Part 6 (The Prague Proposal)

Accompanying song — ‘Rule the World with Love’ by Barenaked Ladies (2006):

Small knots of friends who turn their backs on the world. Small knots of friends. Small knots of friends.

The phrase keeps ringing in my ears as we plunge through the countryside of Czechia towards its capital, passing warehouses and apartment blocks as we near the historically preserved centre. My Barenaked Ladies playlist is playing softly and we drive in a kind of numb silence while Jocelyne strokes Felix’s head and he falls to sleep.

We find parking near the main train station and leave the car, making our way on foot through the cold air toward the Vltava River, stopping to get coffee and something to eat next to a giant sculpture of Franz Kafka’s head, rotating in strange cross-sections. As our steamed breath billows and our cold fingers wrap around the hot paper cups, I’m struck by a horrible thought that the word puzzle in the newspaper wasn’t meant to lead us anywhere, that it was nothing more than a game, and our paranoid, overinflated imaginations have led us here, to this strange city, for no reason. Fools walking around looking for other groups of fools.

But then Felix stirs in his carrier and smiles up at me with a drooling mouth, and something inside clicks into place. It doesn’t matter what happens next, I’m in a beautiful place with Jocelyne and Felix and Gustavo on a sunny winter’s day.

At 2:30pm we start making our way toward the Charles Bridge, a medieval stone way across the river, joining the old town with the huge hilltop castle which lends Prague its fairytale feeling.

I’m nervous as we approach the bridge, more nervous than the job in Ljubljana or when we walked along the Trieste waterfront. It’s like being back on my first job when I was fresh at the agency. Out of my depth.

The bridge sits atop stone arches, and at regular intervals statues are perched atop the balustrade, peering down at us. Saints and knights, holy men and women. Darkened by the passing of time.

Jocelyne whispers to me and nods toward a small group walking ahead of us, aimed toward the castle. About a dozen people of varying ages, walking slowly and chatting with ease. We catch up with them and I can make out their cheap clothing, their plain faces. They appear to be led by an older couple who both have white hair, the wife speaking animatedly to the younger woman beside her, the man listening intently to another greybeard in the group, a man who looks Middle Eastern, potentially a relative of the woman who met me at the minimart.

We loiter near them, uncertain how to introduce ourselves, before Gustavo strides over and offers a hand in greeting.

“Buongiorno! We were told to meet a group of friends here today? Sunday at three o’clock. Is that you guys?”

I watch as the group opens then folds around him, a flower to a new pollinator. It looks so easy, and I have to begrudgingly add it to my list of things to learn from Gustavo.

The older man with white hair eventually comes over and offers a hand, smiling at Jocelyne and Felix. He introduces himself as Jakub, and we make small talk for a bit before he indicates we should keep walking and talking as the group makes its way across the bridge.

“So,” I finally say. “You’re part of… whatever it is. INVERSION? Ecumenical groups all over Europe working together?”

Jakub shrugs. “All over the world, I think. But yes, that’s us. We’re not really ‘part’ of it, not in the way you think. There’s nothing to be ‘part’ of.”

Jocelyne pats my arm as she moves ahead of Jakub’s slow pace to walk with some of the other members of the group, two middle-aged women and a young guy wearing a furry hat.

“Okay. I mean I get that you’re not all cloak and dagger. No initiation rituals or shadowy figures in a smoky room. But there has to be some kind of planning involved. Some hierarchy or communication plan.”

Jakub chuckles as he ambles along beside me, winking at Felix then looking up at me.

“Do you know what conspiracy means? What it originally meant?”

I shake my head.

“It means to breathe together. To share the same space. To be so close that the spirit within you joins the spirit within me.” He breathes out slowly, and the winter sunlight catches the steam from his mouth.

I’m unsure how to respond to that, and as we reach the end of the bridge everyone turns to the left to walk down the riverbank. A few people spread blankets on benches and the women Jocelyne was walking with produce thermoses of hot cider and warm bread, sharing around styrofoam cups and plates.

We break bread with the group, their ordinary faces shining in the cold sunshine, glowing from the simple joy of a hot meal with a huddled group.

“To old friends, and new friends, and all friends,” Jakub’s wife says simply, before Jakub blesses the food and drink and everyone begins to eat and drink.

I eventually turn to Jakub again. “Sorry, but I still don’t understand.”

“Neither do I, really. There’s much we don’t know, even when we’re doing our best to help. But we do our best, within our limitations. You’d be surprised how often small miracles can occur when you just try to do your best.”

I’m still stuck on the same question. “But how do you organise? Work together to achieve your aims?”

“We don’t. We don’t need to organise, and anyway, our goals are not something you can organise towards. It’s a mistaken belief that putting more people into a more rigid hierarchy is the best way to achieve things.”

