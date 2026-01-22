This is Part 3 of 6, you can read Part 2 here.

RECAP: Last week I told you about our discovery that the mini-mart was burned down the same night I was there, and the discovery of another lockbox concealing a business card with mysterious digits. Jocelyne then found a similar business card in our apartment while Felix and I drove to Trieste to meet Gustavo and retrieve the red key. While Jocelyne flew to a conference in Bern, motorcycle gangs were waiting for me at the Italian border, and Felix and I only narrowly escaped by abandoning the car and catching a ferry from Piran to Trieste, hoping to meet up with Gustavo and figure out who’s chasing me…

— Yours, A. A.

Part 3 (The Trieste Tryst)

Accompanying song — ‘All You Did Was Save My Life’ by Our Lady Peace (2009):

I’m kneeling on the floor of Gustavo’s living room, watching Felix do his tummy time, wiping away drool before it drips onto the expensive-looking rug.

I should say Gustavo’s parents’ living room, Jocelyne’s aunt Apollonia and uncle Alberto. Gustavo has managed to stay at home throughout his twenties, and doesn’t appear to have any plans to leave. Most likely he’ll finagle the arrangement of many youngest sons in Italian families — stay at home until his late-thirties, by which time one or both of his parents will have had a health scare or at least be getting frail, which will allow Gustavo to reframe his role as an adult son living in the family home as being a ‘caregiver’. And if he ever does meet someone and settle down, she’ll have to be willing to abide with Apollonia and Alberto, accepting that most fearsome of living arrangements, the multi-generational Italian household.

Alberto and Apollonia are away this week, enjoying their semi-retirement on a driving tour of Scotland. Gustavo’s clacking away on his laptop, pausing only to pepper me with questions and stroke the stupid little moustache he’s grown since I saw him last. A thin, black line over his pursed lips.

“So who do you think it is, mes amis? This group of dastardants who are so focused on you?” He’s back to practicing his bad French.

“I don’t know. I’ve never heard of anything like it. It feels like a conspiracy theory, some puppet masters behind the scenes of all these other groups.”

He nods, sagely. “And not one, but two conspiracies. The first must be FSB or someone Russian-influenced, coming after you for helping the Ukrainians. How many jobs have you done between the German mob and the Ukrainians?”

I sigh. “A few.”

“And what about this groupe douze, the second group? Who are they?”

“Whoever sent that woman to warn me at the minimart. Whoever is leaving lockboxes around with keys and business cards. INVERSION.”

“And you think INVERSION is trying to help you?”

“Well, they’re keeping me one step ahead of whoever is coming after me. FSB or not.”

“If they aren’t FSB, they’re someone with tres influenca. They know the moves of all the players. Chechens, Ukrainian splinter cells, German ‘Ndrangheta, and now some group called the ‘Juggemaffian’.”

“Wait, that’s who was on the motorbikes? They got the Juggemaffian involved?”

“Seems like it. Who are they? They look like Slavs, but the bikes are registered in Denmark.”

“Yeah, that’s them. Yugoslavian families running organised crime in Scandinavia. Been there since the ‘70s. Why do they care about me?”

“Looks like they took a contract job. There’s a BOLO for you on a few dark web sites. And a bounty.”

He turns the laptop to show an image of my face, an old headshot from the agency, on a grey webpage with flashing red letters and scammy looking ads around the borders.

“Who wants to find me that badly?”

“Could it be something to do with this rouge key?” Gustavo tosses me the envelope with the red key in it. I catch it, then gently roll Felix over to his back, placing a towel beneath his head and the rug.

“Maybe. But what’s so important about some key? And how does it link to the two cards?”

I pull the business card out of my pocket and placed it on the glass coffee table. “I added the numbers Joeclyne had on her card, but I can’t make sense of it. ”

Gustavo picks it up, turns it over a few times, feeling the thick card stock, holding it up to the light.

“The numbers, they’re coordinates, no?”

I shrug. “I wondered that, but if they are, then it’s the middle of the ocean. A few hundred kilometres off Spain.”

I begin tickling Felix’s ears and chin and he smiles his lovely toothless grin.

Gustavo is frowning, twitching his thin moustache as he thinks, flipping the card back and forth, front and back, rotating between the plus and minus and the string of numbers. Then he raises his eyebrows and begins typing, a goofy smile spreading across his face, matching Felix’s.

“What? What is it?”

“You are so American sometimes, Arturo. Thinking too literally.”

“I was born in Canada.”

“It’s the same thing.”

I roll my eyes. “Oh right, like how Italians and Austrians are the same.”

Felix giggles, displaying excellent comic timing, but Gustavo’s face falls. “Hey, that’s a load of merde, Arturo.”

“Just tell me what you’ve found. If the numbers were coordinates, then it would be 45.65 degrees north and 13.76 degrees east, right? That’s what the positive and negative signs mean.”

“Wrong, my bonne homie.” Gustavo turns his laptop around again, open to mapping software displaying southern Europe. “Ignore the plus and minus, just plug in the numbers.”

I reach over and press the slightly sticky keys, and watch as the map zooms in, diving closer and closer to Italy, the Adriatic, then finally, the gulf of Trieste. A pin drops on the promenade, out front of the palazzos that grace the waterfront. It’s only a few kilometers away from where we’re sitting.

Gustavo is against me going out with the bounty hanging over my head, but something about the way the INVERSION group are always one step ahead of me, knowing where I’ll be before I even do, makes it feel wrong for me to stay back while Gustavo goes out by himself. Whoever they are, they’re trying to communicate something to me, and I need to figure out what it is. We start talking disguises, which gets Gustavo very excited as he rummages around in his wardrobe, but then I realise that I already have the best costume in the world. There’s no mention of Felix or a baby in the BOLO, so what better disguise could there be?

