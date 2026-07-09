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Sandrina de Klerk's avatar
Sandrina de Klerk
2d

Great piece and amazing poem. Thanks!

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2 replies by A. A. Kostas and others
Ross Byrd's avatar
Ross Byrd
12h

Beautiful piece, brother. Same page.

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1 reply by A. A. Kostas
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