“But all the people I’ve met? Everything that was done to get me here?”

“They just wanted to help. There’s no headquarters, no centralised meetings, no agenda to make decisions. Just small groups helping each other. We may not know each other well, but we’re recognisable. Take your friend for example.” He nods at Gustavo, laughing and eating with a few young guys. They’ve put one of their fur hats on his head. “He has the look of a friend. I assume he has his own group that he meets with? And they help each other?”

I pause for a moment then look back and Jakub, frowning. “How could you know that?”

The old man shrugs. “He seems helpful. He wouldn’t be here with you if he wasn’t.”

“Small knots of friends,” I mutter.

“Exactly. That’s all it was ever meant to be. Small knots of friends, exclusive in the way that friendship must be. We are everywhere, and yet, we don’t exist in any formal way, so we are nowhere.”

I finish my warm bread, enjoying the salted butter melted within it, and sip from the foam cup of cider. Jocelyne wanders back over to check on Felix and me, and Jakub’s wife also joins us. Her name is Anežka, she’s been married to Jakub for over thirty years.

“Can I just ask though, why all the secrecy? Why does it need to be a mystery?”

Jakub raises his eyebrows. “It doesn’t need to be. But only those with ears to hear ever seem to listen to us.”

Anežka pipes up. “And even fewer are interested enough to keep asking questions.”

“So that’s why there were all these codes and clues?” Jocelyne asks. “Why not just contact us and tell us outright?”

“Would you have listened?” Jakub responds, raising his eyebrows at both of us. “Would you have sought?”

Jocelyne and I are silent, realising we probably wouldn’t be standing here if the invitation had come in any other way.

Anežka smiles at both of us. “Remember also, the assistance you received had to be secret. We had to outmaneuver the forces of darkness without tipping them off.”

Before I can ask more about the ‘forces of darkness’, she turns and addresses the entire group, her voice louder.

“Remember, the seeking is key. You must learn to enjoy the seeking to make life worthwhile. There are no easy answers, and the moment you think there are, you’ve given up. When roots stop seeking new soil, new nutrients, new sources of water, that’s the first sign of a dying plant.”

The others turn and listen to her with a kind of reverence, nodding along. Then the group goes back to doing what groups do — eating, drinking, talking, laughing, crying. People mill around, conversations start and finish, people pontificate and ask questions, and I remember to ask a few back. Eventually, the winter sun dips into the horizon, bringing the short daylight hours to a close.

The older Middle Eastern man I noticed before comes over to me, his phone in his hand.

“I’m not sure if you’ve seen the news? The bridge to Crimea was destroyed last night.” He taps his phone and a video plays, some news site showing the explosion, drones buzzing around, tanks sliding into the water.

“The official word is the Ukrainian military wasn’t responsible. One of the splinter cells did it using kamikaze drones. Pretty reckless, but it worked.”

He gives me a small smile and offers me a scarred hand. His grip is strong. “I think the FSB will have bigger problems to deal with now.”

I nod, but a sucking feeling is pulling at my gut. I don’t feel vindicated, just sad.

I find myself walking beside Jakub as the group trails back across the bridge toward town, Felix still strapped to my chest.

“So what now? What should we do?”

Jakub shrugs. “I think you’ll be fine to go back home in a few days. Just let things blow over. Let the Russians forget about you.”

“I need to stop doing these kinds of jobs,” I say. It’s not a question.

Jakub shrugs. “If I were you, I’d either go back to the government or find something with less organised crime. Though of course, the line between government and organised crime is a thin one.” He laughs at his own joke, and I join in.

Felix squeals, looking up at me and Jakub, his mouth wide and tongue pointing out into the cold air.

“He’s laughing,” Jakub observes. “Just because we are.”

I kiss the top of Felix’s head and look back at Jocelyne, but she’s busy chatting with Anežka and Gustavo. We’re nearing the end of the bridge.

“Maybe we’ll stay in Prague for a little while,” I say tentatively. “Get to know your group a bit better. Do you think that would be okay? Would it be safe?”

Jakub grins at me, deep lines cutting into his cheeks. “Nothing’s ever safe, my friend.” He reaches over and squeezes my hand in a grandfatherly way, then tickles Felix’s chin.

We’ll stay in Prague for a while, then see if Gustavo can duck back to the apartment and pick up a few of our things without anyone noticing. Then maybe I’ll take Jocelyne and Felix back to Canada and show them where I grew up; I haven’t been back in years. And then once the dust settles, we can get back to life in Ljubljana. I’ll find some work that’s less dangerous, maybe security consulting or private investigations, as long as it leaves me lots of time to be with Felix. And maybe we’ll find our own knot of friends, something like the group Jakub has here in Prague or what Gustavo has in Trieste. A group of ordinary people we can continue this journey with.

