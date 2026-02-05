Waymarkers

Waymarkers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacob Hintz's avatar
Jacob Hintz
4d

Part of me doesn't want this series to end, but I can't wait to see how it ends!

Reply
Share
3 replies by A. A. Kostas and others
Ann Stanley's avatar
Ann Stanley
3d

Gustavo is officially rivaling Felix as my favorite character. Part of me wishes this was choose-your-own-adventure so we would get to see what would've happened in Warsaw, but Prague is lovely too. Anxiously looking forward to the last installment!

Reply
Share
1 reply by A. A. Kostas
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A. A. Kostas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture