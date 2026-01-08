My favourite kind of fiction pairs quality writing with interesting plots, and doesn’t shy away from questions of morality and faith. This kind of story seems to be a rarity nowadays, so I’ve decided to write one myself.

Over six weeks I’m sharing Conspirators — a short novella in six episodes, with an accompanying song embedded in each part (the music is relevant to the story, I promise).

Conspirators is a transcendent thriller, containing mysteries and puzzles. Can you figure out what’s going on? Can you solve the puzzles before we reach the end?

Looking forward to seeing you in the comments.

— Yours, A. A.

Part 1 (The Ljubljana Affair)

Accompanying song — ‘Gimme Sympathy’ by Metric (2009):

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Nobody suspects the man with a stroller. The young father, humming vaguely familiar melodies into the night air, moving through cones of light flared onto the dark streets by the phosphor lamps. In the yellow beam his breath is caught briefly, steam from the pits of his lungs. And in case anyone wonders if the stroller is a ruse, a disguise, the young father occasionally lifts the cover off the buggy, momentarily revealing the swaddled infant. Every now and then the father stops the stroller completely and lifts his son to his shoulder to burp or soothe. The baby’s face shines against the black night, thin hair caught in a golden halo of light.

I’m dead-dropping a package tonight, a sizeable one, which is why I brought the stroller. Usually if it’s something smaller or thinner, a document or a bundle of cash, I use the baby carrier, strapping Felix to my chest, letting him nestle into my heartbeat, the envelope tucked safely in a hidden zippered pocket.

Lone figures move in the shadows tonight, as they always do once the bars and restaurants close. They skulk in the dark corners thrown by the floodlit church spires, cigarillos glowing like cat’s eyes. Ljubljana is a city of churches and cathedrals, castles and bridges, and I walk beneath stained glass windows multiple times on my journey, watching from the corners of my eyes to see if any of the late-night boys follow my strange perambulations, whether anyone is taking too much interest in a man trying to soothe his child. The castle upon the hill glowers down at us all, urging us to leave the cold night air undisturbed, to return to our homes and beds. But I have a job to complete.

Felix begins to grumble as we clatter over cobblestones in the oldest part of town, heading toward the university, where the mini-marts stay open all night so students can buy Korean soju and Russian cigarettes and Chinese instant noodles. I avoid the Lidl and Aldi, and head for the co-op on Gregorčičeva Street, which most students know is a front for Émile, the owner, to sell under-the-counter THC vape oil and party pills. I pause to settle Felix, resting his smooth fat cheek against my chest until he falls back asleep, and in the alleyway to my left I see movement, a cautious step, and I hear a camera click — something large and slow, something with night vision enabled, given I’m standing in an inky corner of the piazza, far from any light except the silver moon and too-distant stars. Someone’s gathering intel on me.

I softly lower Felix into the stroller and as I do, I brush my fingertips against the heavy black box that showed up in my storage locker the day before yesterday. I don’t like to think about what’s in the box or how it will be used, but after years of working for government agencies, I’ve learned how to turn away from the first pang of guilt before it slaps my other cheek. Plus, this kind of work pays a hell of a lot better, and is a hell of a lot more flexible.

Jocelyne, my wife, works in medical sales; that’s our steady, taxable income. I went freelance around the time we found out she was pregnant, about a year ago. I hadn’t really thought about having a child, at least not at this point in our lives, but it was clear that I would be the one to quit my job. I’d been looking for an excuse to leave the agency for months, ever since they pushed out my father.

It wasn’t hard to transition to private practice — my line of work is all about knowing the players and making the connections, and I have contacts in most of the organisations operating in Central and Eastern Europe, stretching from Germany to the Caucuses. But I can’t quite figure out who would want to photograph me doing nothing more than soothing my child on an inconspicuous nighttime walk in my home city. It’s a valueless photo. More than the shadowy figures and the nature of the package I’m delivering, this mysterious photographer unsettles me. Who would want that photo? I make a beeline for the mini-mart, following the instruction left with the parcel to head toward the pastry section.

All of my work is totally analogue. No emails, no texts, nothing to do with the internet or the cloud. I saw enough during my time at the agency, even stationed here in quiet Slovenia, to know that anything connected can be compromised. For my clandestine courier services, I get handwritten messages, packages showing up in garages, bundles of cash in safety deposit boxes. It sometimes feels like we’re back in my father’s heyday, like agents are smuggling data out of Moscow in cassette tapes while you hide microfiche in a marked postbox. But in a digital world filled with built-in backdoors, analogue is the only remaining foothold in reality.

