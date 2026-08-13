My family was in British India for hundreds of years, from when my great-great-great-great-great-grandfather arrived in the 1790s, until 1954 when my grandfather emigrated following the partition of India and Pakistan.

I recently went through some family papers and came across a diary written in the late 1880s. The diary contained the story of The Tiger’s Paw — a gripping narrative split into nine episodes. At first I thought it was nothing more than a bit of proto-fanfiction, but as I’ve fact-checked the story and the historical persons mentioned, I’ve been surprised to discover how much truth the story contains, despite detailing events which seem impossible…

The Tiger’s Paw is an auspicious adventure, one that I’m choosing to share with each of you over the next nine weeks. I hope you will be brave enough stick around.

— Yours, A. A.

Ali Masjid Fort by Sir Michael Anthony Shrapnel, 1890

Part 1 (Game of Empires)

The man who would be king hung from a rudimentary cross upon the walls of the fort.

For the past three days his cries had been echoing up and down the Peshawar Valley, louder than the screeches of the crows and the bleatings of the mountain goats. But now his body hung limp upon the ramparts and he was silent. The vultures were circling, tightening their gyres, swooping ever closer, but refraining from landing and tearing at the dead man’s flesh. For there was too much dust being kicked up along the narrow road to the Masjid Fort, because when a new Emir is crowned the people of the province know to pay their respects.

The great hall of the fort was sparse, a stone chamber with hay-strewn floors and little furniture, dimly lit by a few lanterns and the grey light of the narrow doorway. It was an unimpressive throne room except for the rows of tall, pale soldiers holding gleaming guns beneath their square jaws, and a few scrawny hunting dogs sitting at their feet. The new Emir slouched in his chair, surrounded by ashen-faced courtesans, and he ran his dirty fingers through his yellow beard as group after group trailed in to pledge their allegiance to the barbarian king. The atmosphere in the hall was menacing. Very few in attendance truly wanted to be there, and every party watched the Russian guards with a careful eye.

There were the usual horse traders and merchants, local chieftains and warlords, even saffron-wrapped monks from the nearby Buddhist temple. But three groups particularly stood out:

A sisterhood of Nestorian nuns from a mountain abbey to the west of Merva, penitent in their grey habits.

A well-dressed Frenchman with a line of chain-bound men behind him, their naked bodies bearing the marks of chattel slavery, white teeth chattering in the cold chamber.

A windswept young man, carrying nothing but a saddlebag and notebook, wearing thick spectacles which joined his wispy sideburns to a strong nose perched above a thickening moustache.

As the Abbess of Merva and her nuns approached the makeshift throne, the last nun in the procession surreptitiously glanced upwards at the large beams which held the thatched roof. Her face was round and beautiful, with pronounced cheeks and huge fluttering eyes — almost too pretty to be a nun. But she was not praying to the heavens. There was, up in the gloom, a tiny figure crawling like an alleycat across the beams. The nun blinked and bowed her head, waiting until her blessed mother had finished genuflecting to the pale warlord, but she continued to sweep her eyes around the room. Leila was poised, prepared for whatever happened next.

This tiny mountain emirate, known as Pakhtunkhwa, had technically been part of British India for several years, but sitting at the furthest extremity of the Northeast Frontier with Persia, nobody in the valley could remember the last time a European face had been seen. That was until a week prior, when an expeditionary force of Russians darted down from the north and one of their leaders, Ivan Fyodorovich, instructed them to take control of the fort from the Britishers’ puppet ruler, a weak-willed former maharaja of one of the southern princely states. Ivan killed the maharajah and held his servants and harem at gunpoint, before performing a rushed marriage ceremony between himself and all nine of the women. This act, the marrying of all nine women instead of sharing the spoils of victory, so incensed his partner, Pyotr Abramovich, that the two men began fighting. They punched and slapped and kicked each other, sliding on the dry hay of the hall where the Holy Sisters of Merva now kneeled, and the other soldiers watched them in bemusement. Of course Ivan, being the larger and less principled of the two, overpowered Pyotr with a swift kick to the crotch and, instantly enjoying the intoxicating drug of total power and impunity, promptly ordered Pyotr to be crucified upon the fortress walls as a symbol of his new reign. Among his new wives, Ivan Fyodorovich began referring to himself as ‘Ivan the More Terrible’.

Leila knew all this, but she couldn’t figure out why a Frenchman who routinely did business with the British Indian Army was standing in front of a Russian despot with twenty-five Tamil slaves behind him. But Ivan the More Terrible was more interested in the bespectacled young man, and beckoned him forward.

“You, boy. What you are doing here?”

The young man kept his face neutral, but didn’t step forward. “The Pioneer sent me to cover your glorious coronation. I am from the Allahbad office.”

The young man had more gumption than Leila had expected, but then again, the Britishers never failed to surprise her with their sense of superiority. What was a petty Russian prince compared to a native son of Brittania?

The young man’s answer seemed to please Ivan, even if it struck Leila as dubious. They were several days’ hard riding from Allahbad, way up in the wastes of the Hindu Kush, where Afghan tribes fought, killed, and traded with the Central Asian nations under the watchful eyes of the Persians. How could even the most enterprising young journalist have heard about Ivan’s coup and made it to the fort in time? Evidently, logic was not the new Emir’s strong point, because he appeared to believe the young man.

“Name?”

“John Kipling,” the boy responded, accent plummy with a Bombay inflection. Leila could have sworn she recognised him from somewhere. Had she known a Kipling? Perhaps, but not a John…

She didn’t have time to dwell on it any further, as the young man bowed his head and began scribbling into his notebook and the small, slight Frenchman stepped forward, removing his blue-striped pith helmet to make a low bow. Leila watched intently, then flicked her eyes up to the ceiling to check the shadowy figure was in position.

“Félicitations, your eminence,” the Frenchman snivelled. “I bring a small token of appreciation for the work you are doing, civilising these remote frontières from the barbares.” He gestured at his guards to tug the chained men forward, and pulled a folded piece of parchment from his breast pocket.

“Always I have pleasure to see you, Monty,” Ivan growled, smiling at the sight of the human chattel. “I heard you do a wonderful thing for the Sultan of Muscat. His slaves swim in a pool while he shoots for fish, yes? What fun!” Ivan clapped his hands then stretched them forth.

Monty held the folded parchment up, but did not hand it over. “This is the legal title for these fine creatures, giving you full rights to them. You may keep them or sell them, treat them as you wish.” He placed a paternal hand on one of the chained men’s shoulders. “But first, the matter we discussed.”

Ivan frowned then gestured at a low table on the far side of the room. “It is there, Monty. The Tiger Scroll, as promised.”

Monty grinned, his teeth long and yellow, and strode over to inspect a small box made of dark wood which was lying on the table. Leila subtly pointed a small brown finger out of her grey habit, aiming it at the table, and inclined her head — a signal imperceptible to all but the figure prowling along the roof beams. And to the young man taking notes of the whole event. His large blue eyes darted between the crouching nun with the striking face and the shadowy imp in the gloom above. Something dangerous was about to happen, and he felt goosebumps run down his neck as he edged backwards past the traders and merchants milling around the door.

“Not so fast,” a large, bearded man grumbled, grabbing him by the arm and holding him tight. It was one of the guards who had been with Monty’s slave entourage, somehow slipping around to block the young man from leaving the chamber. “Can’t have you writing any of this, can we? Far too fantastic for the newspaper.” He pushed the young man’s pencil and notebook down.

“Truth can be stranger than fiction,” the young man grunted back, acquiescing to the larger man’s grip, but waiting for his moment to escape. The large man ignored him, looking back across the chamber at Monty, who was opening the dark wooden box.

Slowly and delicately, the Frenchman lifted a scroll from the box and unfurled it. Leila could make out the rich red and orange ink running in geometric patterns around the brown letters. The Frenchman paused before rolling the parchment up and turning to sneer at the Emir.

“Parfait, your majesty. My buyer will be most indebted to you. Please do enjoy your new goods.” Monty placed the scroll back in the box and set the folded slave deed onto the table next to it. He turned, made eye contact with the guard holding the young journalist and drew a finger across his neck. The young man began to struggle, trying to get free while he still had a chance.

But before anything could happen, a loud noise erupted. Half the chamber began screaming, because the floor of the throne room was on fire.

Entrance to the Bolan Pass from Dadur by James Atkinson, 1842

Leila had worked fast, kindling the flames beneath her long skirts then shifting the burning bundle of twigs onto the dry straw sprinkled upon the floor, laid down to absorb the smells and excreta of animals and men. The tinder was dry, and a wild spark of fire began to burn, sending a ribbon of flame darting around the room. A great yell came from the mouths of the gathered crowd, as people tried to put out the flames or stampeded toward the exit, running into each other and clawing to get out the narrow doorway. The dogs and soldiers began panicking too, and in their efforts to stamp out the fire, one of them knocked over a wooden bench, which caught instantly, and then a chair was aflame as well. In a few short seconds the hall was filled with smoke and yells and barking dogs. Absolute pandemonium.

In the chaos, barely anyone noticed a small figure drop a rope from a roof beam and scurry down to the side table, swiping the folded parchment and the wooden box in one movement before scampering back to the rope. Barely anyone, that is, except for Leila and Monty. The Frenchman screamed, a high-pitched and girlish noise, before pursuing the figure who seemed more animal than human, scurrying away through the smoke and back up the rope. But Monty was quicker than he looked, and in a wild motion, he leapt into the air to latch onto the creature’s legs. Leila was halfway out the door with the other nuns, but when she saw Monty dragging the small figure down from the rope, she froze.

Just then, a lantern sailed across the room, arcing high over the rushing mob, and struck the Frenchman on the back. Monty had been holding tight to the small figure’s clothes, and now he pulled away in pain, tearing at the bottom of the figure’s cloak as he fell. He landed with a crash, holding only a piece of fabric in his hands. But as the diminutive creature scampered up the rope and disappeared into the rafters, a piece of parchment came fluttering down from the sky, and Monty caught ahold of it before racing toward the door behind Ivan and his soldiers, leaving the chained slaves to make their own way out of the smoke and flame.

Leila looked around for the source of the flying lantern and met the young journalist’s bespectacled gaze from across the room. He had shaken loose from Monty’s guardsman in the panic and made his way over to a dark corner. The young man raised his bushy eyebrows at Leila then ducked out the doorway with the rest of the crowd.

Lithograph of Ali Musjid by Sir Samuel Browne, 1878

Throngs of people milled outside the hall entrance before slowly petering back out the fort gates, while a smouldering Ivan chastised his soldiers and Monty threw a tantrum.

“Où est le parchemin?” the Frenchman screamed over and over to his burly guards, holding the slave deed in his left hand and gesturing with his right. “And what was that creature?”

As soon as she could, Leila slipped away from the other nuns and circled around the back of the fort where the walls were less high, and found a small alcove at the base of one wall where she could sit behind a boulder and stay hidden from view. Through a gap, she watched the high mountains glow orange then pink with the setting sun, dusk settling on the fortress softly, muffling the world. And as the light fell, a scurrying sound came from above and a small figure dropped to her side like a returning shadow. When the figure removed the hood from its torn cloak, it revealed the face of a young child framed by matted red hair.

“Are you alright, molay?” Leila whispered, pulling the child close. “I was scared he hurt you.”

The child shrugged and showed Leila the torn section of the brown cloak. “No, but he ripped my pocket. And I lost the parchment.”

Leila patted the child on the head. “No matter. As long as you are safe, kanmany.”

The child pulled a teak box from the other pocket, and handed it to Leila. “But I did get this.”

Leila sighed and tucked the box into her habit. “Well, that is something I suppose.”

They began to walk along the base of the fort, leaning close to the walls, not talking, before darting across a stretch of gravel toward a cleft in the boulders which surrounded the fort. But before they could make it to the safety of the large rocks, the clopping of hooves drew near, and as they rounded the first boulder, they found their way blocked by a man on horseback.

It was the young man from the throne room. He held out his hand while holding the stirrups of his horse with the other.

Leila instinctively retreated a step, pulling the child with her.

The young man beckoned at them. “Come along. I expect you need a quick way out of this godforsaken place.”

Leila did not move, watching him carefully.

The young man frowned. “You can trust me. Consider me your deus ex machina. A new development in the story.”

Leila considered the young man for another second — his bright face and clear blue eyes reminded her of someone — before walking over and lifting the child up to the saddle. She then accepted his hand and heaved herself up behind them both. In a fluid motion, she pulled her habit off her head and let her long black curls billow down her back.

“I thought I recognised you,” Leila murmured into the young man’s ear as she clutched his waist. “You look much better with a moustache, Rudyard.”

Part 2: Deus Ex Machina is coming next week.

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