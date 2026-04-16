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Cedar Jones's avatar
Cedar Jones
5m

I enjoyed both of these very much, sir. Thank you for a great morning read.

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1 reply by A. A. Kostas
Mountain/Valley's avatar
Mountain/Valley
11m

Really cool creativity here. Keep up the great work!

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1 reply by A. A. Kostas
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