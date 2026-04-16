Brief Announcement: As some of you already know, I have some pretty exciting news… I have signed a book deal with a US press for my debut novel! I’ll be sharing more about the book and publication details over coming months, but I wanted to say thank you to everyone who reads my work and who appreciates what I’m trying to do with Waymarkers. The novel is very much in the vein of what I write here, so I know you’ll all love it.

Now, let us continue further up and further in.

— A. A.

Some art-poems come to me as words which I then sculpt into a shape, while others appear first as an image, waiting until I can find the words.

These two art-poems began as clear pictures in my mind, and after sketching around in my notebook, I found the words which best suited them.

I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I enjoyed creating them.

This art-poem is about a moment of decision, being confronted with the narrow gate despite the easier paths around it, and the exhortation to seek and find:

Waymarkers are made to be shared Share

This art-poem deals with the absurdism detailed by Camus in The Myth of Sisyphus, with my own metaphysical spin on the idea of ‘imagining Sisyphus happy’:

I trust these poems will serve as waymarkers for some of you.