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Rosa Lía Gilbert's avatar
Rosa Lía Gilbert
Mar 4

Wowow. These are stunning. @A.A a part of your poem, “oars are our hope…” reminded me of the ending of Great Gatsby. And @Dabney, “where there was once a great bear to point us home…” ah what a line. Meditating on the ways we’ve erased opportunities to see the Lord, replaced him with the man-made.

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Melanie Bettinelli's avatar
Melanie Bettinelli
Mar 10

What a fabulous collaboration. I love how these pieces sing to each other.

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