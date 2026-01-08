Waymarkers

Waymarkers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Jan 8

Well done! Totally engaging read. I lived in Germany for a couple of years and actually made it through Slovenia one time.

Reply
Share
2 replies by A. A. Kostas and others
Jacob Hintz's avatar
Jacob Hintz
Jan 8

This was such a fun read. So many questions and so much mystery. I can't wait to see where this goes over the next few parts.

Reply
Share
2 replies by A. A. Kostas and others
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A. A. Kostas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture