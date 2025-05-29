The Sun by Edvard Munch, 1911

One of the joys of publishing is crossing paths with other people who are walking the same way, attempting the same journey. While Waymarkers is predominantly my creation, I always liked the idea of being able to feature other’s work which also rang true.

So, when the opportunity arose to attempt a ‘poetry collaboration’ with

I was keen to give it a try. Writing does not have to be a competitive sport, it can and should be a communal effort. Different voices and perspectives filling out the cosmic picture.

Below you’ll find two poems in conversation with each other, as we both attempted to ground the metaphysical centre of our spiritual beliefs by referring to the source of life in our solar system.

My art-poem is inspired by the sacred sun emblem of the Zia Pueblo, a Native American community in New Mexico. Many cultures have worshipped the sun, but I love how their emblem can also be viewed as a radiant cross.

Claire’s poem is a response to the above, taking the idea of the sun as the centre of creation in new directions.

Sunlines

by Claire Adderholt

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Lantern-sheen of immanent light in a dark He Himself created, God spins out His presence upon a dazzled, Grace-soaked world. Tossed velvet, spun butter, Solar power that folds the air in two, He is First Image, Last Light, Form Giver, Engine of the Universe Running, Wheel That Turns Time Over. As dust in air catches glitter and irradiates to being, souls Catch understanding and glow to a diadem of contentment, Illuminating to tenderness at the first touch of the Summer-Lord. Imagine Him: a depthless warmth. O, we could’ve lived in an indifferent universe. Blind gaze of matter gazing old upon our span of ways and days. Instead, flashing quicksilver out of the dark of unbeing at His Word, We find ourselves beyond material nature, beyond soul-solitude: Shadows lapping at our feet, but granted a home under an expansive sun. Lustrous, Christ’s love ecstatic yearns to be spent, Pouring out like golden water Into basin of earth. O, molecular, omnipotent, flare-full of golden glory, You light us up with one touch as summer sets fireflies ablaze. Shine us up, sheen out our tarnishes with mercy’s polished rag, And brighten us, O Lord, as you razzle-dazzle the World with delight.

Claire is an excellent poet and, even better, an encouraging fellow pilgrim. Her poetry can be found here, and her other publication which helps with poetry craft and submissions can be found here.

I trust that these poems will encourage you towards a higher path, and maybe even to attempt a collaboration of your own.