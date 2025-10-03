Photo from Unsplash

Waymarkers is not a personal blog and I’m generally private about my personal life. However, for this post to make sense, you should know that my wife and I recently became parents to a beautiful little boy.

Aside from my wife and immediate family, my son’s face might now be the face I’ve looked at for the most amount of time; and his wobbling jowls and big grey-green eyes and puckered lips and receding old-man hairline and button nose and fleshy earlobes have become imprinted in my mind. And somehow, having him there in my brain, even when I’m away from him, has changed how I think, altered the direction of my thoughts.

What follows are a series of short revelations that fell into me over the past few months of gazing at my son and contemplating the miracle of this gift. Maybe these are obvious to everyone already, but they seemed worth writing down here.

I.

Babies are the closest we get to experiencing resurrection. Your genes passed down, blended between mother and father, then restarting life from the beginning. With their offspring, parents get to live their childhoods again, which is a beautiful thing, but this can also lead to sad, strange actions (think, parents living vicariously through their children). Grandparents get a dual-resurrection — both the reliving of their childhood, and reliving their time as young parents. No wonder babies fill everyone with so much joy. We all desire resurrection and redemption, to start over from the top, to have another childhood.

Spending a lot of time with a baby and trying to see the world from their eyes can be an exercise in the childlikeness which Christ spoke of. Retaining your adult mind while immersing fully into the life and experiences of the child can lead to a learned innocence.

II.

It takes a child to raise a village. A community only functions if the members treat the community itself as if it were a young child. A community must be nourished, loved, and cherished, for it to survive and flourish. This includes all the tasks which are less than enjoyable with a child — waste management, constant attention, regular cleaning, discipline, etc. This is not an easy task and there are no days off. There are jobs which are more and less glamorous, but everything needs to be centered around the good of the community, otherwise it will not grow in a healthy manner. Are we respecting and uplifting the people in our community who do the necessary tasks that most people would rather avoid? Are we giving them dignity in our relations to them?

The community should grow and change and mature, just like a child should. Caring for a village is not about freezing the community in time, preserving some ideal stage — children are supposed to grow into adults. The worst impulses of conservative traditionalism are no different than trying to stunt the growth of a healthy baby. But nor is it about pursuing blind progress, forcing your child to be a grown-up before it’s ready, asking it to make decisions that it has no ability to discern, or focusing on one area of growth while neglecting the whole. The worst strains of progressivism so often result in debates that the community is not equipped to determine, or heavily focusing on one, less important issue while ignoring the rest of the work that is needed.

Caring for a community like it’s a child is about holistic, daily care and attention, and the loving work of every member of the village is required. The aim should be for a village which is greater than the sum of its parts — just as the hope for a child is to surpass their father and mother and family members.

III.

Christ came as a child, and though I don’t follow the Catholic or Orthodox traditions, now that I’m a father, I better understand the significance of the Christ-child. This aspect of Christ reveals the paradox of all-consuming love, the mystery of the joyful and loving servant. Because I love my son totally, I become totally subservient to his needs and desires. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do to keep my son safe and healthy and content, which means I’ve become my son’s loving servant. I believe that’s how most people feel about a newborn baby. But the more challenging question for the believers among us arises: have I retained that kind of devotion to Christ? Is my love and devotion that all-encompassing?

IV.

The connection between baby and mother is as vital as the sapling to the earth. The tree requires the soil, and the soil is made up of previous generations of trees, composted so as to nourish the next generation. No wonder numerous cultures view the earth as a mother. I think it’s also possible to view the primordial Eden in this way — as the cradling arms humanity was first placed into (and the very soil we were first drawn out from). Our aging mother earth now requires our care and custodianship.

The role of the father toward the baby is more distant, at least initially, as he is less directly involved with the first sustenance. The father is the rain which sweeps through and nourishes the earth and the sapling. Without the rain, the soil will grow dry and depleted, used up by the surging life of the young tree. And the father is the sun, the distant rays providing the needed energy for the tree to use the nutrients of the soil. With each loving touch of the sun upon its leaves, the sapling’s branches reach skyward, seeking the source of life, reaching toward the father.

V.

Raising a child is an arduous exercise in long-term thinking, which the best things in life always are, a form of thinking we’ve mostly lost thanks to a global monoculture situated around instant gratification. And with raising a child, the fulfillment is not even for the parents, even though they do most of the work, but for the child and the community.

One of the best analogies for raising a child well is the great philanthropic building projects that used to be funded by the capitalists of the gilded age or lords in the medieval period. The parents pour in the time and energy and care for a series of decades, and the child and wider community are the beneficiaries. I look at my son and think of the Sagrada Familia — stunningly beautiful, meticulously planned, and still unfinished a century after it was begun.

