Nighthawks by Edward Hopper, 1942

Whenever I get to the limits of my own thinking I try to find someone more intelligent to pester with questions (even better if it’s someone who has professionally studied the topic). So although it makes me feel simultaneously old and unwise that the expert I’ve been pestering is younger than me, Griffin Gooch is such a gentleman that I’ve barely noticed our glaring age gap (I’m two years older).

Griffin studies the intersection of theology and psychology and is particularly focused on the ‘philosophy of happiness’, which as you’ll see, is highly relevant to the topic of this post. Below is the written dialogue that Griffin and I have been engaging in over the past few weeks. Think of it like a text-based podcast, but more refined and interesting than most podcasts I’ve ever listened to.

AAK:

Okay Griffin, there’s something that’s been bothering me about the idea of being primarily motivated by your emotions. Mostly because of the message that I see pushed a lot, which can be boiled down to:

“You should do good things because it makes you feel good”.

For example, there are these annoying ads plastered all over Singapore’s public transport system to try to encourage commuters to be ‘more gracious’ toward their fellow passengers:

But it strikes me that encouraging people to do something ‘because it feels good’ is rubbish advice, and living your life dictated by your emotions is a bad idea. I know from experience that my emotions are fickle and untrustworthy. Plus, in a world where anything is permissible as long as it makes you feel good, how do you decide what is right?

As you can see this has got me quite wound up, which is why I came to an expert…

GG:

First off, that ad is amazing. But it also feels foreign, as its message might not resonate in more individualistic cultures. A collectivist culture is much better at weeping with those who weep and rejoicing with those who rejoice. As such, the idea of mutual flourishing is embedded into its social consciousness. In individualistic cultures, I think we cultivate this idea that doing good things should stem not from a desire to feel good but a cold and stoic duty, i.e. if we do good things that we don’t enjoy doing, this is somehow ‘good’ for us (like eating our vegetables).

AAK:

Oh yeah I get that. In individualistic cultures, we tend to view the concept of ‘doing good’ through a Puritan, self-flagellating lense. Like we’re meant to be suspicious of any good feelings.

GG:

Yeah exactly. And back to your original point about ‘doing good things because they feel good’ — while it’s true that individualistic cultures are more likely to hear “follow your heart” or “listen to your feelings” and not grimace, if you use that kind of language in religious circles, lots of alarms blare. Which is partly because there’s some puritanical self-flagellation involved in any suggestion that following feelings (or the heart) can lead to anything good.

To be fair, it’s a concern that’s backed up by (a narrow reading of) Jeremiah, specifically chapter 17 verse 9, where the heart is described as “deceitful above all things”. That gets us to the idea of the heart being a ‘sewer’ filled with all sorts of things, good and bad.

This general suspicion of the heart pops up all throughout history. The 4th century desert father Abba Isidore said, “Of all evil suggestions, the most terrible is that of following one’s own heart, that is to say, one’s own thought, and not the law of God.” Similarly, nowadays, you have a plethora of critics bashing phrases like “be true to yourself”. Which builds a worldview in which we assume that our feelings are bad, evil, untrustworthy.

But the thing is, aside from Jeremiah’s line, there’s not much of a theological or anthropological reason to write off our hearts as if they’re completely and thoroughly evil or corrupt. Take passages like “guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it” (Proverbs 4:23) and “Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21). In a theological-anthropological perspective, the heart is just the “fulcrum of [our] most fundamental longings”, as Jamie Smith described it. Meaning: our heart drives everything we do because it’s what drives our desires, and the aim of desires is where we end up going.

AAK:

Okay, I see what you’re saying. But my heart, or wherever my emotions come from, does seem to be like the sewer you mentioned above, filled with all sorts of stuff and not all of it good. Like, I kind of agree with Jeremiah and Abba Isidore because I have lots of emotions that lead me all over the place. How do we square that with your point that the heart is not an evil thing?

GG:

I don’t think the heart is fundamentally a sewer—though it definitely requires loads of filtration. For example, if you’ve committed to practicing patience, but you’re coming from a lifetime of not having to wait for anything, the practice of patience is going to feel grueling. That’s because your heart’s still deadset on avoiding patience. But over time, your heart starts realizing that patience is good for you—because it makes you less hurried, irritable, distracted, etc.—and then your heart starts to actually want the patience (cf. Heb. 5:14).

So I think the heart is something malleable, something that can be trained and transformed. If we train our heart to cling to what’s good and hate what’s evil, then the “treasure” our heart most deeply longs for will become the good (i.e. kingdom of God, mutual human flourishing, Spirit-driven virtue, etc.). That said, if your “treasure” is still something negative (i.e. selfishness, isolation, greed, overindulgence in pleasures), then yes, don’t follow your feelings.

As the 6th century philosopher Boethius described, “virtue itself becomes the reward of the virtuous man, and wickedness the punishment of the evil one”. In a weird way, doing the right thing—for the person whose heart has been trained and formed to love what’s good and hate what’s evil—can almost become a paradoxical hedonism.

AAK:

I’m going to want to learn more about this ‘paradoxical hedonism’ in a moment (what a great phrase), but before we digress, are you saying that our hearts are basically good and we should stop second-guessing our emotions?

GG:

Not quite. Even though I’ve painted a more hopeful portrait of the heart, we should always be skeptical of the ‘flesh’—the parts of us that desire things that aren’t in line with God’s good creation. I think lots of confusion stems from the fact that we get the heart mixed up with the flesh. The heart is a necessary part of you that’s involved in shaping and bringing you toward your desires, joys, and longings. The flesh is also a necessary part of you, but its function is to turn you inward, so that you give into selfishness and whatever the opposite of communally-driven ethics is. We can’t get rid of either of them, and one is necessarily self-centered, but the other is what shapes and directs our self toward love—of God, neighbor, the good, and so on.

All-in-all, I don’t think we need to be skeptical of our every inclination, as if every little thing that makes us feel good shouldn’t be trusted. In fact, doing something nice, like acting as a conscientious passenger should actually make you feel good. Just like secretly giving to the poor should make you happy. There’s even a study that found that showed that people who gave a donation anonymously were 16% happier than those who gave a donation publicly.

What do you think?

AAK:

I think you’re saying that I’m confusing ‘heart’ with ‘flesh’, and that I should trust the ‘good feelings’ (which come from my heart) and not the ‘bad feelings’ (which come from my flesh)? I don’t know, that seems a little flimsy to me…

Maybe part of my concern/annoyance with the message of ‘follow your feelings’ is that it puts the cart before the horse. You’re talking about a religious pursuit of formation, of training our hearts to only want what is right and virtuous, whereas I feel like I’m seeing more and more people who are totally led by their emotions. It is more and more socially acceptable to ride these gigantic waves of feeling that can motivate us to do ostensibly ‘good’ things but, from my experience, tend to drag us toward selfishness.

The public transport advertisement I referenced above is trying to capitalise on this ‘feelings-based’ culture to motivate ethical action, but I think this ultimately backfires.

GG:

I think I’m getting what you mean now. It’s not a simple equation in which things that make us feel good are an excellent compass for charting out our daily decisions. And if you did live in such a way that ‘put the cart’ of emotions ‘before the horse’ of moral integrity, you’d live the opposite of the good life. What I’m getting at is this: if we do things that are good, and feel a sense of peace, joy, or satisfaction from that, it’s because we are doing something right—but that feeling should be neither our compass nor our motive.

For example: one of my close friends and I grew up on the show Friends, and there was one scene that’s haunted us all throughout our adult lives. In S5E4, Joey and Phoebe argue about whether a good deed can really be good if it makes you happy afterward, and Joey says, “Sorry to burst your bubble Pheebs, but selfless good deeds don’t exist.”

What Joey is getting at is basically a Kantian understanding of motives laced with a dash of stoicism and postmodern skepticism. The idea being: every action is inherently selfish—even random acts of kindness. Therefore, we should aspire toward generosity out of a cold sense of duty so that we don’t get sucked into doing things just because those things make us feel good.

AAK:

Ah yes, a classic aphorism from the Tribiannian school of philosophy. And it’s a good thing to raise, because I basically disagree with Joey here. I don’t think it’s impossible to do a selfless good deed, that just because you feel good about doing good, that doesn’t render your actions bad…

Is that basically what you’re saying, that there’s no point in just ‘doing good things’ like an emotionless robot?

GG:

Yes, exactly, and being truly motivated by nothing more than a cold sense of duty is just about impossible. God designed us and our reality with meticulous, if implicit, incentive structures that might slowly but surely inch us closer to embodying His ways.

We can even see traces of this in “the righteous will flourish like a palm tree,” (Ps. 92:12) and “when you fast, don’t make a show out of it, and your father will reward you” (Mt. 6:16-18). To ignore that doing good things makes us feel good goes against the natural law God embedded in our reality.

The theologian Jonathan Pennington helped me see this. He pointed out that we shouldn’t feel ashamed of wanting God’s reward as if it diminishes the virtue behind our actions. The reward is God’s built-in incentive structure for the difficult, unnatural path of pursuing a selfless life. Aristotle encouraged people to become virtuous because it would lead to happiness (or eudaimonia), but he also warned people that if they only did the virtuous thing to find eudaimonia, they’d never become truly virtuous, because the desire for happiness without virtue was selfish. The Jewish Scriptures aren’t all that different—they’re constantly pointing to promises of flourishing, safety, and security through living a righteous life.

AAK:

Yes, that makes more sense. It’s about getting things in the right order and balance. There’s no victory in being frightened of my emotions, but there’s danger in letting my emotions dictate what I do. That path seems likely to lead me to all sorts of unethical, antisocial, or even damaging behaviours—such as addictions to things which give me a dopamine boost or which numb me out…

I want to understand more about what you mentioned above, about how loving what is good can be a ‘paradoxical hedonism’?

GG:

Right, yes. Despite popular depictions, Jesus enjoyed hedonic pleasures. He ate and drank enough that people called him a glutton and drunk. Sometimes we have this idea that Jesus hated the world and had an awful time here. Which kind of makes sense—to become a man after being God would’ve probably felt like going from a human to a slug. Yet, He didn’t hate it. He even seemed to enjoy it in lots of ways.

AAK:

Good point. It’s funny that it can feel right to say ‘Jesus loved the world’, but wrong to point out he was a person who enjoyed food and drink and good times with his friends, and who preferred to avoid pain and suffering. I guess we’ve inherited a certain view of what ‘holiness’ and ‘saintliness’ look like.

GG:

Many people would vehemently disagree with us on this point, and use theology to do so, saying something like ‘blah, blah, the Fall made us all vile sinners, we are very bad, the world is evil, etcetera, etcetera’. And while it’s true that Jesus taught that we should not love the world, this only applies in a certain sense—we’re supposed to not love the ways of the world (meaning disordered desires under an ethos of selfishness) more than God. Further, just because some parts of our existence are bad doesn’t imply that all of it is.

So anyways, paradoxical hedonism is learning that the things which actually bring us the most pleasure aren’t quick bursts of dopamine, like you were mentioning earlier. Having a drink feels good, so does sex. But these are things that have to be kept under the umbrella of temperance—recognizing that even though dopamine is a good chemical, it’s not something we can ever mine ultimate satisfaction out of. Conversely, other chemicals that stem from doing good things (oxytocin, serotonin, and sometimes endorphins), can actually create more pleasure and more lasting pleasure than quick fix dopamine. But they’re paradoxical because most of them are delayed or require long-term investment. They don’t immediately feel good like dopamine. They take a long while to kick in, and even when they do, they probably don’t provide the same kind of spike.

Jesus’ hedonism is also paradoxical, because whereas classical hedonism pursues pleasure by pursuing the pleasure head-on, Jesus and His followers only really encounter and enjoy pleasures as welcome side effects, or a lasting frequency, that we experience while on the way toward something better. It’s a paradox in that we feel the most pleasure by not pursuing pleasure directly.

AAK:

I like it. ‘Jesus, Paradoxical Hedonist’ sounds like a great title for a book…

Building off your point about seeking the kind of lasting joy that comes from living in a virtuous way instead of the quick fix of a dopamine spike — what should we do when our attempt to do good backfires? I can think of plenty of times I’ve done something kind for someone and it’s totally backfired and then I feel worse than before.

GG:

Yes, that’s a great clarification. Not every good deed will make you feel good—some will just burn you out. For example, I’m a terrible sleeper in general, so it takes a lot out of me when my friends want to do a late night movie hang. The other night, we were out way too late (for me), and I was already getting concerned about not getting enough sleep that night, and then my friend asks for a ride home. I do it happily, because he lives right on my way. But then we get to his door and he checks for his keys… he’s left them at the house. So of course I drive him back to the house to get them—that’s not even something I second-guessed doing. But in the end, I didn’t make it to bed until 1am and had to wake up at 6am. So that was an example of doing something good that really didn’t feel good emotionally, physically, or even spiritually. Yet, I love my friend and cherish the time we get to spend together, so the ‘good’ that comes out of it is simply remembering that we’re friends and I care about him.

The point is, not every good deed makes you feel good. But they’re still worth doing. Because, even if you sacrifice something while helping (sleep, money, time, energy, etc.), the act of putting others first is a good way of reminding us, in some small way, that we’re not the center of the universe. It’s like a minor ego death.

AAK:

Okay, I see that. But what if the person you’re driving around like a free Uber is just taking advantage of you? You’re doing good things by helping them, and maybe it’s ultimately good for your ‘ego death’, but you’re just aiding and abetting their selfishness to your own detriment. Do you recommend rolling over and letting people use us?

GG:

Good question, let’s look at a scenario of being a pushover.

For example, if you’re on the train in Singapore, trying to be conscientious, and then an elderly lady asks for your seat, you’ll probably think: “Sure, why not? I could use some standing time anyways.” But then let’s say that old lady says thanks and then asks if you’ll also lend your phone charger. Not being a monster, you’ll probably lend it. Then maybe she asks for an airpod, and you agree a little more cautiously. Finally, she asks you for 20 dollars, not for an emergency, but because she wants 20 dollars. At that point, if you gave her the 20, you wouldn’t be ‘doing a good deed’ anymore, you’d just be getting taken advantage of. In that sense, you’re not acting virtuously, because giving into this elderly lady would be feeding her greed, which is both bad for her and you.

So there are plenty of times doing the right thing won’t feel good—and plenty of times doing the ‘right’ thing would actually make you a pushover.

AAK:

Yeah, that makes sense. It’s certainly a balancing act, which requires maturity and discernment…

Well Griffin, this dialogue has fleshed out a more nuanced view on how to deal with my emotions. I think my original annoyance ‘you should do good things because it makes you feel good’ was correct, but my diagnosis wasn’t quite right. The issue is with the word because. To summarise:

If we are motivated by wanting to feel good, we have the cart before the horse and will ultimately fail to live the good life. But, equally, if we try to avoid ever taking pleasure from doing something kind or sacrificial, then we are setting ourselves up for failure, because we are not cold robots. We are meant to experience pleasure from things which are good.

It’s kind of like finding your way into a positive feedback loop, an upward spiral. You do something good for someone else’s benefit, and that makes you feel Aristotle’s eudaimonia, which incentivises you to do more good things, and so on.

Have I got that right? Anything else to add?

GG:

Yes, though I do want to clarify: while helping others, doing the right thing, acting generously and whatnot should feel good, there are plenty of times you actually have to resist your subjective feelings. In fact, it’s kind of surprising how much ‘fake it till you make it’ actually features within our growth.

For example, C.S. Lewis wrote,

“The rule for all of us is perfectly simple. Do not waste time bothering whether you ‘love’ your neighbour; act as if you did. As soon as we do this we find one of the great secrets. When you are behaving as if you loved someone, you will presently come to love him.”

And N.T. Wright says something similar:

“[I]f we wait to start practicing these behaviors until we ‘mean them’ from the bottom of our hearts, we will wait a long time and probably mess up a lot of lives, including our own, in the process.”

These are all excellent reminders that we can’t always rely on ‘feeling it’ to guide our actions. There are plenty of times we have to intentionally ignore the ‘not feeling it’ for the sake of something larger than ourselves. Like how we put off gratification for the sake of teaching ourselves patience.

It makes sense if we’re ‘not feeling it’ every now and then. Sometimes you need a break or some rest or a mental and physical vacation from the daily stresses. But even in the midst of rest, you still want to remember that acting lovingly toward others, pursuing ethics in every increment of life, is actually the most significant, joy-filled thing to do. It’s not trusting our emotions as a guide or motive, but resting in and enjoying the feelings that come as a side effect to good things. That’s why Jesus’ way is joymaxxing.

Waymarkers is a place for poetry, fiction, essays, and the best collaborations I can dream up. As long as you don’t mind that variety, I can promise you’ll never read anything unoriginal or inauthentic.

Thanks for being here as we journey further up and further in together.