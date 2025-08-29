Two poems of mine were published by The Clayjar Review in their 12th issue ‘Rooted’.

The first poem began when I created an art-poem in the shape of a tree. I like the idea of branches and roots taking words in multiple directions, with beginnings and endings which alter the meaning of the lines.

Set out below is the original art-poem version and the version published by Clayjar. Which version do you like best?

The second poem examines the trinity of new life, whether that’s a child growing within the womb or the creation of the entire world (and isn’t every new child the creation of an entirely new world?).

soil / roots / child

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published which came first — the garden or the clay man ? the hands which planted the seeds or the buds which pushed up the earth neither, you contend — the earth was formed first before the first root or sprout and before red dust drew breath and which came first — the life within you or the nutrifying root system tethered by the umbilical vine ? does each attempt at life create the need for the garden ? and the animal and vegetable create the need for the soil ? (the earthly trinity) we’re forgetting first principles, you contend — who formed the soil which needed plant and man to complete it who kickstarted the feedback loop the sky is pregnant with weather and your body is swollen with moisture this is the last moment the soil and roots and child will be one-in-three is every dream only memory in-utero is every prophecy of a garden past or future ? does life always happen like this a fall, a severance, a shutting of the gate ? where will we be planted again

I hope you find something in these poems to mull over and explore — overgrown trails you haven’t yet travelled down.