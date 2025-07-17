I’ve often lamented the current state of fiction publishing, especially for those of us who enjoy quality stories which contains both soul and moral compass. But with Waymarkers, I’m now in a position to do something more than complain.

Over five weeks I’m sharing Golden Hour — a not-so-short story in five parts. The posts are scheduled, as during this time I’ll be otherwise incapacitated. I’m looking forward to responding to your thoughts upon my return.

(Or I might come back to find you’ve all abandoned me on the trail, who knows?)

— Yours, A. A.

(P.S. many thanks to K.C. King for beta-reading this serial.)

Part 1 (The Meeting)

I’ve lived my whole life feeling like I need more time. Which I recognise is paradoxical. What is ‘more time’ in the context of an entire life? But the sense of a ticking clock plagued me through an uneventful childhood and adolescence into young adulthood, until I was facing down the barrel of turning twenty-six years old without having much to show for it. And the hands of the ticking clock seemed to be accelerating.

But in the few months before I left my first quarter-century behind, I was drawn into a deeper and secretive layer of existence, the mysteries of which I am still attempting to unravel. But it’s now clear to me that our mundane reality is a delicate veil, a thin and scrubby layer of topsoil, and beneath it lies a turbulent world of opposing forces. Of light and darkness.

In the months before my twenty-sixth birthday I was working in a small, suburban law firm. It was the kind of place that described itself as ‘plaintiff-friendly’, but was described by everyone else as ‘ambulance chasers’. The hours were long, the pay was alright, and the clients were painful. Half were depressing husks of defeated humanity, and the other half were entitled and selfish, totally deserving of whatever had befallen them. Or so I thought, at the time. The firm mostly took on personal injury and workplace discrimination claims. You wouldn’t believe the number of people who claim they are the victims of illegal discrimination when they don’t get the raise they think they deserve.

The only person who made the work enjoyable was Stefano, a lawyer a few years ahead of me who took me under his wing. Stefano was short and stocky, with an overlarge head and mop of curly hair. I’m generally giraffe-like in appearance, long and skinny. So we made an odd couple.

Most days we ate lunch together, tucked into a corner of the dingy breakroom, before taking a walk around the block. I’d never had a friend like Stefano, someone who I could talk to about anything and also sit comfortably with in silence. I’d also never met someone who inspired so much honesty. Like most people, I was accustomed to shifting my personality to accommodate whoever I was talking to, revealing and hiding aspects of myself as seemed appropriate, distorting the true image. But Stefano was so blank, so guileless, that there was nothing to hide. I didn’t need to pretend to be anything. He was most happy when I was plain and true, when I spoke my mind and revealed my inner reality.

The most pressing problem on my mind in those days was that my life was being wasted, that my precious hours on earth were pouring down the swirling drain of capitalism. Maybe it was because lawyers bill in six-minute increments, but I was overly aware of how little time I had to do everything I intended.

“But what are the things you want to do?” Stefano often asked. “What are your goals? What's the plan?”

“That’s the problem,” I would gripe. “I don’t even have time to figure that out.”

“You must have some idea. Do you want to take more photos, or read more books, or listen to more records? Or do you want to create something, write a play or stage an exhibition?”

“Yes, all of that!” I would exclaim. “And there’s so much I want to absorb. What if I die without reading all the books and watching all the films?”

Stefano would just shrug and smile at me with befuddlement. He didn’t understand.

These conversations were frequent in those days. I was a neurotic young man, full of wasted potential, working a job I thought was beneath me, convinced of my own undiscovered brilliance.

Then one day I met the woman who would try to change my life.

I had walked into one of the firm's meeting rooms without looking at her properly, running ten minutes late for the appointment, as usual. The room was in the back of the building, with large windows that gazed out at the urban greenbelt. It was the best room to be in, nicer even than the partners’ offices. I sat down at the scuffed table and looked out at the trees and the little brown creek, before finally glancing across at the woman who had been waiting patiently for me to arrive.

She looked older than most of the clients I saw, close to ninety years old. Her thin, white hair framed a wide face which was deeply wrinkled and covered in tiny freckles, like pinpricks dotting her nose and cheeks.

“Can you help with consumer fraud? Your secretary said she wasn’t sure, but I was told by a friend that you’re the guy I should see about fraud.”

Her voice was clipped and high-pitched, and something about it seemed false. Like it didn’t belong to her.

“Well, could you tell me a little more about the issue?” I asked in a neutral tone. “It’s not our usual area of work, but we might be able to help.”

She lifted a backpack from the floor and rummaged for something. The backpack was teal, with the logo of a popular skate brand on the front. I saw pins for boy bands on the straps and the feeling of incongruity increased. This was the backpack of someone young, a teenage girl, not a grandmother. Before I could think anymore about it, she thrusted a manila envelope at me, tied with a red string on a loop.