I’m humming one of Felix’s favourite songs, something fast and upbeat by Metric, as I round the corner and cross the empty street toward the concrete tower which houses Émile’s shop, but just as I steer the stroller up the accessibility ramp, a short, trim woman materialises from under the shop’s awning and plants herself between me and the sliding doors. She’s older, maternally elegant, with olive skin and a head covering.

“Looking for something special?” Her voice is thickly accented, Middle Eastern but difficult to place.

I shake my head and raise my eyebrows as if I’m bemused instead of frightened. An old trick. “Just the usual. You lose track of the groceries when you’ve got a little one at home.”

The woman barely looks at the stroller. Instead she glares at me with black eyes and whispers, “2-2-6-6.” She blinks slowly, squeezing her eyes shut for a few seconds, then nods at me, moving down the stairs which run adjacent to the ramp, and walking backward to the street corner, maintaining eye contact the entire time, before spinning and striding quickly down the side street.

I have no idea what the numbers mean, but I can see shadows moving toward us in the warped reflections on the mini-mart’s doors, so I hurry inside, nod at the cashier on duty, and roll the stroller toward the plastic bins which hold the bread and pastries.

The handwritten instructions I received with the package were terse and somewhat cryptic, until I realised that ‘palianytsia’ is Ukrainian for ‘bread’ and ‘C3’ just meant the bin labelled C3 at the mini-mart. What I’ll find in the bread bin is unclear, but I assume it will lead me to the drop location, hopefully nearby.

The bins are mostly filled with crumbs at this time of the night, but when I lift the tissue paper in the C3 bin, I find a key taped to the plastic, attached to a keyring with ‘skladišče’ printed on it — the storeroom. A few people came into the store after me, the stalking shadows, so I amble the aisles casually in case they’re watching, Felix snoring and murmuring as we edge closer to the grey doors at the back of the shop, looking like nothing but a young father squeezing in a grocery run with his sleeping son. Certainly not a courier between blackmarket groups. Felix’s murmurs seem to confirm my own thoughts: the people tailing me and the mysterious photographer, they could all just be from the agency. Checking to see if their former man in Slovenia is behaving himself.

But then I see them, two men, dark beards, fur-lined hats, leather jackets bulky enough to hide firearms, both watching me with inset eyes beneath furrowed brows. They aren’t from the agency. And they aren’t from my client either.

I swivel the stroller toward the door marked ‘storeroom’, and as soon as I’m out of both of the men’s eyelines, I slip the key into the lock and turn the handle. The door opens smoothly, and in a graceful motion, I spin Felix’s stroller around and walk backwards through the doorway into a dim and musty garage surrounded by shelves. There’s nobody else back there. The air sits heavy and idle like it was waiting to be jostled.

I find the drop zone, an empty space between shelves filled with merchandise, also labelled C3, and quickly lift Felix’s sleeping pad, deftly sliding the heavy package out from beneath the half-shelf I added to his bassinet. The black plastic box glimmers in the dim light as I grunt and shift it into its resting place, anonymous among the stacks of other deliveries.

This disturbs Felix, waking him from his slumber, and I watch as he screws up his face, turning deeper and deeper shades of red until he fills up his little lungs and begins to scream. I turn the stroller and back out of the door I had come through, his shrieking filling the store. The two men are coming down the aisle to my right as I exit the storeroom — fat fingers reaching inside jackets, eyes narrowing suspiciously, thick eyebrows and thicker noses, their faces so ugly they’re almost handsome. Instinctively I pick Felix up, putting him over my shoulder with one hand as I grip the empty stroller with the other, and display my most frazzled face. They stop in their tracks, confused.

“Isn’t there a baby change room here?” I call out in a desperate tone. “My son is very upset!”

Felix adds a bloodcurling wail in agreement.

One of the two men, the taller one, takes a menacing step closer. “Von qhig von jäxa,” he says to his partner, in a guttural tone, his dark eyes flicking from me to the stroller, and back again.

“Please!” I call out again. “It’s an emergency!”

The cashier raises her bushy grey head from the counter at the front of the store and frowns at me. “Only paying customers can use the toilet.”

“Fine,” I snap back. “I’ll buy your finest toilet paper after I change my son.”

The cashier rolls her eyes and gestures toward the back corner, and I brush past the two hard-faced men to the door a few meters away from the storeroom, stride into the cramped handicapped washroom, and lock the door behind me before they have a chance to react further. Felix screams like a champion the entire time.

Felix’s face slowly turns from red back to its usual pale complexion as I settle then change him. He’s very much his mother’s son, with light hair, a round head, and large, expressive eyes, as opposed to me, long and lanky, narrow-faced, dark-haired.

