbitrate, and seek agreement, even if agreement remains beyond reach.”

He then shows how this leads us to the word itself. Truth once named not a proposition, but a disposition.

The Old German treu means faithful, kin to trust. To be true was to be steadfast—as two well-fitted surfaces are said to be true. The Latin verum relates to the Sanskrit root meaning to choose or believe, and belief itself shares root with love: Old English lief, German lieben, Latin credere—“to give one’s heart.”

Truth, then, belongs to the same family as faith, fidelity, and love. It lives in relationship—a mutual pledge of trust that unfolds through time. Whether that trust proves worthy is not known in advance; it is revealed through commitment and experience. Etymology here acts as quiet archaeology, showing how meanings drift like continents. Beneath our modern propositions lie older understandings: truth as steadfastness, as fit, as faithfulness to what is real.

Stephanie Lam
It's also a way of avoiding responsibility, isn't it? Press the button and take the decision from the vending machine. Discernment is maturity. It's about asking questions and not judging the answers. Thank you for writing this.