If the man with the stroller is above suspicion, then the man with a baby strapped to himself is functionally invisible, hidden in plain sight. Every woman between the ages of 15 and 85 only registers the baby’s face, chubby cheeks peering out from above the carrier. And every man is overcome with a strange hybrid of jealousy and ease — jealousy at the female attention, ease because the man with the baby poses absolutely no threat. Nobody is searching for a man with a baby, and nobody will remember seeing his face.

Gustavo insists on accompanying me as ‘the back-up’, so we catch a bus toward the coast and then walk toward the spot on the map, along the Trieste promenade with its palatial buildings gazing across the Adriatic with the sleepy eyes of past glory. As we melt through the crowd of tourists and locals, moving toward our pinpointed destination behind the cruise ship terminal, I’m thinking of steganography, the art of hiding cryptic messages in open view. My father once taught me the ‘Ave Maria cipher’ developed by Johannes Trithemius in 1518, how words could be hidden within otherwise anodyne Latin phrases. A young father out for a walk with his infant son is a form of steganography — it’s the most ordinary thing in the world.

But my train of thought is interrupted by Gustavo tapping me on the shoulder. “Look over there, mon chance, to your right. The women.”

Planted beneath one of the large trees on the walkway is a group of women in athletic wear, which doesn’t strike me as particularly unusual, until I see one of them reach behind her to pat a pistol tucked into her leggings, before covering it with a small bag. Who carries a concealed weapon on the Trieste promenade? My pulse skyrockets and we pick up our pace.

“More Yugoslavians?” I whisper. “Doesn’t look like Chechens.”

“Tres non, Arturo. They must be French. Look at them, look at how elegantly they move.”

He has a point. The women have the dark hair and golden skin of the perpetually tanned French Riviera.

“They probably won’t see us. They’re looking for one guy, not a man, his son, and his strange cousin-in-law.”

Gustavo ignores me. “Don’t worry, Arturo. I’ll stupeficant them while you go to the location.”

“I really don’t think that’s necessary,” I say, but Gustavo’s already gone, making a beeline toward the women. I sigh, then pick up my pace. The sooner I find whatever’s at the location on the cards, the sooner we can get out of here.

It’s another lockbox, but this one is attached to the wheel of a sporty motorbike, a Yamaha with blue and white stripes, parked in the shadow of a monstrous cruise liner. On a whim, I take the red key out of the envelope and try it in the metal bar. They key fits and I turn it, lifting the hoop out of the box and away from the motorcycle. I shake the box and something inside it rattles, catching Felix’s attention, his grey eyes widening.

I look over my shoulder and can make out Gustavo, gesticulating wildly at the group of women, like a mime doing a street performance to the most unimpressed audience of all time. We need to get out of here as quickly as possible. I flip the box over and reveal the four-digit tumbler, spinning the numbers to their familiar position, 2-2-6-6. But this time, it doesn’t work. The door won’t open. I try a few more times, jiggling the box and trying to pry open the door, but the code is wrong. How am I supposed to know how to get in? What’s the point of leading me here, to a box locked onto a motorbike, without telling me how to open it?

I take out the business card again, flipping it over. The numbers were the coordinates, we figured that out. But then what were the two symbols for? Subtraction and addition. Maybe I’m meant to change the code somehow, add and subtract, but which digits and by how much? 2257? 3265? 1267? There are infinite possibilities.

“Arturo, they definitely aren’t French!” Gustavo pants as he races over. “They didn’t laugh at any of my jokes.”

I glance over to the women who seem to be watching us, muttering among themselves. “Well, you’ve managed to lead them right to us,” I say through gritted teeth.

“Look, Arturo, the motorbike!” Gustavo is pointing wildly.

“Yeah I see it. But I can’t get this box open…”

“No, look!”

Gustavo slaps the back of the motorcycle, where the model of the bike is written in a racing font: ‘Yamaha Sub-Trax 2266’.”

“Subtracts,” I breathe. “Okay, so that just leaves addition.”

I spin the dials on the box in my hand, 2-2-6-7. And sure enough it opens, spitting out another key, but this one is thinner, flatter, more symmetrical, with a tri-fork symbol on its rubber head. The key to the motorcycle.

I grin at Gustavo, but before I can say anything I see a mass of black athletic wear moving toward us, a phalanx of Lululemon. The maybe-Frenchwomen are suspicious about why the clown who was bothering them for the last ten minutes made a direct run toward the furtive father fiddling with a motorbike. I make an instant decision.

“Gustavo, get on the bike with me now.”

“What? What about Felix?”

“He’ll be fine. We need to get out of here. Now.”

To Gustavo’s credit, he doesn’t argue any further. I clamber onto the bike and kick up the stand while Gustavo swings up behind me. The key slides into the ignition, shooting electricity through the motorbike when I turn it. I rev the engine, let go of the brakes, and ease through the foot traffic, away from the maybe-French ladies. Gustavo’s long legs fold around me and I can see Felix’s wide eyes staring at me from the wing mirror.

“Don’t tell your mother,” I murmur, before I begin to sing ‘All You Did Was Save My Life’ by Our Lady Peace under my breath to keep him calm.

As we peel away from the promenade and the confused maybe-Frenchwomen, I notice the navigation unit attached to the motorcycle, automatically turning on, then displaying a map and a route. It’s been pre-programmed to a destination.

