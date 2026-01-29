Waymarkers

Waymarkers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.M. Henderson's avatar
J.M. Henderson
Jan 29

I love how much caring for a baby is in the narrative. It makes it so relatable in a unique way!

Reply
Share
4 replies by A. A. Kostas and others
Allison East's avatar
Allison East
Jan 30

“Don’t worry! I have points!”

Reply
Share
1 reply by A. A. Kostas
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A. A. Kostas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture