Waymarkers

Waymarkers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simon K's avatar
Simon K
1d

More threads to tug on and follow.... or are there? It feels like we have gone "further up and further in" but I still have no idea where it is all leading??? Looking forward to next week's instalment already!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by A. A. Kostas
S.L. Kostas's avatar
S.L. Kostas
1d

Ahhh - the cliffhanger! So so good, the mystery thickens

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by A. A. Kostas and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 A. A. Kostas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture