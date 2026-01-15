This is Part 2 of 6, you can read Part 1 here.

RECAP: Last week I told you about the courier job that went wrong, how two men tailed me into the mini-mart, and how I managed to complete the drop before getting locked in the bathroom with Felix. But we escaped, thanks to a tip-off from a strange woman who somehow knew where to find me, and knew what code would free us. A lockbox at the mini-mart opened with the same combination, 2-2-6-6, and I retrieved a red key stamped with the word ‘INVERSION’. Something very strange was happening, and I knew I needed to get rid of the key as soon as possible so I could figure out what to do next…

Part 2 (The Piran Escape)

The next day is a Saturday, so after I stop by the post office to mail the red key and open my P.O. box to pick up the second half of the cash payment for last night’s job, Jocelyne and I make our usual pilgrimage to the local café, with Felix strapped to my chest. We lounge about in the late-autumn sun, the space heaters doing a lot of work to break through the morning chill. Weekend croissants and strong coffee and idle chit-chat are an integral part of our marriage, and we’re still managing to fit Felix into that rhythm, knowing that it might not last much longer. Admittedly, I do have to rock my body back and forth on the chair, or stand up and bounce him around, to keep him asleep. He’s more unsettled than usual this morning, and frankly, so am I.

Jocelyne doesn’t seem too bothered, sitting at the small metal table, flicking her way through the day-old newspaper I’d been forced to buy from the mini-mart. I’ve told her everything that happened last night, but she tends to ruminate on new information for a while before reacting.

“I haven’t read a physical newspaper in years,” she mutters. “It’s mostly rubbish, isn’t it? No wonder they’re all going out of business.”

An older man sitting next to us gives Jocelyne a dirty look. “That’s yesterday’s issue, missy. Today’s is much more interesting.” He flourishes the newspaper in his hands, and on the front cover is a photo of a burned out storefront, blackened with soot, windows blown out. It’s the mini-mart on Gregorčičeva Street, where I was standing only twelve hours ago. “LOCAL BUSINESS VICTIM OF ARSON ATTACK,” the headline shouts from the top of the page.

I can feel the colour draining from my face as Jocelyne and I lock eyes.

The old man finishes his coffee and huffs at us, before rising and stomping off.

Jocelyne raises her eyebrows. “So that’s why they locked you in the bathroom. They wanted you there when they burned the place down.”

My heartbeat picks up and I instinctively pat the top of Felix’s sleeping head, covered by one of the dozens of caps Jocelyne’s mother has knitted.

“This is bad. Maybe we should head home. Just in case.”

Jocelyne shrugs. “You said you weren’t followed home. And besides, what’s the use of them burning down our apartment? You’re not there right now.”

Jocelyne inherited her mother’s French pragmatism along with her Italian father’s fatalism, something I’m forever grateful for. How many wives and mothers would let something like this roll over them like a passing wave?

“Think about it, Arthur. You made the drop, and you got rid of that key this morning. And you did your little paper trick. So we’ll know if someone paid us a visit.”

Before we’d left the apartment I’d wedged a few small pieces of tissue paper in the door. It’s nearly impossible for them not to blow away the moment the door is opened. An old trick, a precautionary habit.

Jocelyne’s eyes are back on the newspaper, but I can tell the gears in her head are still turning. Without lifting her gaze she asks me, “So what will you do next?”

“I sent the key to Trieste. I might go and pay him a visit.”

She shakes her blonde hair as she looks up. “Gustavo?”

“Why not? He’s one of the few people I trust implicitly.”

Jocelyne cocked her head. “Implicitly, really? And what about me and Felix?”

“Felix too. And you, well I think I trust you explicitly.” I grin at her, and Felix begins to cry.

She rolls her eyes and brushes me away, picking up the newspaper and flipping to the back section. “Go and take a walk, big man. Your bad jokes are ruining your son’s mood.”

I stand up as Jocelyne begins feeling around in her purse.

“Looking for a pencil?”

“How did you know?”

“You’re always straight to the puzzles.”

Jocelyne ignores me and starts working on the crossword, but an arrangement of words and symbols at the top corner catches my eye. It looks like this:

[ new [ regal migratory lepidoptera ] of [ nation bordering Mexico and Guatemala ] ] [ idiom that is both [ sun > (...) < toast ] and built ], [ [ the Centre for Copernicus ] [ May > (…) < dream ] ], [ [ Holy > (...) < and Neo ] = how many?] [ common [ farewell considered rude = (…) exit ] patronym prefix ] [ object glanced at when asking [ [ impatient Vietnamese bay ] will it take? ] ]

“What’s that one? Is it a puzzle?”

