RECAP: Last week I told you about me and Stefano visiting the World’s End Gymnasium after the mysterious phone call and the news that Angelique was missing, and that she appeared to be a different age in every photo and piece of documentation I could find. I also described my foray into the world of weightlifting and the lessons I learned from Stefano in the gym. World’s End Gymnasium was closed and empty, but a dog walker led us to ‘descent records’ which reminded me of the posters in Angelique’s photograph, and I realised they weren’t posters at all. They were two albums, which we bought and headed back to Stefano’s place for a listen…

Part 3 (The Map)

“Music died in 1990.”

Those were Stefano’s harsh words, not mine, though he was well-placed to make that judgement. He certainly knew and appreciated music; there was a shelf full of vinyl in his living room which towered over a gleaming mahogany turntable and two huge speakers. I handed him the first of the two vinyls I had hurriedly purchased from the record store.

When he turned the record player on, the speakers popped and hissed at us, like cats waking from sleep. Then a moment of buzzing fuzz, miniscule silence, and the drums began. Tom-toms and bass, a funky beat, setting a foundation for the guitars and keys, and finally, the vocals. I didn’t recognise the tune, but even as I write these words so many years later, I can still hear it. It was very 70s disco, groovy and smooth, beckoning you to dance. Stefano and I nodded along to the beat, but it became impossible not to tap our feet. The female singer began to belt the words and then I knew we were in the chorus because Stefano began to wriggle his hips and spin around like there was widely known choreography for the song.

“C’mon!” he said, smiling and shimmying. “You have to dance at this part!”

Watching this very serious, very short, very broad man swirl like he was on a nightclub dancefloor was too much, and I began to laugh and then I joined in, or tried to. I can still picture it all so clearly. Me, stiffly dancing around a living room with my hands in my pockets without an iota of rhythm, while Stefano glides around me like he’s on ice.

But then the music skittered and the needle on the record player hopped slightly, throwing us off the beat. Stefano leaned over to inspect the spinning vinyl.

“It’s scratched,” he said sadly. “In a few places actually.”

“Can you fix it?”

“Not really. That’s one of the downsides with vinyl. Easily damaged, difficult to repair.”

We continued to listen to the record, but we stopped dancing. It seemed like every time we were getting into the groove, the needle would jump or skip. Another scratch. It was the same on both albums.

The first record was a mix-up, a vinyl in the wrong sleeve. I’d thought I was buying Look Into the Future by Journey — that’s what was in Angelique’s photo — but inside the sleeve was some album called Try to Find Me by a band I’d never heard of, ‘Joan Lamone and the Stoned Bones’. But the second record was one I was familiar with, music my parents had played when I was a kid: Bat Out of Hell by the only rockstar named after a cheap family meal. I hadn’t listened to it in years, but I was flooded with memories of my childhood home’s off-white linoleum floors and green splashbacks and my parents singing to each other off-key, fervently. I realised then how much I missed them and our little country town. My younger sister had promised to follow me to the city when she graduated from highschool, but instead had shacked up with some guy who lived in a trailer park, leaving me here on my own.

When I’d showed him the album in the record store, Stefano had turned his face and mumbled something about the cover artwork being ‘inauspicious’, but I couldn’t feel anything but joy when I slid the bubblegum pink record from its demonic sleeve and sat back on the sofa to listen as the needle slipped its way through rock opera melodies which were invariably about the singer’s rakish behaviour and men and women almost falling in love. We got through all of side A without a hitch, the record spun perfectly and the needle stayed in its groove. But when I flipped the vinyl over to side B, I could see it was scratched up. We sat and listened the whole way through side B, trying not to flinch at each juddering interruption to the music.

“Well, that’s disappointing,” Stefano said as the B-side spun to a crackling close, violins and electric guitar fading into static. “What are the chances of both records being scratched on one side?”

He stood up and headed to the kitchen, but I remained seated, the fuzzy white noise helping me assemble my scattered thoughts.

“What are the chances?” I muttered, tapping my leg. I looked down at the album covers on the coffee table, the squares that had formed the backdrop for the photo that Angelique had given to me. Look Into the Future by Journey, which was really Try to Find Me by Joan Lamone, and Bat Out of Hell by Meatloaf. I flipped them both over and looked at the track listings on the back, with the names of producers and backup singers and instrumentalists. Amongst the text were listings of minutes and seconds, the timings for each song.

“Do you have a pen?” I called out to Stefano as I rummaged in my backpack. I had some napkins from the coffee shop we’d stopped at on our way back, but I couldn’t find anything to write with.

“In the top drawer,” Stefano called from the kitchen. “Do you want some orange juice?”

“Sure,” I replied absently as I flicked open the drawer in the unit beneath the record player. I was expecting a junk drawer with some random stationery and other miscellaneous items, like takeout menus or a phonebook. But the drawer was empty except for a solitary pen, lying ominously in the centre, looking up at me with disdain. The fact that Stefano had a drawer with a single pen in it made me feel weirder than anything else had that day.

I grabbed the pen and shook off the eerie feeling, sitting back on the sofa as Stefano came back into the living room with two full glasses.

“What’s up?”

