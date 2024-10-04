For those of you who prefer to read off paper rather than the screen, I have converted this entry into an easily printable pdf file:

When I began studying poetry in high school I had two favourite poems, one of which was much more popular than the other. Invictus is a poem most of you know, at least in part, as the final two lines ring out like a clarion call for self-determination, striving, and the resilience of the human race. It’s a short poem, so I’ve included it here to refresh your memory:

Invictus by William Ernest Henley

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Out of the night that covers me, Black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be For my unconquerable soul. In the fell clutch of circumstance I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance My head is bloody, but unbowed. Beyond this place of wrath and tears Looms but the Horror of the shade, And yet the menace of the years Finds and shall find me unafraid. It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.

Even now those lines, “I am the master of my fate / I am the captain of my soul” pack a punch. Nelson Mandela meditated extensively on these words when imprisoned for his anti-apartheid activism, for to be invictus in Latin is to be ‘unconquered’: to recognise the truth that nobody can affect my innermost being, that I am more than a body or a rational mind, that I have agency and free will.

Even my classmates who shrugged off most of the syllabus as stuffy and/or nonsensical couldn’t deny the imperative of Invictus — to take ownership of your life, to not let the world or your circumstances define you. To recognise that your life is not just coming at you, it’s also coming from you.

But Invictus was not the poem that stayed with me long after my schooling ended. My preferred poem was written fourteen years after Invictus, though it is similar in form and subject. It’s titled Crossing the Bar:

Crossing the Bar by Alfred, Lord Tennyson

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sunset and evening star, And one clear call for me! And may there be no moaning of the bar, When I put out to sea, But such a tide as moving seems asleep, Too full for sound and foam, When that which drew from out the boundless deep Turns again home. Twilight and evening bell, And after that the dark! And may there be no sadness of farewell, When I embark; For tho' from out our bourne of Time and Place The flood may bear me far, I hope to see my Pilot face to face When I have crossed the bar.

The poem describes a ship leaving land at sunset and crossing the threshold between bay and open sea — the sandbar which separates the calm shallows from the wild waves of the ocean. The tide silently carries the ship out of the harbour and the poet bids farewell to the land without sadness. He is facing forward, waiting for the moment when he will meet the Pilot who will guide the ship, eager to see him face to face. Through this extended metaphor, Tennyson is dealing with the most elemental of human fears: death. The sandbar is the threshold between life and death, and while writing this poem in the twilight of his life, Tennyson was at peace. He wasn’t going to resist the moment he crossed the threshold, attempt to dig in his anchor and resist the power of the receding tide. He was excited for the greatest adventure and his greatest hope, to finally be face to face with his Creator.

I love Crossing the Bar because of how joyous and peaceful it is. There is no anger or raging at the dying of the light. There is anticipation for whatever exists beyond the shallows, out in the unfathomable expanse. And there is total security in knowing that you will not be alone, that there is a Pilot waiting to meet you.

If these poems are waymarkers (and I think they are), then they are on distant sections of the trail we are following.

Somewhere in the Tasmanian wilderness, 2021

Invictus gives us back agency over our own souls, it reminds us that we are more than consumers and we are certainly not victims. It gestures to the fact that much of our circumstances and relationships are things which we are part of creating, instead of just happening to us. We possess an immense power of choice, a free will, no matter what else the world tries to tell us. We are capable of incredible resilience and we are responsible for our own failings. In this way, Invictus is like a huge red arrow pointing us away from the dusty gravel road we had been walking along in a state of confusion. The arrow points us toward a narrower track that curls away into the trees, where the swallows are making their nests and the sun is filtering through the leaves and the air is cooler and fresher. Once we get off the well-travelled road and start looking around, we feel more awake, more aware of who we are and what we are capable of. We stride forward with vigorous purpose.

But somewhere much further down this trail, after a few detours and some difficult ascents, once we’ve become a bit more weathered and road-worn, we arrive at the small stone cairn of Crossing the Bar. It’s easy to miss, but if we stop to notice it, we see that it’s pointing us toward the coast, where the trail meets the water and a ship is waiting for us. Will we step aboard with peace and quiet hope? Or will we double back in fear, get lost in a maze of footpaths, camp out in the marshlands, crawl back to the gravel road we left all those miles ago?

Lake Bled, Slovenia, 2022

Crossing the Bar is the gentle voice of the wind, encouraging us to gather up the strength we discovered in Invictus and realise that it’s only half-right. I may be the master of my soul, but I am not a very wise master. The best thing I can do with the ownership of my self is to relinquish it to Someone who knows the way far better than I do. There is a Pilot eager to greet each one of us, and he’s an expert when it comes to nourishing, building, and guiding our lost and weary souls.