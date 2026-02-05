This is Part 5 of 6, you can read Part 4 here.

RECAP: Last week I told you about deciding to reunite with Jocelyne, and Gustavo trying to find a rental car that couldn’t be traced, which led us to a parking garage on the outskirts of Trieste where we were met by an urban monk, who said the invention of language separated human beings from the conscious-unconscious of creation, but who also redirected us to a car which we could drive across Europe without any interruption. Another mysterious stranger linked to INVERSION, lending a helping hand…

— Yours, A. A.

Part 5 (The Viennese Diversion)

Accompanying song — ‘Boston and St. John’s’ by Great Big Sea (1999):

“She gave it to me as I was leaving the conference. Came right up to me and handed it to me, and then walked off. Didn’t say anything, didn’t look at anyone else.”

Jocelyne is holding a usb drive between her thumb and index finger, an old-school plastic stick, with probably only a few gigabytes of memory. We’re in the car, barrelling along the bypass around Salzburg, Jocelyne in the back with Felix, Gustavo in the passenger seat next to me, and Newfoundland folk-rock band Great Big Sea playing over the stereo, their 2000 live album ‘Road Rage’ doing its best to keep our spirits lifted

“What did she look like?” I ask. “Middle-Eastern?”

Jocelyne shakes her head. “No, she was African. Very tall and slim. With short hair.”

Gustavo gestures for Jocelyne to hand it to him and pulls his laptop from his backpack.

“Isn’t that a bad idea?” I ask. “There could be anything on it. Viruses, tracking software.”

Gustavo shrugs. “I can quarantine the files while I inspect it. But it could be something useful, Arturo. Like the combination to get out of the bathroom.”

Before Jocelyne or I can say anything else, he’s got his laptop open and the usb plugged in. He fiddles around for a few minutes, before muttering something under his breath.

“Well?”

“It’s instructions for how to delete posts from dark web sites, in the back-end. Specifically, the sites where your bounty was posted.”

“Wow,” Jocelyne says for all of us. “Do you think it will work?”

“Only one way to find out.” Gustavo switches back on his phone and tethers it to his laptop, typing away on the keyboard as the Austrian countryside whips past us. “If these are your guardian angels, Arturo, then you’re a very lucky man.”

I nod absently. “Once you’re done, make sure you switch your phone back off. In case you’re being tracked.” I can hear my own voice, gruff and ungrateful.

Gustavo stares at me then twists to look back at Jocelyne. “He’s really a paranoid, isn’t he?”

Jocelyne scoffs. “You don’t know the half of it. Arthur makes me carry a burner when I go to offsite meetings.”

I shrug. “All I’m saying is anything connected to the internet can be compromised. I saw the agency do it over and over. One time we were staking out a safe house and my info-sec guy managed to get a floor plan for the apartment by hacking into the robot vacuum they used.”

This seems to momentarily impress Gustavo, he pauses before continuing typing code into his laptop.

“Sure, but we wouldn’t be in this car if it wasn’t for Gustavo’s phone.” Jocelyne smirks at me in the rearview mirror. “You couldn’t download the app without him.”

Gustavo’s eyes light up. “Yeah! That’s true Arturo.”

“And you wouldn’t have known about the bounty on you,” Jocelyne chides. “And you wouldn’t be able to get rid of it like Gustavo’s doing for you now.” Her eyes are boring into me from the mirror. “You can’t pretend technology is all bad.”

I clench my jaw and glance at Gustavo, and he’s looking smugly back at me. “Okay, yes. I’m sorry, I am grateful for all that you do Gustavo. But we need to be cautious. It’s too easy to be traced.”



“Maybe there is a middle way,” Gustavo says calmly. “To use it only as much as it serves you, but no more?”

I grip the steering wheel tighter but keep my mouth shut. It’s been a long journey, but something’s not right if Gustavo’s sounding more reasonable than I am. Just a few more hours and we’ll be at our penultimate stop. My father’s apartment.

My father was always going to spend his retirement in Vienna — there isn’t another city in the world that suits him better. And after years of being nominally employed by the Austrian embassy, he’d set up a nice little life for himself. When the agency cut him loose, they made sure to provide enough of a pension to keep him quiet for the next few decades. Enough money for coffees and pastries, old books and opera tickets.

We spend what feels like hours catching up and making small talk, letting my father play with Felix until he starts screaming, drinking pot after pot of horribly grainy tea. Eventually, Jocelyne goes upstairs to settle Felix and I send Gustavo out to buy some food to stock my father’s mostly empty fridge.

