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Xan Doane's avatar
Xan Doane
Mar 19

Niche Steinbeck reference AND Gregory Alan Isakov mentioned?? Yes substack, I do like this article. Forgiveness allows our regret to be productive instead of sitting in shame, and lets us live without being paralyzed by the fear of messing up. Thanks for writing this !

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Alexander Birch's avatar
Alexander Birch
Mar 19

Well said! I made this error when I was younger, pretending my mistakes were not a cause for regret as long as I learned from them. I was wrong, and recognize now that I’m older that they were indeed regretful.

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