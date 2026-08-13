Waymarkers

Waymarkers

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Sean Paul Kelley's avatar
Sean Paul Kelley
2d

This is the cats meow!

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2 replies by A. A. Kostas and others
Austin Smith's avatar
Austin Smith
2d

A. A.

For starters, I’m glad to finally be reading something from you instead of just your notes. You’re a great note poster, everyone is saying it, but I’m here for the juicy content. And you delivered!

I really enjoyed this. I loved the paintings you included, and I feel like they help frame the story and setting so well. Your keynote art is fantastic, as well. Earlier in the week you shared a collage of influences or comparisons, and I felt them all come through. It’s just hard to not have fun here.

The way you introduce the character of your setting works so well, and I felt the actual characters came across well for such a short piece and so little time with them. Even still you get the sense that you have them developed and realized more than we see. Your dialogue helped with this too. Overall just a great tone, and I think you are making certain promises about the swashbuckling nature of the story you’re going to tell.

This was my favorite line, a genuine grin from me:

The young man frowned. “You can trust me. Consider me your deus ex machina. A new development in the story.”

Now, if you would allow me to be so bold, I’d love to drop just a line of feedback. In my opinion the main feature of substack is networking and sharpening against each other in our pursuit of greatness and the praise and accolades of all men.

I notice because it is a habit I myself have, and struggle with almost constantly, but I feel like you have the tendency to over describe or over detail what we are seeing. In my opinion, this happens when the writer has a great love for their content. But it can be a stumbling block for readers, such that they are being too often reminded that they’re reading a work, rather than falling into it completely.

Let me share a snippet from early on that captures what I mean. I liked this a lot, for the record. But just notice the number of nouns that don’t have adjectives, compared to the ones that do:

The great hall of the fort was sparse, a stone chamber with hay-strewn floors and little furniture, dimly lit by a few lanterns and the grey light of the narrow doorway. It was an unimpressive throne room except for the rows of tall, pale soldiers holding gleaming guns beneath their square jaws, and a few scrawny hunting dogs sitting at their feet. The new Emir slouched in his chair, surrounded by ashen-faced courtesans, and he ran his dirty fingers through his yellow beard as group after group trailed in to pledge their allegiance to the barbarian king.

This may be a personal thing, but once I noticed it, it was hard for me to not notice for the duration of the chapter. This is a very small nitpick, and please take it as graciously as possible with a grain of salt.

Anyways, great chapter. I’ll be subscribing to [WAYMARKERS] and excited for more.

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