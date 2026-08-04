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Griffin Gooch's avatar
Griffin Gooch
Aug 4

very thankful to read this over again and find that there was minimal heresy

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9 replies by A. A. Kostas and others
Ella Rose Becker's avatar
Ella Rose Becker
Aug 4

Amazing dialogue! This reminds me of Psalm 37:4 which says, “Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.” The verse implies that the desires of your heart are not bad, but you must first be transformed by learning to love what God loves. Only then will your desires be rightly ordered and within the will of God.

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1 reply by A. A. Kostas
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