After three months, I’ve got changing and settling down to an artform, and as I’m picking Felix up and rocking him back to sleep, I’m working through my options. I’ve completed my part of the job, I’ve made the drop, and it’s unlikely my new friends outside will be able to find the particular box in the storeroom, assuming they even know what they’re looking for. All I need to do is get out and shake their tail, then I can figure out who they are and why they were sent.

It’s deathly quiet outside the bathroom door, so I gently slide open the lock and peep through a crack in the door, a firm grip on the handle in case anyone tries to pull the door open and barge in. But the shop is empty. The men have left and only the cashier remains, sitting bored at her post by the sliding door at the front. I breathe a sigh of relief and give Felix his pacifier. The ruse of the frazzled late-night father seems to have worked.

I push against the door to leave, but it won’t open more than a hand’s width. I shove the door with my shoulder and kick it with my boots, but it’s jammed. I reach my fingers out through the gap and eventually find the source of the problem — somebody’s threaded a bike lock through the door handle and connected it to a thick pipe that runs from floor to ceiling outside the bathroom. The goons with the memorable faces have locked me in.

I yell out at the cashier and she eventually comes stumbling over, confused.

“You need to cut the lock. Or unscrew the handle from the door.”

“I don’t understand,” she mutters, then mutters it again a few more times. She looks up at me through the crack in the door like I’m dangerous, like I’m the criminal who placed the lock on the door.

Eventually she holds up the locking mechanism to where I can see it, it’s a four-digit tumbler, running 0 to 9 in red ink.

“Should I call the police?” the dumbfounded cashier asks.

“No! Don’t do anything,” I say sharply, my mind whirring. Being questioned by the Slovenian police will be more embarassing than anything, but it’s still something I’d prefer to avoid. I remember the strange woman who stopped me as I came into the mini-mart. “Actually, try putting 2-2-6-6 into the lock.”

The cashier cocks her head and squints at me, but obeys, spinning the dials until they click into place. Slowly, frustratingly slow, she slides the lock open and removes the coiled wire from the door handle so I can walk out.

If she had been confused before, now she is stunned into silence. What kind of clown gets himself locked in the bathroom of a mini-mart, but also knows the code to open it?

Felix is awake again, but docile, looking up at me with wide eyes. Also wondering what the hell is going on, what I’ve got him mixed up in. I wish I knew.

I make to leave, but before I can get to the sliding door, the cashier finds her voice again.

“You need to buy something if you use the toilet.”

I turn and see she’s trembling slightly, but I admire her stubborn adherence to company policy. So I snatch a newspaper off the rack by the door, now filled with day-old news, and place it on the counter as she shuffles back to her post behind the register, bike lock still in her hand. As she scans the barcode and rings up the price, she keeps her eyes on me. I hand over some coins, but as I crouch to place the folded newspaper in the net beneath Felix’s bassinet, the cashier speaks again.

“I don’t suppose you know the code for that box over there too? Someone attached it to the railing the other day and it’s too thick to cut off.”

She points toward the balustrade out the front of the shop, and after I scan the streets for any potential danger, I crouch in front of the silver railing to look at the black box hanging from a thick metal hoop, the kind of box people store their spare keys in. No bigger than a camera bag, a square metal container hanging from a U-bar, opening with a hinged door at the front. When I peer closer, I can see the bar is locked onto the railing by a key, but the door is opened using a four digit combination lock. I check the streets again, but they’re empty, and when I look down, Felix seems to be raising a pale eyebrow at me, like he’s daring me. I glance back at the cashier, watching me through the sliding door, then I crouch to fiddle with the revolving metal dials until I’ve inputted 2-2-6-6. I feel for a locking mechanism, and push the small button on the side of the lockbox. The door springs open, which sends a small, red key tumbling onto the ground. I pick it up and in the fluorescent light spilling from the shop, I can see a word stamped into the head of the key: INVERSION. I try the key on the U-bar holding the lockbox, but it doesn’t fit. The key is for something else.

Instinctively, I pocket the key and stroll away from the store without a backward glance, heading toward where I’d parked the car earlier that evening, but taking a longer, more circuitous route. The night has grown colder, the air like glass in my lungs as I quicken my pace, imagining more hard-faced men appearing from every corner. Felix slides his grey eyes up to the castle on the hill, where it gleams under the spotlights, before he gently closes them and drifts once more to sleep.

In the morning I’ll make my way to the post office in our suburb, drop the red key into an envelope, seal it, affix an EU stamp and drop it in the post box. I’ll write the address in short, sharp penstrokes:

c/o Gustavo D’Amico

P.O. Box 57

Trieste, Friuli Venezia Giulia

Italy, 34125

European mail takes two days, so that buys me 48 hours to figure out what kind of trouble I’m in.

Part 2: The Piran Escape is here.