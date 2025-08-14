This is Part 5 of 5, you can read Part 4 here:

RECAP: Last week I told you about how I found the warehouse with the ‘Our Magic Hour’ sign above it by following the coordinates in the record-scratch timestamps. But the trail seemed to go cold and Stefano dissuaded me from pursuing my search. However, I staked out the warehouse and visited the library again, finding a pamphlet which advertised the Our Magic Hour space as an ‘quantum-backed infinite time share’ and had an article written by Angelique. Thus, I was spurred on to visit the warehouse myself to complete my strange quest…

Part 5 (The Choice)

My boots slapped the concrete floor as I walked into the cavernous warehouse through the double-high roller doors. The air was dry and dusty, like all the moisture had been removed. I’d told Stefano to meet me at 6:30pm, but it was 6:45pm and I couldn’t keep waiting. The sun was getting low in the sky.

After finding the brochure in the library, I redoubled my efforts staking out the warehouse and nearly exhausted my sick leave. But I’d finally seen some activity: two evenings in a row, around when the sun was heading toward the horizon and I would normally be making use of the light to take my best photos, people began to show up at the warehouse. Only a few of them, in groups of two or three, making their way inside. This went on for about an hour, but just as the sun was going down and the sky was lighting up in pinks and oranges, the same people emerged from the building and left. Some of them had only been inside for a few minutes, others had been in there for a full hour. But they were all out of the giant roller doors before the sun had set. After witnessing this twice, I decided to show up an hour before sunset and try my luck at walking in. The doors seemed to only open at that time each day.

Inside the warehouse, there didn’t appear to be anyone around, but I felt a sense of calm as I wandered through the open space. Beams of light shone through windows on the upper levels, splaying golden light over shipping containers which I assumed had been converted into the different rooms in the magazine. The warehouse was a few storeys high and each level had wrap-around walkways with a few dozen shipping containers spaced throughout. In the far corner was a receptionist’s desk made from gleaming mahogany, like the desk at the World’s End Gym. It was empty.

“Finally,” a young, high voice said from the shadows. Angelique moved forward and glided toward me, her face the same as when I’d seen her last, if anything more aged. But her voice was still youthful, her clothes modern.

“Hey!” It was Stefano, puffing as he jogged through the doorway toward me. “Leave him alone.” He was talking to Angelique like he knew her.

“What’s going on?” My head swiveled between the two of them. Stefano was sweating slightly, whereas Angelique was poised, cool.

“He came here by choice,” Angelique said calmly, ignoring my question. “And he should understand what’s being offered.”

Stefano reached out a protective arm, like he was going to grab me and drag me away, but Angelique held up a finger, a warning, and Stefano settled for patting me on the shoulder.

Angelique looked at me again and started walking backwards toward the stairs. “Let’s go have a look. I know you’re dying to see what this place is all about.”

I hesitated for a brief moment, but then I nodded and followed her up the stairs. I was so close to understanding this mystery, I wasn’t going to stop now.

The windows at the top of the warehouse were blazing gold, rectangles of amber lining the back wall, casting a glow on our skin. Angelique’s face was radiant in this light. It was the face of a prophetess, a possessor of arcane knowledge who had existed since the beginning of time. The beads of sweat on Stefano’s forehead had been transformed into nectar and ambrosia. It was true golden hour.

Angelique explained in perfunctory terms what this warehouse was — a gateway to a place where time no longer ran. Each day, during the hour before sunset, the gateway was opened and it was possible to enter what she called ‘the bubble’, a place outside of time. It sounded far too sci-fi to be real, except she said it with such a matter-of-factness that it didn’t sound so crazy to me.

“So for one hour; you can go into a room and, do what exactly? Learn stuff?”

Angelique rolled her eyes but held a smile. “You have one hour to enter. But you can stay inside the bubble for as long as you want.”

“And when you come out?”

“The sun will still be setting on the same day you entered the bubble. No matter how long you experienced being inside.”

I shook my head. “So you have an infinite amount of time.”

“Exactly.”

Stefano tried to say something, but Angelique held up her hand and spoke in a biting tone. “Keep your peace, creature. You know the rules. He must understand first.”

I watched as Stefano glowered at Angelique and then me, but it was like watching someone I barely knew. My mind was already racing through the implications of what Angelique had said. As she turned down the walkway, I followed instinctually. And Stefano trailed behind, uncharacteristically silent.

“And the gym? The World’s End?”

“An earlier experiment, by a less sophisticated group than ours. They only thought in terms of exercising the body. But I knew there was so much more potential.”

She led me toward a cluster of three containers and opened the doors that had been installed in each one. The first door opened into a professional photography studio and darkroom lined with cameras and film, in the far corner were stainless steel developing tanks and shelves of chemicals and equipment. The second was a weight room, with cable machines and rows of barbells. And the third was a library, with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a desk with a typewriter and a stack of blank paper.

“So you’re saying I could spend hours developing photos or writing stories or exercising, and it would barely take any time at all?”

Angelique shrugged. “Sure, but why stop at that? You could study every degree, achieve every qualification, learn every language. You could become a certified genius in less than a year.”

My head was reeling. “How much does it cost?”

Her eyes widened, gleeful. “It costs its full value.” She stared at me, her brow furrowed. “Do you understand? We’re talking about obtaining infinity.”