Jocelyne pauses to look. “Oh that’s ‘Bracket-O’, we have that in France. I used to do it with my mother.”

“How does it work?”

“Well it’s like a math question, but with words. Each clue is nested inside the other, using brackets, and once you solve one, the next clue presents itself. Until you solve all the clues, close all the brackets, and you reach the final sentence. The answer is hiding in plain sight.”

The café is a stone’s throw from the river and I amble up and down the banks, the combination of my humming and slow pacing soothing Felix back to sleep, his cheek pressed against my chest, pudgy left hand gripping tight to my sweater. I kiss the top of his head as I watch the flowing green water, opaque glass with flutters of fish and riverweed occasionally showing through. Flickers of other worlds.

By the time you reach your thirties, most life paths have narrowed; you’ve missed the boat for most of the life achievements you dreamed of as a child. All the famous athletes are younger than you, most celebrities are too, and you’re stuck in the hallway behind whichever door you first walked through, and it’s a one-way journey. I’m in a grey room filled with thick, locked doors, other potential pathways, before I back away to resume my journey as a washed up agent, my potential wasted, all those years of training left unfulfilled. Agents act, they catalyse and cause, but in the past year I’ve been reduced to nothing more than a conduit. Things happen through me, but not because of me. I am not the fish swimming upstream, nor the river running down from the mountains, nor even the bridge that crosses the river. I am the stones that pave the river’s path. Events happening all over me, on top of me, wearing me down.

As I make my way back to the road, I glance back up at the café to check on Jocelyne, and my eyes briefly rest on a park bench set back from the river’s edge. In bright red, hanging off the side of the bench like a forbidden fruit, is another lockbox.

Inexorably, I’m drawn toward it, like there’s a magnet inside the container pulling at the iron in my bloodstream. I slowly crouch to examine the box, careful to keep Felix against my chest, singing something soothing by The Tragically Hip under my breath. The box is similar to the one from the night before, a hooped bar locked around the bench frame with a narrow keyhole securing the bar, and set into the box, a hinged door locked behind a four-digit tumbler. I would bet a lot of money that the red key from last night fit the keyhole in the bar so you could remove the lockbox from the bench. But the key is gone now, winding its way through the Slovenian postal service. I lift the lockbox and feel the letters stamped into its bottom, a tramp stamp of sorts, and before I turn the box to look I already know what it says: INVERSION.

2-2-6-6 opens this lockbox too, but there’s no key inside. Instead it’s a thick, white business card. There’s a dash symbol on one side, and a random string of numbers on the other, like this:

Incomprehensible to me, but I slip the card out and close up the box, spinning the dials to lock it.

On Monday, Felix sleeps in his carseat as I drive the winding backroads through western Slovenia toward the border with Italy. The most direct route gets you to Trieste in just over an hour, but I prefer the smaller roads, winding up mountainsides and then back down through forested valleys. And as long as I keep the car moving and keep the stereo playing through the Barenaked Ladies’ 1998 album Stunt, Felix will stay asleep.

This line of work is well-paid, and after our bills are settled and necessities met, my main extraneous spend is buying up vinyl pressings containing the sounds of my youth: Canadian alternative music from the 90s and 2000s. And since I’ve been spending most of my time in an apartment with a newborn baby and without any internet-connected devices, I’ve been spinning those records a lot, which has led to unforeseen consequences — Felix only falls asleep when he can hear Canadian alt-rock. I had to dig out my old mp3 player so I could hook it up to the car and play the songs he likes to hear at home.

About halfway through our drive, I stop at a large petrol station and rest area, transfer Felix into his stroller, his paper-thin eyelids fluttering but not fully opening, and walk into the food court sitting area. These rest stops are one of the few places which reliably have payphones, and I dial with one hand while I push the stroller back and forth with the other. I need to give Gustavo our ETA and check if he’s received the key.

As I dial and listen to the phone ring, I think about Gustavo and why it is that I trust him so readily. He’s Jocelyne’s cousin on the Italian side, so most of my knowledge of his early years is from stories that she’s told me.

“When he was eleven he became convinced that there was a better way to walk. That we had all been doing it wrong for millennia and no real thought had gone into it. That through experimentation and study, he could discover some other, more graceful way to move on two legs.”

This was on another drive, another time, years ago, on our way to some family event in the Dolomites, and Jocelyne was giving me the usual rundown of her cousins and aunts and uncles.

“Did he discover it?” I remember asking.

Jocelyne levelled me with her raised eyebrow. “Arthur, come on. Is that a serious question? How could there be a better way to walk?” She flicked her hand at an invisible bug, batting the concept away. “What a stupid thing.”

