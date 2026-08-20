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Jacob Hintz's avatar
Jacob Hintz
9h

“I am Malayali, boy. My ancestors were Christians before anyone on your damp island had heard the name Jesus of Nazareth.”

Easily my favorite line from part 2. Excited to see what's in store for part 3!

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1 reply by A. A. Kostas
Jeannine Lawall's avatar
Jeannine Lawall
11h

“Everyone likes him. He’s Australian.” Great line!

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2 replies by A. A. Kostas and others
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