I nodded, but something in her face was bothering me. I tried to fight against it.

“Well, it’s not totally infinite, is it? You have to eat and drink and bathe and sleep. You can’t just read books nonstop.”

She waved me off. “All your physical needs are provided for. We give you food and water and a bed and bathroom. Every room has everything you need to stay for as long as you want.”

My pulse quickened again. It was intoxicating, the opportunity to have as much time as I wanted to do whatever I wanted.

“But, the cost.” Stefano was whispering, his voice barely reaching my ears. “Ask about the cost.”

I shrugged him off. I was tired of his games of avoidance and misdirection. He had known about this place, known or guessed at its secret. And he had tried to prevent me from reaching the truth.

Angelique had walked into the photography studio and beckoned me inside. “Come and see what beautiful pictures you could make here. You’ll have all the time in the world.” I shuffled in and saw that she had placed a piece of paper and a pen on the countertop.

“What’s this?”

“The membership contract. You’ve proved yourself worthy by discovering our secret, and today is your chance to join.”

I scanned the document, expecting the usual legal jargon, but instead it was a dense and flowing script about time and life-forces and souls and relinquishments.

I looked up at her, slightly dazed. “I don’t understand. What’s in it for you? Is there a payment required?”

She raised an eyebrow at me, sardonic, and then flicked her white hair back. And the incongruity of her teenage actions and ancient body clanged in my mind. I suddenly knew what the cost was.

“You age faster in here, don’t you?”

She rolled her eyes. “Not faster. It just seems that way because you’re here for so much time. But you don’t really notice it.”

I began backing away, toward the doorway. “How long have you been coming here? In normal time?”

She shrugged and followed me slowly. “Why does it matter? I’m actually making use of my time. Not wasting my life away like everyone else.”

I remembered the news report on the tv and the articles in the paper. “A month. It’s only been a month. And look at you, you’re old now.”

She halted and frowned at me, wrinkles deepening around her eyes and mouth. “We'll all end up like this at some point. You can’t avoid it.”

I looked away from her and back at Stefano, standing on the walkway with his thick arms crossed and his face bright and glistening. He shook his head almost imperceptibly.

“But why would I want to spend my life in here? By myself?”

“So you can have it all. Have your life on the outside, and then here you can have every passion, hobby, project, interest. We can give you everything you need!” Angelique’s voice grew high and piercing. She stretched out a hand, clutching the contract. “Join today, and take back control of your life!”

And in that moment, I stopped thinking about photography or writing or exercise. Instead I thought of my sister and parents back in my hometown, and how I could never explain my aging body to them. How I’d have to hide myself, go missing like Angelique had from her family. And then I thought of Stefano, my friend who had accompanied me on my strange quest and had tried to keep me from this place. I hadn’t heeded his warnings, I’d resented him. But the idea of leaving him behind for more time to pursue my interests felt like a sick and ugly thing.

I stared at Angelique and her bony, outstretched hand gripping the contract.

“Sorry. I’m not interested,” I said in the flat tone I usually reserved for telemarketers and door-knockers.

Exactly one week after the events above, I came into work and found Stefano’s desk was empty and his name had been taken off the door. The receptionist told me he had resigned over the weekend and taken his things. Apparently he had to urgently go back to his home country. I drove over to his apartment to try to catch him before he left, but it was no use. He was gone; vanished like he’d never been here to begin with.

I was upset about him leaving without saying goodbye, more upset than I would have expected. It was like losing an older brother. Work was horrible and soul-sucking without him there and I left a few months later, heading to a rival firm with better coffee in the breakroom but no offices looking out over a greenbelt of trees.

I never saw Angelique again, and a few months later when I happened to be cycling past where the ‘Our Magic Hour’ sign used to sit above the warehouse, I noticed that the sign was gone and the warehouse had been converted into a parking garage. The sign at the entrance read, ‘The cheapest cost per hour’.

Most of you probably don’t believe any of what I’ve written here, but if you’ve come this far, let me share one last piece of the puzzle — the piece that motivated me to share my story you.

Three years after the events above, I was sitting in my living room, licking envelopes which held letters to magazines and newspapers with samples of my writing and photography. I was still working my day job, but I was also pursuing my hobbies. Somewhere along the way I learned to enjoy them as interests that didn’t consume me or paralyse me, but instead energised and fulfilled me. As I placed the last envelope down on the table, I heard a thump outside my apartment and then footsteps receding down the corridor. I raced to fling open the front door, but the hallway was empty. A brown package lay at my feet, addressed to me and signed ‘from S. G.’

The package contained a small, thin book, with a dark green cover and a title embossed in silver: The Truth About The Guardians. I flicked through it with diminishing interest, most of it was cloying and mystical and unhelpfully vague. But one paragraph of the book was underlined in red ink:

To the uninitiated, angels and demons may appear similar. Both will have a particular focus on an individual, and both will draw that person into a deeper knowledge of the spiritual realities which undergird our physical plane. However, whilst the guardian angel will appear as a benevolent friend who elevates all conversations and activities, the demon will use more sinister and alluring approaches, relying on temptation, intrigue, mystery, and access to forbidden knowledge. The demon’s goal is the capture of a soul, the enslavement of a person to their own worst impulses…

I hope this story is helpful to some of you.