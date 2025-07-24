This is Part 2 of 5, you can read Part 1 here:

RECAP: Last week I told you about meeting Angelique at the law firm, and about my friend Stefano who worked at the firm with me. Angelique presented as a 90-year-old woman with the voice and personality of a teenager, and she left me with an envelope holding a contract for the World’s End Gymnasium and a photograph of a note. Stefano seemed concerned about the whole situation, but I managed to find the gym’s phone number before falling into restless slumber…

Part 2 (The Pursuit)

I woke up before my alarm with a headache pounding behind my eyeballs. I reached for the phone on my bedside table in that unthinking, barely-awake state, and dialled the number for World’s End Gymnasium. Why did I do it when I first woke up? How had I remembered the number from the night before? The digits were etched on my brain, like I was sliding down a funnel toward an inevitable destination.

“Hello?” a woman’s voice was saying to me through the handset. “This is World’s End Gymnasium, how can I help you?” Her voice was much too cheery and bright for a 7am call.

“Um, yes, hello.” I mumbled back, scrambling. “I’m calling for a friend, Angelique. She used to go to your gym.”

“We cannot discuss this,” the woman’s voice shot back, suddenly low and hushed. “You should not have called from an unsecured line.”

I was silent, flabbergasted, and the woman hung up. I tried dialling back but a robotic voice told me the number was no longer in service.

As I stood in the shower, I pondered when exactly we cross the barrier between dreaming and waking. Maybe it wasn’t as crisp a line as I’d thought.

I was exhausted for the rest of the day, gulping down cups of coffee between meetings. This was a classic mistake of mine, relying on caffeine to make up for a bad night.

“You might want to slow down for a moment,”Stefano chided as I barged past him in the hallway. “How many cups have you had?” He raised an eyebrow like an older sibling.

“I’m fine.” But I saw real concern in his eyes, so I left off the coffee for the rest of the afternoon.

It was too late. When I arrived home that evening I was jittery, my body exhausted but my mind racing. I sat on the couch and flicked haphazardly through channels, hoping there would be something mind-numbing enough to fool my brain to sleep. I should have been developing the photos I’d taken the previous weekend; the film was sitting on my dining table and the second bathroom was set up as a darkroom. I was trying to build a portfolio, enter competitions and submit to magazines. That had been the plan for this year, that was part of why I was always complaining about my lack of time. Developing could take hours and it was a thankless task. Knowing if your timing was right, if the chemical levels were correct, whether you’d pushed the contrast too far, those were the skills I needed to hone. But I was too wired, too distracted-and-yet-intensely-focused, to do any developing tonight. I needed something mindless.

I flicked past the sports channels and then past the news, but as I did, the screen froze momentarily on an image playing above ticker-tape. It was Angelique’s face, but not the old woman I’d met at the firm the day before, and not even the middle-aged woman from the ID card in the gym contract. It was a younger Angelique, in her early-30s, hair dark and skin smooth. I changed the channel back to the news just in time to catch the end of the segment. The news anchor’s bored voice was saying, “... missing for the past month, with her brother pleading for any information to be provided to the police.” Then the program moved onto a story about sewerage projects and the image of a young Angelique disappeared.

The strange call that morning with the woman from the gym and the cryptic conversation with Angelique at the office and now the news that she had been missing for a month. All of it swirled together and something in my mind clicked. I knew I should alert the police that I’d seen Angelique, that I had some information about her. But I couldn’t imagine how that conversation would go without me sounding crazy: all that had happened was I met a strange old woman and she’d given me a gym contract with Angelique’s name on it. That wasn’t proof of anything, I needed something more.

What I needed to do, I decided, was visit the World’s End Gymnasium for myself. Maybe there would be something or someone there, and then I could pass this all onto the police.

The next day was Saturday, and Stefano and I caught the light rail that cut across the city toward the port district. I rarely went to that part of town and I was surprised to see so many new highrise apartments going up around the warehouses.

Stefano insisted on accompanying me on my trip to the World’s End Gymnasium, and I found it difficult to find a reason why he shouldn’t. He never seemed to be that busy on weekends, always free for anything I suggested. I guess because all of his family were overseas and he didn’t have a wife or girlfriend.

I couldn’t really say why visiting the gym seemed like a good idea, but the series of events from when I first met Angelique seemed to be leading in a particular direction. Like the threads of the universe were being subtly tugged, calling me down a path I couldn’t see the end of yet. But when I tried to explain this to Stefano, he brushed it off.

“So what? You meet some strange lady and then see her photo on the news. I’ve had lots of clients end up in the news.” He shrugged and looked out the train window, letting images of grey buildings flick across his face like frames in a projector.

“But it’s more than that. She looked totally different in the photo on the news. Like, decades younger.” I fiddled with the zipper on my camera case as I spoke, I’d brought it with me out of habit. Plus, if I snapped a few photos I could console myself with not having completely wasted the day.

Stefano’s eyes narrowed, but he kept his attention away from me, the way you do when you want an over-excited puppy to calm down.

“Besides, you’re the one who’s always talking about higher powers. Why couldn’t there be something going on here?”

“There are powers at work both for good and for ill,” Stefano said defiantly, but he refused to get drawn into any further speculation.

Trapped between flashy multi-story units, stunted and unloved, like a runt piglet hidden among the litter — that’s how the World’s End Gymnasium looked to me. I snapped a photo. The building looked ancient, with its tired paint job and small, dirty windows. It was like something out of a documentary about the early days of bodybuilding, a sad 1960s gym that never got around to having the requisite tummy tuck.

“It doesn’t look open,” Stefano said.

“Well there was someone on the other end of the phone when I called,” I shot back with more certainty than I felt. “Let’s go check.”

