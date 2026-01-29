This is Part 4 of 6, you can read Part 3 here.

RECAP: Last week I told you about Gustavo finding out there was a bounty on my head, how we cracked the code hidden in the business cards, and made our way to the location on the Trieste promenade, only to be chased by a group of maybe-Frenchwomen as we made our escape on a motorcycle with a pre-programmed destination…

— Yours, A. A.

Part 4 (The Swiss Exit)

Accompanying song — ‘Lovers in a Dangerous Time’ by Barenaked Ladies (1991):

Felix must not like motorcycles, because from the moment we leave the promenade until we get back to Gustavo’s house, he screams his little lungs out, and he doesn’t stop for the next few hours, no matter what I try, face red and tears running down his cheeks. I’ve used the last of the milk Jocelyne expressed, so I’m measuring out formula with the intensity of a low-level cartel member when Gustavo barges into the room, sending Felix into another round of wailing.

“I got the address off the navigator! You won’t believe it!”

Whatever lid I usually keep on my temper around Gustavo has been worn thin by Felix’s constant cries, and I pounce on him.

“Shut up! I nearly had him settled and now you’ve set him off again!” It’s not true at all, Felix was whining before Gustavo burst in, but it feels good to let out some of my frustration.

“Woah, Arturo, calm down.” He’s holding up his hands in mock surrender. “Sure, I’ll try to be quieter.”

I ignore him and pick up Felix, trying to settle the anguished baby. I just need him to sleep, to reset his internal system somehow.

“It’s in Warsaw!” Gustavo says in a stage whisper. “A church in the old town. Who drives from Trieste to Warsaw just to visit a church?”

Felix howls at the ceiling, butting his head against my shoulder.

“We can’t stay here!” I shout back over Felix’s screams. “But I don’t have my car anymore!”

“Don’t worry, I have points! We can fly to Warsaw this afternoon!”

I’m very close to yelling at Gustavo again, telling him to stop being an idiot, that flying is the worst idea possible when people are looking for you, when an extremely loud, wet noise erupts from Felix and his face visibly relaxes as a pungent stench fills the air.

“Oh wow,” Gustavo winces, backing away. “Tres impressive.”

I rub Felix’s back and softly hum one of his favourite songs in his ear — ‘Lovers in a Dangerous Time’ by the Barenaked Ladies — until he grins. At least we’ve found some temporary relief.

“We need to go to Bern first,” I say to Gustavo. “And then Vienna.”

Once I change Felix and spend close to an hour rocking him to sleep, I find the landline in Uncle Alberto’s office and call Jocelyne’s hotel to fill her in on the latest.

“Arthur, this is insane. Now the French are after you?”

“Well they might not have been French. They just looked French.”

“How does a group of women ‘look French’? Were they wearing berets?”

I chuckle despite myself, but I hear Jocelyne exhale sharply. She’s not laughing.

“What are we going to do, Arthur? What’s your plan?”

“I need to talk to my dad. He’ll be able to help.”

“And then what? Go to Warsaw? To whatever this motorbike is leading to?”

“Well first, I thought we’d swing by Bern.” I pause. “Felix needs his mother. He won’t settle, even after I played him the ‘I Hate Winnipeg’ song on Gustavo’s iPad.”

“Wow, the secret weapon. So things must be really bad.”

“He needs his mother,” I repeat. “And I need her too.” I’m surprised to feel tears welling up as I say those words. “So can we come pick you up?”

“Yes, that would be nice,” Jocelyne whispers back, and I can tell she’s choking up too. We’ve both gone soft since having a kid. “The conference is nearly over anyway.”

“We’ll be there tomorrow. We’re just figuring out the best way to get to you.”

“Okay. I love you. I can’t wait to see my boys.”

I put down the phone, wipe my eyes, and spin in the office chair to find Gustavo leaning against the doorway, his posture timid.

“Is it alright if I speak to you now?”

I sigh. “Yes, of course. Look, I’m sorry for yelling before. I didn’t need to get angry.”

“It’s okay, I get it. I’m just trying to be your helper.”

“I know, Gustavo. I’m sorry.”

His face brightens immediately and he straightens up. “Okay then, Arturo. So what’s the plan? Rent a car?”

“You don’t have a car?”

Gustavo shakes his head, lips drooping dramatically. “Papa and Mama took the car. I borrow it when they’re here.”

I cringe at ‘Papa and Mama’, but hold my tongue. “Right. Well we can’t rent a car, for the same reason we can’t fly. Too much paperwork, too much of a trail to follow.”

Gustavo frowns, then whips out his smartphone. “But what about something like this?” He opens an app called ‘Kargo Kult’. “It’s car-sharing. All they need is a phone number and a credit card.” He looks up at me, watching for my reaction.

“Can you specify that it needs a car seat?”

He scrolls for a moment, then nods. “Yes, they have car seat options.”

I clap him on the shoulder. “Excellent. Let’s get moving.”

We catch a bus toward a grey apartment complex on the outskirts of Trieste. The app shows the location of the car in the basement of the building. Felix is somewhat content to be back in the carrier, but every now and then he wriggles and cries out. I’m hoping being back in a car with the familiar motion and some music playing will soothe him, otherwise it’s going to be a long journey.

We’re wandering around in the dark basement, looking for the car on Gustavo’s app, when an old man with a comically long beard materialises out of the gloom and stops near a concrete pillar to watch us. This freaks me out at first, but something about his face is kind, non-threatening, and I eventually drift over toward him.

“Are you waiting for someone?” I ask in an airy tone.

“Where did you leave the motorbike?” His voice is gruff, nearly accentless.

My pulse quickens. Somebody who knows about the motorbike, sent to meet me.

I decide to play it cool and gesture at Gustavo, stalking the rows of cars with his phone outstretched. “It’s at his place. Why do you care? Is it yours?”

The man hesitates, then shakes his head. “You were supposed to ride it.”

I nod at Felix, drooling down the front of my t-shirt. “I’m carrying precious cargo. Not exactly suited to extended rides.”

Gustavo wanders over, eyeing up the old man suspiciously. “Yeah, precious cargo.”

The man straightens up and coughs, before turning and walking toward the stairs we’d come down.

“Wait,” I call out. “I need to ask you something.”

“Yes, you do,” the old man’s voice echoes back at me as he strides forward. Gustavo and I follow him up the stairs to the car park behind the apartments.

“You need to use a different app,” the bearded man says to Gustavo at the top of the stairs. “There’s a car in the next lot that you can take instead.”

“Why do I need to change apps? The car downstairs will be fine.”

“No it won’t,” the man says simply, and I can finally detect his English accent, from somewhere in the midlands. “It’s region-locked. It will freeze up as soon as you cross the border into Switzerland. You’ll be trapped in the mountains.”

That stumps us both. We follow the old man obediently as he leads us behind the apartment block to a parking lot.

Clouds are gathering and there’s a feeling of rain in the air, a metallic taste on my tongue. He gives Gustavo instructions for the app to download and nods at a rusting minivan sitting askew between two spaces.

“Who are you? Are you part of INVERSION?”

The man looks up sharply, his long beard trembling in the wind, before speaking to me roughly. “Be more careful with the words you choose.”

I try again. “What I mean is, who sent you? How did you know where to find us? Why are you helping us?”

“I don’t know anything. I’m not part of anything. I’m just here to help.”

Gustavo seems to have found success with the app, brandishing his phone to open the minivan doors. My time with the bearded man is running out.

“That doesn’t make any sense. How did you know to help me?”

The man closes his eyes, knitting his bushy eyebrows together. “I aim to embody the ecumenical.”

Again, I’m lost. Gustavo comes over and grabs my bag. “Come on, Arturo. We should keep moving.” The sky is starting to spit rain, and Felix is wriggling against me again, eager to get out of the carrier.

The man’s eyelids shoot open, pupils dilating, as he looks at Gustavo, appraising him as if for the first time. Then shifts his gaze back to me. “Your friend understands better than you; he is on the side of the angels. You must beware the pitfalls of language.”



Gustavo raises his eyebrows at me and I follow him to the minivan, open the sliding door, and start transferring Felix from the carrier to the carseat. The bearded man follows and stands at my side.

“Language is the method by which humanity steers the unconscious,” he says in a distant tone. “Without words, symbols, we are subject to the flow of the world, we cannot separate from it. Do you understand?”

Felix has gone completely silent, staring wide-eyed at the strange figure speaking to me.

“Not really,” I reply tersely. “I was just asking who you worked for.”

“Work? I work for all mankind, so I therefore work for none.” He shakes his head. “You’re not listening. There is no other way to describe a tree except by pointing to a tree, no such thing as objective description. The mechanics of the universe include you, just as it includes every other atom in existence.”

I finish buckling up Felix and close the door, make eye contact with Gustavo across the roof of the van, and we slowly slide into the front seats while the bearded man continues haranguing me.

“But language, code, distancing, this is how man came into being. The ability to name the other creatures, so that sounds and symbols denoted the separate beings, so that they could be conjured in the mind of man on a whim, this was the beginning of what we call ‘free will’. We were no longer subject to the unconscious will of the universe which speaks to all atoms, which tells one collective story. We half-escaped.”

I start the engine and check the gas tank — three quarters full. This INVERSION group certainly knows how to provide, even if they send lunatics to do their work. I look back up at the old man, and see his hand wrapped around the open car door. If I try to close it, I’ll crush his fingers. I need to humour him until he finishes his lecture, or at least lets go of the door.

“What do you mean, we half-escaped?”

The man gives me a thin smile. “We are miserable half-breeds. Creatures possessing a free will, but made up of particles subject to the hands of the maker. Our wrestle is with language itself. We only go so far distancing ourselves from the unified creation before we are drawn back toward it. The primitive ape-man had no such anguish, for he had no more separation from the tidal sweep of God’s hand than the single-celled amoeba. There was no divide between the impulses of the world-spirit and the ape-man’s own wishes.”

Felix is still silent in the back, and I imagine he’s looking out the window at this strange, monk-like figure raving about language and ape-men and the universe.

“But now we think in words, in ideas, in concepts, in metaphors. There are too many voices. Only dreams are the last vestige of the unconscious, the only method of unadulterated communication.”

The man sighs, as if weary, but his bony hand is still gripping the doorframe.

“I used to dream about being a bird,” Gustavo chimes in. “A falcon. Whenever adults asked me about my dream job, I’d tell them it was to be a falcon.”

The bearded man frowns at Gustavo while I try not to laugh.

“That’s not what I meant,” the man grumbled.

“And why not?” Gustavo muses, staring out the windshield up at the clouded sky. “To soar and see all things clearly. What else could be a better job?”

It seems I’m surrounded by crazy people. I reach out a hand toward the bearded man and he automatically reaches out to shake it, letting go of the car door.

“Thank you for your help,” I say firmly. “Even if I don’t understand.”

“You already have everything you need to be able to understand,” he says back calmly. “The answers we seek are never shrouded in as much mystery as we imagine. They are always right there, hiding in plain sight.”

I let go of the old man’s hand and as he draws it back, I close the door. Felix starts to cry as we pull away from the parking lot, the old man’s beard flapping like a white ribbon as the rain begins to pelt the earth.

Gustavo clips his phone into a holder in the ventilation system, opens a navigation app, and sets our destination for Bern. Nice, neutral Switzerland, where I hope Jocelyne is still safely waiting for us.

Part 5: The Viennese Diversion is here.