“It’s the times,” I muttered, setting the first record back on the turntable and lowering the needle. “Keep an eye on the clock and I’ll look at my watch.”

“What? Why?”

Stefano was drowned out by the funky bass line and I looked pointedly at my watch, holding the pen poised over the napkins.

The first skip came at one minute and twenty-nine seconds, and then another around two minutes and fifty-two. As we went through all of side A of Try to Find Me, I wrote down the time of every scratch, sometimes asking Stefano to confirm the time on his clock, but otherwise ignoring his questions. When it was finished, I stood up to switch it out for Bat Out of Hell, but Stefano put a hand out to stop me.

“What do you think the scratches are going to tell you?” He had that funny look and quiet voice again. Worried about me.

I shrugged. “Maybe it means something?”

“Like the scratches are intentional?”

“I guess. I mean, this record is literally called Try to Find Me. So maybe there’s a hidden message.”

Stefano tried to look disdainful of my idea, but he couldn’t quite pull it off. I saw a glimmer of something in his large brown eyes. I moved away and then we repeated the exercise with the second album. By the end, I had a list of times that looked like this:

Record 1 1.29 2.52 4.03 7.17 10.35 12.49

Record 2 25.41 27.50 28.02 29.12 33.33



With the kind of clarity that enters our minds without explanation, I knew the skips and scratches meant something, that they weren’t just random, that there was a reason Angelique had wanted me to find those particular records at that particular store on that particular day. She wanted me to find her, to go on a journey, to look into the future, to chase her down like a bat out of hell.

I just didn't know what I was meant to do next.

So I headed to the library.

Back then, the public library was mostly brick, before the city knocked it down to erect that glass fishtank which beams reflected sunlight into parked cars until they overheat. I’d spent hours in the library during my undergrad, but I'd never been up to the seventh floor, where the slit windows were grimy and the fluorescent lights dimmed by decades of dust. Rows and rows of mobile shelving, rolling stacks set on rails and wheels to save space, stood silently in the half-darkness. The smell was different up there, darker and pulpier, like the pages of the books had halfway returned to the forests they came from.

I found a sad old desk and metal chair and laid out the napkins with the record scratch times. I was sure, well mostly sure, that there must be some way of using a set of numbers to determine a location. This floor was where they kept reference books on geography, cartography, town planning, and atlases. After a while of spinning the wheels to open up the shelves, I found a section which held textbooks providing an overview of different mapping systems. I spent the next few hours flipping through yellowing pages featuring cartesian geometry and the science of global positioning systems: latitudes, longitudes, meridians, ellipsoids, perpendicular poles, geocentres, and axes. My head was swimming as I skimmed through pages of diagrams and equations. Sure, there were numbers being used, but none of them looked like the numbers I had captured from the vinyls. There were degrees and quotation marks separating long strings of digits, and north-south coordinates separated from east-west. Well, I had two records, so that was a start, but how to get to numbers that looked like 40°45'11"N, 73°58'59"W? My record-skips looked nothing like that.

After a while of not getting anywhere, I flipped to the back of the books I had pulled off the shelf and began to skim the glossaries and indexes, hoping to see something that stood out before I put them back on the shelf. An old habit from law school, checking the references and summaries to understand the point of the overwrought 40-page judgements we were forced to study. Near the end of one heavy, musty book my eyes landed on the word 'time'. It had been underlined heavily in red ink, and next to it were the scribbled words 'minutes and seconds'. Minutes and seconds were exactly what I had, so I flipped to the referenced pages, my pulse quickening. I'll confess my hands shook a little as I scanned the brief section which described how some modern mapping companies used decimal points to represent the minutes and seconds of longitude and latitude. In these maps, locations looked like 40.7128 -74.0060. Not so far away from the record scratch timings. This had been my hunch; that there was some intrinsic connection between minutes and seconds and geometry, the coupling of time and space.

Strangely, in that moment all I could see was Angelique's face, hanging before me, smiling. And her face was both very old and very young, like she herself was swimming through time. But I could tell she was proud of me for figuring out her secret code.

In my excitement, I got momentarily confused by how to use the decimal system and assumed that each time stamp I had written down was a new location, but once I got my hands on an atlas which used decimal coordinates, I realised my mistake. What I needed was two numbers, one representing the north-south axis and another for the east-west axis. Given I had two vinyl records to work from, I added up the numbers I'd written down for each. Making the assumption that the location which Angelique was leading me to was somewhere not too far away, I assumed the first decimal would be a negative number and the second decimal would be a positive. After adding up the two record scratches, I ended up with the following coordinates: -37.83 and 144.99.

I held my breath as I traced my finger over the quadrants of the map before me, a map of the city I lived in. Sure enough, the numbers led me to a grid that covered a square kilometre of riverfront in a light industrial area only twenty minutes’ drive from where I was sitting. Goosebumps erupted down my neck as I checked my calculations and the coordinates again. It had to be Angelique. For some strange, secret reason she wanted to be found by a person who could figure this all out. And she had guessed that I was capable of it. I hurriedly placed the books I had been using back on a rusting cart and rushed out of the building to catch the bus.

I knew where I needed to go, even if I didn’t know what I would find when I arrived.

