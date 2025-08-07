This is Part 4 of 5, you can read Part 3 here:

RECAP: Last week I told you about how I discovered the vinyl records Angelique had referred to in her photo were scratched and my instinct that these scratches meant something. After recording the timestamp of each scratch, I spent hours in the public library to understand the relationship between time and space and how minutes and seconds could correspond to a specific location. I sensed Angelique’s pride in me as I stumbled across the answer she had been leaving clues to, a square kilometre in the light industrial area by the riverfront of my city. I rushed to the bus to go and see the place for myself…

Part 4 (The Sign)

“So there’s a sign at the place the record scratches led you to?”

“Yeah, it’s above some kind of warehouse.”

“And it says ‘Magic Hour’?”

“‘Our Magic Hour’, yeah. And it’s in rainbow colours.”

Stefano blew out a long stream of air, exasperated. “What’s that got to do with anything?”

“Well, it’s weird. And why’s there such a big sign like that on top of an empty warehouse?”

“How do you know it’s empty? Who did you speak to?” Stefano’s voice was accusatory.

“Nobody. I just scoped it out for a while. I mean it was a weekday and the whole place was dead.”

“So you weren’t actually sick on Tuesday?”

I shook my head.

“I brought soup over to your place!”

“I know, I’m sorry, okay? But the sign got me thinking.”

“What time did you leave the warehouse?”

“Around four-thirty. Why?”

Stefano turned from me and looked out the window of his office, but I saw his shoulders relax. I stowed that detail away for later, the latest in Stefano’s strange behaviour in relation to my search for Angelique. He knew more than he was letting on.

“She’s still missing,” I said softly. “I saw it in the paper today. Page 12. She’s being relegated.”

Stefano shrugged. “That still doesn’t make it your problem.”

“I’m going to find her,” I said resolutely. “And I’m going to get to the bottom of this whole thing, whatever it is.”

But after more evenings spent watching the warehouse by the river or hunched over books in the library, I didn’t feel so certain. Nothing seemed to happen at the warehouse at night or during the day, and my trawls through the library for anything in a guidebook or city planning manual about the ‘Our Magic Hour’ sign failed to snag anything. I think Stefano could tell that my search had hit a dead end; he was peppier at work, and eager to distract me with interesting cases that were usually reserved for more senior lawyers.

Right around when I was debating whether to give up on the whole thing, I wandered into a section of the library I’d never really noticed, a little corner with a few low shelves stacked vertically with thin volumes. A girl with piercings all over her face was sitting on a chair, flicking through a pamphlet with a raised fist and shimmering rainbow on the cover. She caught me staring.

“Looking for a zine?” she asked, her voice low and bored.

I crouched down to squint at the narrow spines on the shelves and began shuffling through the piles. “Yeah, maybe.”

“What’s your hobby?”

“Photography,” I said automatically. “And,” I added on a whim, “I’m interested in the study of time.”

The pierced girl walked over and crouched beside me. “Time?” she whispered. “You’re a student of time?”

Her eyes were huge and dark; I could barely see her pupils as they widened. Like she was frightened of me.

“Sure,” I said as I shifted away from her.

She thrust her hand into the bottom of the pile and withdrew a glossy magazine, with bright rainbow colours. She handed it to me then returned to her chair, avoiding my gaze. On the cover of the magazine were the words ‘Our Magic Hour’.

The magazine was only a few pages, but it was professionally done, like a brochure. There were articles and photos and even a letter from the editor, signed off by an Angelique O’Hara, accompanied by a photo of the same women that I had met all those days ago in the office — elderly and wrinkled, with long white hair. I skimmed her article which was mostly incomprehensible to me, filled with references to ‘infinite time shares’ and ‘quantum-backed services’. But when I flipped through the pages, there was a spread of photos of the warehouse with the ‘Our Magic Hour’ sign on top of it, and then shots of rooms within the warehouse. Libraries of old books, painting studios, rooms with astroturf and soccer balls, or with cards and chess boards. It was like if a hotel or leisure resort had been placed inside an old factory, spaces for different activities fitted into the industrial space. None of it made any sense to me.

I leaned over to put the brochure in my backpack, but the pierced girl reappeared at my side.

“That’s not available.”

“What do you mean? It’s here, isn’t it?”

“It’s not property of the library. It has to stay here.” She put out her hand.

I glared into her black eyes and reluctantly handed the magazine to her.

“What’s the point of keeping it at the library then?”

The girl sat back down on her chair and placed the brochure beneath the magazine she was reading. She answered me without looking up.

“So the right people can find it.”

