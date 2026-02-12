Waymarkers

User's avatar
Abigail's avatar
Abigail
Feb 12

Well done, my friend! I have come to love these characters, and the worldview shining through this lyrical conclusion is beautiful.

Donal McKernan's avatar
Donal McKernan
6d

Survival value and civilisation value coincide at some periods and in some circumstances, but not in all. What at any rate seems certain is that when Friendship bears fruit which the community can use it has to do so accidentally, as a by-product. Religions devised for a social purpose, like Roman emperor-worship or modern attempts to ‘sell’ Christianity as a means of ‘saving civilisation’, do not come to much. The little knots of Friends who turn their backs on the ‘World’ are those who really transform it. ― C.S. Lewis, The Four Loves

I love this quote. Thanks for reminding me of it!

1 reply by A. A. Kostas