My father levels his bushy grey eyebrows at me and opens his hands in his lap, in a way that means he wants me to explain what’s going on. But something about the whole situation is grating on me, maybe it’s the long car ride, maybe it’s how much of an old man he’s become, with his thick cardigans and reading glasses.

“So you’re enjoying retirement?”

He grins, laugh lines spreading across his face. “Yes, of course. I have everything I need.”

“You’re not bored?”

He shakes his head. “Not yet. Maybe getting bored is a young man’s game.”

I sigh. “Yeah, I guess. I haven’t been bored much yet.”

“Your new job is keeping you busy?” His tone shifts subtly, but I can hear his disapproval. Or imagine that I can.

“That’s right. Had to find some way to keep the lights on. I didn’t get a pension when I left the agency.” I’m glaring at him without really meaning to.

“Well that’s the difference between retirement and quitting. One of them is a choice.”

There’s a heavy silence while I chew over my next words, wishing our conversations didn’t feel like a chess game.

“I quit for you. Because of how they treated you.” My face is red, I can feel my ears growing hot.

“But I never asked you to. There wasn’t any need.” He is too calm, zen-like.

“So you’re just at peace with it all? Smiling while they knife you in the back.”

He ignores me. “And I certainly never told you to take the kind of jobs I hear you’ve been doing.”

I knew he disapproved. I start to splutter a retort, but he holds up a hand. “I’m not going to lecture you. But think of Felix, think of Jocelyne.” He gestures upstairs. “This is not the life they should be living. Dashing madly away from a situation out of your control.”

I squeeze my eyes shut. “I know! But what else is there? All the other doors are closed now, especially the doors I slammed behind me.”

My father reaches across the coffee table and puts a heavy hand on my knee. “We’ll figure it out. But first, let’s figure out your next steps. Tell me what happened.”

I take a deep breath and nod, resting my hand on his momentarily.

I tell my father the whole story, start to finish, from the dead drop job at the Ljubljana mini-mart up until we left the urban monk standing in a Trieste parking lot.

My father’s an expert listener, trained at extracting information and putting together seemingly disparate puzzle pieces. He knows when to sit silently and when to interrupt and ask a clarifying question.

“So, you’re chasing INVERSION,” he says simply.

“Well, it kind of feels like they’ve been chasing me.”

“You could turn back now,” he suggests. “If Gustavo’s deleted the BOLO and there’s no bounty, you’ll probably be left alone. There will be other fish to catch.”

I consider this for a moment, then shake my head. “I need to know who the hell INVERSION is. What they want with me.”

My father nods. “You’re drawn to discover the truth. So you choose to continue.”

“Yes.”

“Well, they seem to want to help you. But for what purpose?” He stands up and paces over to the window, arms behind his back. He begins speaking softly, mostly to himself. This is how he likes to think.

“I had a field agent describe something similar to me once. He was a conspiracy nut, all over the Illuminati and the Freemasons and that kind of stuff. But he really went off the deep end. Started saying that the ultimate conspiracy is the inverse of conspiracies — unhidden, unadvertised, unknown but known. But he called it something else. What was the word he used? Not ‘inversion’.” He pinches the bridge of his nose and swings back around to look at me.

“What does that mean, though?” I say irritably. “An unhidden conspiracy, unknown but known?”

“When he described it to me it was something along the lines of people all around the world who appear foolish, unassuming, uncalculated. And they’re all working for the good of humanity.”

“That’s what every conspiracy says they’re doing.”

“Yes, but this group has figured it out. Figured out a way to actually work toward good while avoiding the human tendency to collapse into evil. Like you say, most conspiracies start with the best of intentions, like communism and representative democracy.” He allows himself a small smile before turning back to the window.

“Okay, so what is this method they’ve got that keeps them from turning shadowy and evil?”

My father groans. “It’s something to do with the name. It’s not INVERSION, that’s just a symbol of what they are. I just can’t for the life of me remember it.”

The front door bangs open and Gustavo lopes back into the living room, grocery bags rustling in his long arms. Something about his long face jogs my memory.

“Gustavo, what’s the word the guy with the beard used in the car park? When he said why he was helping us?”

Gustavo squeezes shut one eye and cocks his head, trying to remember. “Something to do with chemicals, I think. Eco-chemicals?”

“Ecumenical!” my father exclaims. “That’s it!”

