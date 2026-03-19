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Trapeze artists in France , 1935 (Gaston Paris Exhibition)

I.

There is a curious case of secular Calvinism afoot, an approach to life which attempts to avoid every feeling of regret by gesturing at a confused conception of ‘destiny’. It’s a sentiment I’ve heard from people of all ages and across multiple cultures and faiths in the past few years (maybe you’ve heard it too). It goes something like this:

“I don’t regret any of my choices, because all of them have led me to who I am today.”

This seems like irrefutable logic, from a chronological standpoint. None of us experience our lives as anything but a string of choices, each connected by a chain of causation, so that where we are now appears inevitably linked to the decisions we’ve made in the past. And of course, it is true to a degree. We must live with the consequences of our choices. But the pride with which so many people profess to have ‘no regrets’ is concerning, for regret is one of the most powerful catalysts for growth that exists.

II.

If ‘everything happens for a reason’, and you can’t regret anything you’ve ever done, then I’m afraid you may be lost. As C. S. Lewis wrote, “...progress means getting nearer to the place where you want to be. And if you have taken a wrong turning then to go forward does not get you any nearer. If you are on the wrong road progress means doing an about-turn and walking back to the right road…”. Blindly insisting that you have never made any mistakes is the opposite of growth. If you have missed a turning, the sooner you realise it, the better. The power of regret is the ability to realise you have been walking the wrong road for longer that you realised, that you made the wrong choice at the fork several miles back, and now you need to spin around and walk back the way you came, reliving your poor choices, until you can start making forward progress again.

But even this picture is simplistic, because life isn’t always a linear path with straight lines and clear forks where you are forced to make decisions. Sometimes it’s more like charting a course through the open ocean, steering a small sailboat through a great expanse. On a ship, every small change in direction has potentially major ramifications: given enough time and space, two boats which start with only a single degree of difference will end up in vastly separate locations. This is why you and your childhood best friend may have started in the same neighbourhood and with roughly similar values, but are now miles apart in terms of how you live your lives. The course you were charting seemed identical at first, but a few degrees of separation can take you to totally different destinations — unless one of you makes a course correction.

I actually prefer the sailboat metaphor over Lewis’ path example, because I think it’s a better reflection of what a mature life should be. Constantly learning, adjusting, course correcting. Observing our surroundings, consulting the stars and the winds, trying our best to journey across the seas toward our desired destination.

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III.

Once upon a time, there were two elm trees planted near each other. As the years passed, one elm grew to be tall and flourishing, with wide boughs and thick leaves. But the other tree was stunted and skinny, its branches twig-like and its leaves sickly. What was the difference? The trees were in the same soil, receiving the same sunlight, so why the discrepancy? Well, one elm sent its taproot down to the rich aquifer beneath the topsoil, whereas the other elm’s roots were blocked by thick layers of stone directly beneath where it had been planted. Its roots couldn’t find their way to the water deep below, and so it thirsted while the other tree was nourished.

It would be true to say that the twisted elm was predestined to be stunted by the circumstances of its planting — it couldn’t move away, and it couldn’t remove the rocks blocking the roots. But you and I are not trees. We are not incapable of tearing ourselves away from the soil of our planting and seeking a more nourishing location.

A caveat: I think we should be careful when considering our approach to regret. We need to strike a balance between the temptation to never have any regrets (and therefore never learn from our mistakes), and being so burdened by regrets that we wallow in self-pity and indecision, acting as if we are trees cursed to remain wherever we find ourselves.

At the Ringling Brothers circus , by Tony Karp

IV.

One of my all-time favourite songs is Gregory Alan Isakov’s cover of The Trapeze Swinger by Iron & Wine. Isakov is a great, soulful singer and elevates the music to new levels, plus the lyrics of this particular song are some of Iron & Wine’s most poetic. You can listen to it here:

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The song is about a life filled with regret, told by a man at the very moment of his death, as he heads toward final judgement and eternity. It’s not a happy song, or even particularly uplifting, as it’s essentially a death-bed confessional, a review of a life not necessarily well-lived (and could even be interpreted as a suicide note).

Our society is fixated on the idea of how we will feel at the end of our life, whether we will have lived a life to be proud of, so we can die with some sort of peace. But this approach tricks us into thinking that we have more time than we actually do, for we imagine death as some far-off event. Which, in turn, allows us to delay the feelings of regret, remorse, shame. The very realisations that would help us change our lives right now — that would prompt us to walk in a different direction — are put off. It’s like you’re hiking past a series of signs that say ‘turn around’, ‘danger ahead’, ‘you made a wrong turn’, and instead of obeying them, you pull them out and carry them with you, and then march stubbornly off the cliff edge at the end of the trail. By which point it’s far too late to heed their clear directions.

V.

The fifth verse of The Trapeze Swinger goes like this:

And please, remember me as in the dream / we had as rug-burned babies Among the fallen trees and fast asleep / beside the lions and the ladies That called you what you like and even might / give a gift for your behavior A fleeting chance to see a trapeze / swinger high as any saviour

It describes an image that has stuck with me for years: the fleeting moment of a trapeze swinger hanging in the air at the apex of a circus tent, the terrifying climax of the acrobatic show, the ecstasy of watching a person hurl themselves up and into the void, hoping they will be caught by the other acrobat. And this is just about the best picture I can think of for understanding the double-act of Regret and Forgiveness. The reason why Regret is so powerful is because it opens the door to Forgiveness.

We can imagine Regret and Forgiveness as two trapeze swingers, ready to perform the trick of one acrobat letting go of the swing to launch herself at the other trapeze artist who hangs by his legs, arms open and ready to catch his partner. Regret is the acrobat who swings and lets go; Forgiveness is the acrobat who catches.

John Steinbeck’s little known 1950 ‘play-novelette’ Burning Bright is one of my favourite deep-cut recommendations because it contains one of the most stunning moral dilemmas ever committed to the page, and it makes for a short, gripping read. And the first act of the play contains a description of how it feels for two cousins to work together as trapeze swingers:

“It’s what you get used to. I could feel the tuning of Cousin Will. I knew his breathing and his pulse. Cousin Will was my blood and my being; we were the products of a thousand years, the end products… I could feel Cousin Will in my nerve ends.”

Regret and Forgiveness are like these acrobatic cousins, so intertwined that you can’t have one without the other. In the context of the trapeze act, Regret must leap first so Forgiveness can catch her; for without her leap, there would be no act. But Regret must be willing to make the jump without knowing for certain if Forgiveness’ arms will find her, or if Forgiveness has timed his swing correctly, or if his hands are strong enough. She must trust the kinship between them, the tingling of her fingertips which feel instinctively that Forgiveness will be there to catch her before she falls to her death.

Duo Trapeze , by Caroline Poe

VI.

When we confront our regrets and then express those regrets to those who were hurt by our actions, we risk that there will be no forgiveness on the other side. We might be hurling ourselves into the darkness with no safe landing. And this is surely why many of us prefer to ignore our regrets and pretend that ‘everything in my life is as it’s meant to be’. To acknowledge that you have regrets, that you have made choices you are not proud of, and that you have hurt people that you care about, is a painful thing. And to apologise to the very person who you hurt is worse than painful, it’s risky. What if they reject your apology, what if they don’t accept your regret?

Despite this, it’s a risk worth taking. If looking squarely at our regrets and expressing remorse gives us the chance to experience forgiveness, then we should take it. Forgiveness holds a saving power which we are all dearly in need of. One of the most important parts of love is the ability to be hurt by another and yet forgive them; to hurt another and receive their forgiveness.

Steinbeck’s Burning Bright culminates with a wrenching act of betrayal being totally forgiven by the victim, to the extent that the very person who was deceived is able to understand and accept the betrayal. The enormous regret borne by the betrayer is ultimately forgiven and transmuted into love, and this double-act of regret and forgiveness binds the two people even closer together than they were before the wrong was committed. A sacred unity springs up from the meeting point of true regret and true forgiveness.

VII.

Over the past few years I’ve been living in Asia, and I’ve spent time in India, Nepal, South Korea, and Japan. Out of curiosity, I’ve read a considerable amount about Zen Buddhism, Taoism, and Jainism. These are religious practices that emphasise ‘doing no harm’, i.e. moving through the world lightly, preserving your tranquility.

There is something appealing about this ‘zen’ way of living, something noble about such a peaceful mode of existence. But upon reflection, sealing myself away from the potential of doing harm or being harmed, practising emotional isolation, is not the way I want to live. A spiritual approach that draws me deeper into myself and away from other people is not ultimately helpful.

I do not wish to turn inwards like an infected hair, like a seedling scared of the surface. I want to grow upwards and outwards, I want to become entangled and enmeshed with those I have chosen to be planted alongside. Of course, the risk of growing together with those around us is that we hurt each other, our vines pressing against another’s leaves, roots scraping together in the same soil, canopies jumbled with jutting branches which break in the whipping winds. So we must acknowledge that in our closeness, we do cause hurt, and therefore we need forgiveness.

We should not be scared of regret, nor think of having regrets as an aberration or a sign of a failed life. Regret is the engine that powers change, and forgiveness is the salve which heals the wounds we all cause and receive. And when regret and forgiveness work together, when we draw close to those we love and express regret and receive forgiveness, a catalyst is created, something miraculous, something that by rights shouldn’t exist.

The miracle of regret and forgiveness is this — we are drawn closer and deeper together than if the hurt had never been caused in the first place.