It’s true that Gustavo is unusual, but also entirely innocent. Even into his adulthood, he’s retained a curious naivety that few people manage to hold onto. Which is why I’ve been getting him to help me with most of my freelance work, especially when it necessitates someone accessing the internet and doing some deep background research. He’s fairly savvy with technology, and his natural inquisitiveness means he often turns up something useful.

After the phone rings a few times, he picks up, immediately guessing it’s me.

“Ciao, Arturo! How are you? I got your little envelope, your presentement!”

“Hello, hello. Yes. Wait, why are you speaking with a French accent?”

“Oh I’m learning French, and the teacher said only way to become au naturel is to keep using it!”

“I don’t think dropping in random words is going to help.”

“Okay, ma cherie, that’s what you think. Anyways, tell me what happened. Why do I have a red key in my chapeau?”

“I’ll tell you quickly, but I can’t speak for long. I’m halfway to Trieste already, Felix and I are coming to pay you a little visit.”

“No Jocelyne? Is she still mad about the bottle trick? I thought I apologised.”

“No, no. She has a conference in Bern tomorrow, so she couldn’t make it. She sends her love. But listen, there is something I need to tell you.”

I walk Gustavo through everything that happened at the mini-mart, speaking softly but precisely, making sure he understands the gravity of the situation.

“Is Jocelyne safe by herself?” He drops the attempts at French as his voice shifts deeper, more somber.

“I think so. I don’t think they’ll come to the apartment, there’s nothing there for them.”

“What about the key?”

“They don’t know about the key. Nobody does.”

“Well the cashier might have seen you take it. Also, whoever put the key in there could open the box and find it’s missing. And the mysterious lady who told you the code must know about it.”

“But none of them are linked to the men at the mini-mart. And the woman helped me escape.”

There’s silence on the line as he processes all of this.

“Also, there’s something I didn’t tell Jocelyne. I’m pretty sure the guys at the mini-mart were Chechens.”

“What? Why do you think that?”

“Well for one, they looked the part. And then one of them said something when Felix was crying. I’ve been turning it over in my mind, but I’m pretty sure he said ‘von qhig von jäxa’. It’s a fairly common expression in Chechnya.”

“What does it mean?”

“Literally, it’s something like ‘bad cow sounds bad’. But it means that I was protesting too loudly, that it was obvious that I was hiding something by the noise I was making. Only Chechens would say it.”

“Okay, and who was the client on this job again? The Frankfurt guys, right?”

“Yeah, but it gets weirder. The Frankfurt gang gave me the package and paid me to transport it to the dropzone, to be picked up by one of the unofficial Ukrainian militias.”

“That’s not so crazy. There’s lots of people who want the Ukrainians to win the war. By any means necessary.”

“Sure, but the package wasn’t your typical drop. It was big and heavy. So I took a look.”

“Arturo! You never look! That’s what you tell me.”

“I always look. I need to know what I’m delivering. I need to know how much blood is on my hands.”

He’s silent again, probably fuming because he can’t believe I would say one thing but do another. This is one of the more frustrating parts of his naivety.

“Anyway,” I say, “the package was drone components, which also isn’t surprising, but they weren’t NATO or US drones. They were Iranian kamikaze drones. Made using Russian parts.”

“So you were paid by German organised crime to help transport Iranian-Russian drones to Ukrainian militias, and this was leaked to the Chechens who tried to stop the delivery despite the fact the Chechens are also fighting the Russians?”

“Yeah. And someone sent a lady to warn me, or at least tell me the code for the Chechen’s bike lock.”

“Which means somebody knew the Chechens were coming to intercept or prevent the drop, and knew the exact combination of their bike lock, and also knew the exact location of the dead drop.”

“And knew who I was. That I was the delivery boy.”

“So whoever that was…”

“...has sources with the Germans, the Ukrainians, and the Chechens.”

“And this person both wanted the Chechen’s to disrupt the drop and also let you escape? That doesn’t make sense.”

“Unless it’s not one person. What if there’s two layers? One layer is whoever’s playing the Chechens and Ukrainians off each other, the FSB or someone Russian-influenced. But then there’s some other group who knows what the Russians are up to, knows what all the groups are up to, and is putting their thumb on the scale. They helped my drop succeed, let the Chechens think they trapped me, but got me out of there before Felix and I went up in flames.”

“This is crazy.”

“It gets crazier, because I found another lockbox today. Which matches the key I sent you.”

All I could hear was Gustavo’s breathing, deep and heavy as he took everything in. I looked at the clock on the wall and then down at Felix stirring and frowning, face slowly turning red.