“Everything you need to know about the case is in there. Once you’ve reviewed the material you can let me know what my chances are.”

She stood to leave, but I motioned for her to sit. “Sorry, but usually I speak with clients a bit longer. I need to know more about your situation.”

She waved me off. “Don’t worry about that, you’ll waste our time. I can pay, if that’s what you’re worried about.” She straightened up and moved toward the door. I noticed she was wearing baggy jeans, a tight t-shirt, and thick sneakers. The shoes were the brand my younger sister was obsessed with. In fact, aside from her white hair and wrinkled face and arms, this woman could be one of my sister’s friends, from the way she dressed to her sassy tone.

“But, I can’t just…” I spluttered.

She turned and glared at me. “Seriously? If it’s going to be a problem, give me the folder back. I’ll get a law degree and run the case myself.”

I assured her she didn’t need to do that and she just tossed her hair. “Good. Because I’ve got more important stuff to be doing with my time. Just fix it for me, okay? Get my money back and then I can get on with my work.”

She turned away from me, checking her watch then looking out the window. She was muttering to herself, but I only caught a few odd phrases, like “closing door” and “golden hour”.

And with those cryptic murmurings she floated away from the table and slipped out the door, more gracefully than I’d ever seen a nonagenarian year old move.

I had other meetings that day, so it wasn’t until the evening that I was able to get a look at the contents of the folder. She had given her first name to the secretary, Angelique, so I wrote that on the front. There were only two items inside: a stapled document and a photograph. I looked at the document first; it was a five-page membership contract for ‘World’s End Gymnasium’. And the photo was a grainy snapshot of a handwritten note on a messy coffee table. The note was lying between square posters and read:

I never used the membership so I cancelled it. But they say I have to pay a cancellation fee? Bloody thieves!

I was at a loss. This wasn’t a case file, this wasn’t evidence, this was a contract and a photo of a sticky note. I couldn’t start litigation with this. I went to the breakroom to fill up my coffee, and when I came back to my desk Stefano was there, frowning at the contract and photo.

“What’s this one about?” he asked in a distant tone.

“Oh nothing, just some crazy old lady who came in earlier. I think she wants me to sue her gym for making her pay a cancellation fee? But there’s nothing here.” I kept my voice nonchalant, but I felt my heart speed up. Something about Stefano’s body language and tone told me I had crossed some invisible boundary.

Stefano nodded slowly. “An old lady, huh? I guess she might be confused.”

“Yeah,” I scoffed. “She said she would go get her law degree if I didn’t help her. I doubt she’ll be alive long enough for that!”

Stefano frowned and walked back to his office, though he seemed reluctant to go. I slipped the contract and the photograph into the folder and into my bag. I felt an urge to read the contract and convince myself there was nothing more to the whole thing, but also sensed that I should only read it in private. Where prying eyes couldn’t see.

As I walked down the corridor, Stefano waved at me from the open door of his office. “Be careful,” he yelled out, with a forced smile on his face. “And see you tomorrow!”

I waved back at him before heading out of the building and climbing into my car. I tried to recall if he had ever told me to be careful before. Something about Angelique and her strange old face and young voice, her distracted nature, the mostly empty manila folder — it had me confused and rattled. I was reading into everything.

Back home, I slowly read through the membership contract between ‘Angelique O'Hara’ and ‘The World's End Gymnasium, LLC’ while I ate a microwaved lasagna. It was a boilerplate document in poorly drafted legalese. No surprises there. But there were some weird details. First of all, it said that Angelique was born in 1976, which I assumed was a typo, but then on the last page there was a photocopy of her ID card which said the same thing. And the image of the ID card, though faint, showed a much younger Angelique; I would have put her at 45 or 50. I wondered if it was a fake ID, because it didn’t match the woman I'd met that morning, but who ever heard of someone getting a fake ID to be decades younger?

The other strange thing was that the contract was from three years ago. Why was she trying to sue some gym that charged her a cancellation fee so long ago? The contract said the gym could charge the fee if the customer cancelled their membership within the first 6 months. I did find a ‘World’s End Gymnasium’ in an old phone book I had lying around, which listed a phone number and address. I wrote the number on the back of the contract and put it back in the folder and wound the string tight. Maybe I’d call the gym when I had a free moment tomorrow.

But that night I slept badly, trapped within dreams which were heavy with confusion and frustration, thwarted desires and dead-ends. Stefano was present in each dream, often just behind my right shoulder, gripping onto me, restraining me. I was being called to step beyond his reach, but I never quite broke free.

Part 2: The Pursuit is coming this time next week…

(please share this post with others if you enjoyed it)