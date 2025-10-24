Gimsøy Church, Lofoten Islands, Norway (Photo by Phillip Waterton on Unsplash )

In 1918, the French poet and playright Guillame Apollinaire published Calligrammes: Poèmes de la Paix et de la Guerre (‘Caligrams: Poems of Peace and War’), and in doing so pushed typography into a new sphere of artistry.

His ‘calligrammes’ were a new way to envision words on a page, where the visual image formed is itself the subject of the poem; you can see some examples here. He stated at the time to a friend:

“The Calligrammes are an idealisation of free verse poetry and typographical precision in an era when typography is reaching a brilliant end to its career, at the dawn of the new means of reproduction that are the cinema and the phonograph.”

And over 100 years later, we are still beholden to image and sound, where words are frequently drowned out in favour of short-form videos which combine both. To catch the reader’s eye, to demand that they pause and soak in the meaning of your words, is no small feat.

Not every poem I write is a calligram / art-poem, but many are. Today I have two new pieces to share with you.

Inspirate was written contemplating a cathedral spire, stretching to a singular point in the empty sky, and it explores how our breath, the spiritual world, and church spires are lexiconically connected:

Infinite Coastlines was written by the water’s edge.

I currently live on an island nation, which gives me good reason to consider the border between ocean and land, and the bewildering absurdity of the coastline paradox. This poem considers geographical fractals and other paradoxes, which flow from the inifinite mysteries buried within our supposedly material universe:

I trust that these art-poems will point you towards a higher path.