I sauntered up to the metal doors and peered through the skinny rectangle of glass. There was a lobby of dull mahogany furniture and crimson carpets, watched over by an empty reception desk. The lights were off and the doors were locked.

“I don’t think it’s been open for a while,” I called back to Stefano, who was standing back with his arms crossed. “Are you sure you’ve never heard of this place? It must have been around for ages.”

I had gone to a local gym with Stefano a bunch of times and knew that his baggy clothes concealed a muscle-bound body. His short stature amplified the effect, so when I stood next to him at the weight rack, his bulging biceps and deltoids made him look like a modern-day Popeye, three cans of spinach in. And if we’re sticking with that picture, I suppose I looked like Olive Oyl — tall, stringy, flopsy. Even when I worked my way up to heavier weights, I never came close to looking like Stefano. I may have been getting stronger, but my long limbs absorbed any perceivable muscle growth.

There was a period of a few months where I put all my focus on the gym. I was going five days a week, diligently following programs, working out to ‘total failure’ as the fitness magazines advised. But on the rare occasion that Stefano came along, he was still somehow ahead of me. If I was lifting 25 kilos, he was up to 30. If I could push myself to 12 reps, he would pump out 15. And it wasn’t like he was competing. I don’t think he was aware of how aware of him I was.

For a while this really got to me. I wanted to best him, to show that all my efforts hadn’t been for nothing. That this placid guy was outdoing me at something I was trying really hard at got under my skin. Men have body image problems too, believe me, and being long and lanky compared to compact and muscular nagged at me. But then Stefano went on vacation for a few weeks — he never mentioned where, but when he came back his face was practically shining — and in his absence I had an epiphany: I needed Stefano to keep motivating me. Without him outlifting me, I plateaued and became lazy. Maybe I needed to learn self-discipline or self-motivation, but something deeper shifted inside of me. I had been resenting him, secretly wishing I could beat him for my own ego’s sake. But with him gone, I realised that I was blessed to have Stefano around. He pushed me, or more accurately, he pulled me. He drew me upwards, beyond my own limits.

But back to the World’s End Gymnasium, where I was standing out the front, peering in the dirty window and Stefano was shaking his head and backing away from the abandoned building.

“You’d know all the gyms in the city, wouldn’t you?”

“No, I’ve never heard of this place.”

My curiosity wasn’t abated. We’d come all this way, and there was something still to find. There had to be. The mystery of Angelique’s disappearance and the woman on the call and the closed gym was like a loose piece of stitching hanging out of a hem; I couldn’t resist the urge to tug at it, even if the whole garment unravelled.

As we stood and pondered, I saw a woman walking her dog down one of the adjoining roads. On a whim, I approached her and tried to flash a friendly smile. “Hello. My friend and I were meant to have an appointment with someone from this gym. Do you know when it opens?”

The woman looked at me warily. “Whoever told you to meet here is confused. It’s been closed since last year.” She tugged at her dog and continued down the road, but something made me follow her. Not to keep talking, but just to see where she was going. Like she had a leash around me as well as the dog. Stefano followed, confused.

As we walked between ugly new condos on skinny footpaths, I thought again of the photograph in the manila folder, the handwritten note lying between two posters. What was the point in Angelique giving me that specific photo? It didn’t provide any more information than what she said in the meeting.

The woman with the dog turned a corner and by the time I rounded it, she was gone. Probably down some side street or into one of the apartment buildings, but she had vanished so completely that it was as if she and her dog had never existed. I stopped and stood on the street corner, looking around dumbly. Stefano caught up and frowned at me through his thick eyebrows.

“Time to go?”

I nodded slowly as I scanned the street. We were on the main road of the development, which held a grocery store, some cafés, a few clothing stores, and one other shop I couldn’t categorise. I drifted toward it, starting across the street without looking and Stefano had to yank me back so I wouldn’t get run over by a cyclist speeding past in racing gear.

“Are you okay?”

I nodded, but the whole morning had felt dream-like and this quiet, mostly deserted main street was only adding to that feeling. New developments are unreal like that. They’re invented places, dropped down by some distant beings, ready-made instead of organically grown. I looked both ways and then darted across the road toward the shop at the end of the row. The small back letters on the door were written in a sleek, lowercase font: descent records: new & used. I lifted my camera and snapped a photo of the shopfront. What did a record store have to do with anything? I had no idea. But I softly opened the door and padded in.

Something about record stores and bookshops makes me enjoy silence. There’s a sense of reverence I guess, like stepping into a church. The counter at the back was empty, and it was only me standing among the rows of vinyls. I stood in the quiet for a moment, revelling in the stillness. And then Stefano came plodding in after me.

“I didn’t know you were into vinyl. I’ll have to show you my collection sometime.”

His voice was airy, but I knew it was forced. He was worried about me, and I guess my behaviour that morning hadn’t exactly been normal. Careening across town just to poke around an abandoned gym, randomly following a woman walking her dog, drifting across a road and nearly getting run over by a cyclist. All to figure out what was happening with a missing woman who was probably crazy.

Stefano started browsing, flicking through the ‘Classic Rock’ section. He grunted and lifted up The Wall by Pink Floyd. “If this is classic rock then we must be getting old.”

I chuckled, mostly out of appreciation for him trying to lighten things up. He was humouring me, I knew that, but I also wasn’t ready to let it all go. Something was still nagging at me. I watched as Stefano flipped through more records, lifting some up to look more closely, holding the square paper sleeves with a delicate touch.

That’s when it all jangled in my mind and I fished the manila folder from my bag and pulled out the photograph Angelique had given me, the photo of the note between two posters. But they weren’t posters, they were album covers.

Part 3: The Map is coming this time next week…