Gustavo looks pleased with himself and tramps toward the kitchen.

My dad is racing around, excited, flitting into his study and running his fingers along his overstuffed bookshelves. “Ecumenical, ecumenical,” he mutters rhythmically, like a chant. Eventually he finds the book he’s looking for, a thick tome with a boring academic title in serif font. He brings the book back out into the living room and looks at me with a grin on his face, not unlike one of Felix’s goofy smiles.

“I was trying to understand how the numbers fit in. And now it all makes sense.”

“The numbers?”

“2-2-6-6. The code that keeps working for you. It has to mean something. They could have picked any string of digits.”

I raise my eyebrows but stay silent.

My father flips through the book as he speaks rapidly. “2-2-6-6 is a date. The 2nd of February 66 A.D.”

“Which is significant because?”

My father tapped his finger on a page in the book, a chapter about war in Ancient Judea. “It’s the beginning of the first major conflict the early church was involved in. The Great Jewish Revolt, which led to the Jewish-Roman War. Of course, many of the early Christians were Jews, but an increasing number were Gentiles, citizens of the Roman Empire. So as it became obvious there would be war in Judea, an uprising against the emperor no less, the early church was in danger of being caught up in the various conspiracies and groups operating in the region. They needed some way to act without being accused of conspiring.”

“So what did they do?”

My father glanced down at the book and flipped the page. “They decentralised. Stopped reporting into Jerusalem. Began operating as separate churches, dioceses, metropolitans. Each fledgling church in each city, operating on its own while each trying its best to help each other.”

“And that’s the start of INVERSION,” I murmured.

“The anti-conspiracy,” my father confirmed. “A movement beyond plots and daggers and revolts. Something higher, and less centralised. No ringleaders, no dark rooms or initiation ceremonies. Just small knots of friends, turning their backs on the world.”

We both fell silent as we contemplated this.

“But they still operated in secret, right? Like they do today. It’s not like they’re easy to find.”

My father nods. “True. But they do leave signs for those they’re trying to help. Signs, symbols, clues, to lead you step by step to them. And then you have a choice.”

“What do you mean?”



“To join them. Become one of their conspirators.”

“And if you don’t want to?”

My father sighs. “Well, that’s your choice. But you’d might as well meet some of them first before you decide.”

I furrow my brow. “So then what do I do now? Just go to the destination from the motorcycle’s GPS? Is that it?”

My father shrugs. “Maybe. Were there any other signs or symbols? Something you’ve missed?”

I shake my head, but as I do, my eyes fall on Jocelyne’s handbag, sitting on top of her suitcase. Spilling out the top of her bag is the newspaper I bought from the mini-mart, flipped to the puzzle section, Jocelyne’s neat penmanship filling out the crossword. I remember the strange word game I’d spotted when she had the newspaper at the café, ‘Bracket-O’.

I grab the newspaper and spread it on the coffee table between us. “There was this. It’s a nest of clues, everything hidden but all in plain sight.”

Jocelyne has solved some of the puzzle, her answers written in the blank space around the borders, so it’s like this:

[ new [ monarch ] of [ nation bordering Mexico and Guatemala ] ] [ idiom that is both [ burnt ] and built ], [ [ Sun ] [ May > (…) < dream ] ], [ [ Holy > (...) < and Neo ] = how many?] [ common [ Irish ] patronym prefix ] [ object glanced at when asking [ [ impatient Vietnamese bay ] will it take? ] ]

My father cranes his neck to see. “I think we’re going to need her help.”

I rock Felix to sleep as Jocelyne sits cross-legged next to the coffee table, pen in her hand, and we try to solve the Bracket-O puzzle. My father stands at his usual position by the window, while Gustavo lounges on the sofa, shoving potato chips into his mouth.

We get through a few of the easier questions with Gustavo confirming the answers on his phone. Belize borders Mexico and Guatemala, and the monarch of Belize is King Charles of England.

My father points out that bridges are both burnt and built, and Jocelyne links ‘May Day’ with ‘day dream’. But we all get stuck on ‘impatient Vietnamese bay’. Gustavo can’t find anything in his internet searches.

“Wait, just read the whole sentence together for me,” I say softly, Felix nearly asleep in my arms.

Jocelyne reads the clue aloud. “Object glanced at when asking… blank… will it take?”

“Okay so it’s a question. So it’s what, where, how, why, when.”

My father chimes in. “Gramatically, it’s got to be ‘what’.”

“But where in Vietnam is there a bay called ‘what’?” Jocelyne points out. “And why is it impatient?”

“How long!” I blurt out, jolting Felix awake, and he begins to cry.

“Arthur!” Jocelyne hisses as I apologise and try to settle him again. Everyone holds their breath until Felix stops crying and his eyes roll back in his head, lips puckered as he falls asleep.

“It’s ‘how long’,” I whisper. “Like ‘Ha Long Bay’. A stupid pun.”

Gustavo giggles. “That’s pretty funny, Arturo. ‘How Long Bay’.”

Jocelyne scribbles on the paper. “Okay, so ‘object glanced at when asking how long will it take’. It’s either a clock or a watch, right?”

“Clock.” My father says simply, looking over Jocelyne’s shoulder. “And that’s the Irish patronym solved. O’Clock.”

At this point the word puzzle looks like this:

[Charles] [ Bridge ], [ [ Sun ] [ Day ] ], [ [ Holy > (...) < and Neo ] = how many?] [ O’ ] [ Clock ] ]

“Charles Bridge. Sunday. O’clock.”

My father nods. “We just need the number. The time.”

“Charles Bridge in Prague?” I look at my father. “That’s pretty far from Warsaw. Why would they give us two different locations?”

He smiles softly. “Because you have a choice. Remember, there are multiple groups, all working together but separately. Ecumenical.”

Jocelyne snaps her fingers. “Let’s focus. What joins ‘Holy’ and ‘Neo’? What is both holy and new? Holy infant? Holy grail?”

We’re stumped on this for a while, and Gustavo finishes the bag of chips as me, Jocelyne, and my father try out different answers, none of them working.

Eventually I turn to Gustavo, who’s licking his fingers, staring absentmindedly up at the ceiling fan. “Gustavo. When you hear the words ‘Holy’ and ‘Neo’ what’s the first thing you think of?”

He strokes his moustache and gestures for me to hand him Felix, which I’m happy to do. The little guy is starting to get heavy. I rotate my shoulders while Gustavo delicately transfers Felix into his arms.

“To be honest, I think of the Matrix.”

“What?”

“The Matrix. You know the movie? With Neo and Morpheus and Trinity. Fighting inside the computer.”

Something clicks and I feel a smile crawl up my face. “Trinity. Gustavo, you genius. Of course it’s ‘holy trinity’, so three. Three o’clock.”

Gustavo wiggles his eyebrows and smiles at me and then down at Felix’s sleeping face.

Jocelyne looks up at me. “So, Charles Bridge, Sunday, at three o’clock. That’s tomorrow, Arthur.”

I nod and flick my eyes between Jocelyne, my father, and Gustavo. I stretch my neck, trying to figure out what to do. “So we need to decide tonight. Warsaw or Prague.”

“Prague’s closer,” my father says.

“But we got the GPS directions to the Warsaw church first,” I counter. “Plus it puts more distance between us and here. In case we were followed.”

“I don’t think we were followed,” Jocelyne says softly. “You probably just need to make a decision.”

I exhale heavily and frown, trying to weigh it up. Everything hangs in silence as the streets outside my father’s house darken and Felix breathes softly in Gustavo’s arms. What is this decision? How did we get here? Pursued by all sorts of shadowy groups for a simple job of delivering the Ukrainians some much-needed fire power. Groups who wish me violence, death even. And then helped along the way by an even more mysterious group, who seems to want me to know more about them. And what else is there to do but keep stumbling blindly toward this group of helpful people? Hoping they have more answers, some way to help me and my family out of this spiralling mess.

Gustavo coughs softly and smiles at me. “Maybe it doesn’t matter so much, Arturo. My priest, Padre Zola, he says sometimes there are many options, but there isn’t only one right one. God is not trying to trick us. You can just pick a door and walk through it.”

I look down at him incredulously. First Gustavo figured out the final clue in the word puzzle and now he was offering koans of wisdom. “Since when do you go to mass?”

He blushes. “Well it’s not mass, exactly. Just a small group who meet near the church. The padre gives us good advice.”

“Small knots of friends,” my father mutters before taking a half-step forward. “It is good advice, Arthur. There isn’t a wrong choice here, and the doors are all open to you.”

Gustavo waggles his eyebrows again and I can’t help chuckle.

“Fine,” I say. “We’ll go to Prague. Tomorrow morning.”

Part 6: The Prague Proposal is coming this time next week.