“Listen, I need to go and change Felix and then feed him. But once I get going, I’ll be at the border in less than an hour.”

“Okay, okay. Let me make sure everything is alright at the crossing. I can check some of the government websites. Call me back before you get in the car, so I can give you an update.” Gustavo’s voice was concerned, a tone I rarely heard

“Sure, will do. Talk in a bit.”

“Somebody was in the apartment.”

I’m on the phone with Jocelyne while Felix sucks on his rubbery giraffe toy. Feeding him with the expressed milk that Jocelyne had put in the cooler bag took about forty-five minutes, and before I called Gustavo I wanted to check on Jocelyne. Something in the way Felix glared at me during the feed brought her to mind.

But at her words my pulse accelerates, imagining her swarmed by shadowy forces.

“What do you mean?”

“I did your little paper trick when I was out meeting a client. So they must have been watching the apartment, because I was only gone for an hour. But how crazy? They put the paper back in the door.”

“They put it back? Then how did you know they had come?”

“Because they put it in the wrong section, above the lock instead of beneath it.”

A pause, then I ask the obvious question. “Who takes enough care to place the paper back, but puts it in the wrong place?”

The line goes dead for a moment, and I know we’re both thinking: Only someone who’s good enough to break in, but also wants you to know they’ve been in your home.

“Did they take anything? Break anything?”

“No, they left something.”

“What?”

“A business card, in the fruit bowl.”

“What does it say?”

“Nothing that makes sense. Just a cross on one side, and a string of numbers on the other.”

I reach into my pocket and fish out the card from the lockbox by the river. A dash on one side and a string of numbers on the back too. “Wait, are you sure it’s a cross? It’s not a plus sign? An addition symbol?”

I quickly describe the card I found by the river. “So this one’s a subtraction sign, and your one’s addition. Plus and minus.”

She reads out the numbers and I write them down on the card I have, so it looks like this:

Jocelyne coughs. “What do the numbers mean though?”

“I’m not sure.”

“And why would they put one in our house if you already found one yesterday?”

“Also not sure.”

More silence as I wrack my brains about what to do. All these shadowy groups, conspiring with each other, circling around us like vultures, leaving signs and clues. What does it mean? I nearly jump when the phone next to mine starts ringing, shrill in the silence of the empty food court.

“Wait a second, I think Gustavo’s calling me.”

I hold onto the phone which is calling Jocelyne and pick up the other phone. “Gustavo? How did you get the number of the payphone?”

“Easy. It was the next in sequence after the number you called me from. Listen, Arturo. There might be an issue…”

“One sec, I’m on the phone with Jocelyne, just hold and I’ll be right back.”

I switch back to Jocelyne. “Hey, I need to speak with Gustavo. Are you going to be alright?”

Jocelyne sighs. “Yes. The conference starts tomorrow, but I think I’ll change my flights and leave now. I’m too freaked out to stay here. Is it okay for me to leave the apartment empty?”

“Yes of course. Good idea. If they wanted anything, they would have taken it. Better to get out of there until I can figure out what’s going on. I’ll be with Gustavo soon.”

“Okay. Please be safe. And call me at the hotel.” She gave me the phone number and address of the conference, a swanky place in Bern, and I wrote it down, told her I loved her, and hung up.

Felix had tossed his giraffe onto the floor and was drooling all over himself, so I wiped him down, wiped the giraffe down, and shoved a pacifier into his mouth before picking up the phone that had Gustavo waiting.

“Okay, I’m leaving. What’s the problem?”

“There’s a group of guys waiting at the border. And based on the feeds I can access, they’ve been there for hours.”

“What do you mean, waiting at the border? Like standing with their torches and pitchforks?”

“No they’re on motorbikes. Like a biker gang.”

“Lots of people ride motorbikes. It doesn’t mean they’re looking for me. It’s a popular drive.”

“But they’ve been parked at the Sežana crossing for a while, on the Fernetti side, like they’re waiting for someone.”

“Okay,” I mutter. “I’ll cross somewhere else then. There’s lots of ways into Trieste.”

“I don’t know, Arturo. Whoever you’ve pissed off, I think they’ve got people at most of the crossings. I can’t access feeds for all the spots, but at least at the major ones there are all these bikers just loitering around. Maybe it’s not safe.”

I tap my foot, impatient and anxious to get moving. “Nowhere is safe right now. I can’t go home either, they’re watching my place. They’ve been there today.” I explain to Gustavo what Jocelyne had told me, about the paper in the door, the matching but opposing business cards, and that she was leaving tonight for Bern.

“What about the ferry, from Pirano?”

“Piran? I don’t think that’s a good idea. I’d have to leave the car behind and take the ferry on foot. How often does it run?”

I can hear Gustavo typing on his laptop. “Only once a day. At three o’clock.”

I check my watch. Only an hour to go. I conjure up my mental map of Slovenia and Trieste.

“No, I’m going to head to the Valico Rabuiese crossing. It’s smaller, closer to your place. I should be at yours pretty quickly and then we can lay low while we figure this out.”

Gustavo grunts, displeased with my plan. “Fine, but be careful. I don’t have any eyes on the Valico Rabuiese crossing, so if I don’t hear from you in an hour, I’ll come looking for you.”

I hang up, and despite the situation, I find myself smirking. The image of lanky, gormless Gustavo coming to rescue me from a pack of bikers is so ridiculous that I can almost convince myself that none of this is really happening. That it’s some kind of joke. But the sharp corner of the business card pricks the palm of my hand as I reach for the car keys in my pocket, reminding me that there are mysterious forces at work, burning down shops, breaking into apartments, forcing me into the middle of their dangerous game.

Felix is grizzling in the backseat as I near the border. I have a mirror attached to his carseat handle so I can see his face by looking in my rearview mirror. He hasn’t been happy since we left the service station, no matter how many different bands I rotate through: Our Lady Peace, Wintersleep, Three Days Grace, The Weakerthans, Sockeye Salmon, Faber Drive. All the usual favourites, but nothing settles him.

We’re nearly in Italy when he begins to scream, crying out like he’s in pain, so I pull into the duty free shop’s carpark and lift him from the car seat to try to soothe him. There’s no actual border guards posted where Slovenia ends and Italy begins, we’re in Schengen Europe after all, but there is a little sign and a few abstract statues at the demarcation line. I watch the cars zoom back and forth between the two countries as I bounce Felix on my shoulder, and then a flash of something metal catches my eye. Across the road, on the Italian side, the afternoon sun is glinting off chrome. Lots of it. I flick my sunglasses down from my forehead and squint into the light. It’s a pack of five or six motorcycles, parked by a utility building, with gruff looking men sitting astride their bikes, helmets on. None of the men are doing anything, not talking, smoking, or drinking. Not looking around at the beautiful day and planning their route up into the Julian Alps. They haven’t stopped for a moment before heading out on the road. They’re waiting for someone.

It doesn’t take long for me to get Felix down and get back on the road, away from the border, burning rubber toward Piran. If I drive fast enough and don’t get stopped by any traffic cops, I’ll just make the three o’clock ferry.

Piran is a fully pedestrianised town on the Adriatic, on a small elbow of coastline wedged between Croatia and Italy. Formerly an outpost of the Venetian Empire, bordering the contested zone with Croatia, it’s Slovenia’s miniscule answer to Dubrovnik or Split. Cobblestone streets, red tile roofs, narrow alleys, a gorgeous hilltop cathedral, and no motor vehicles allowed.

I’ve visited a handful of times with Jocelyne, and stayed for a long-weekend once for our anniversary, so I know to pull off before I reach the final roundabout and slide into the long-term parking garage. I hastily pack all of Felix’s paraphernalia into a backpack, then strap him into his carrier, grab the mp3 player, lock the car, and walk briskly toward the coastal path which leads into town. I don’t think I’ve been followed, but the ferry leaves soon.

A few minutes later, I’m watching small green waves splash onto grey stones as I stand aboard the large boat, making its penultimate stop on a leap-frogging journey up the coast. The gentle rocking of the ship and the neat buildings of Piran, huddled protectively around the ovular plaza like they’re sharing a secret, lulls me into a sense of security. This is a town of preservation, of frozen time, where nothing happens for good or for ill.

Then I hear the thunder of a dozen motorbikes on the road into town, more than I saw at the border crossing, and from where the ferry is sitting in the port I can watch as they rumble down the road, past the parking garage where I left the car, only to be stopped by two chubby policemen who guard the dead-end street into Piran. The leader of the motorcycle pack takes off his helmet, and instead of the long, greasy hair of a Harley enthusiast or the pudgy face of a middle-aged biker, it’s a young, clean-shaven face wearing a buzz cut and neck tattoos, his white head gleaming in the afternoon sun. The policemen wave their hands and blow their whistles and point them back toward the parking garage, away from town, away from me and Felix.

I crane my neck to watch them as the ferry pulls away from Piran, relieved to see the men reluctantly wheel their bikes around and drive off. I could swear I see the leader of the pack grimace at the ferry before he puts on his helmet.

