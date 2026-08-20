This is Part 2 of 9, you can read Part 1 here.

RECAP: Last week we met Leila and Rudyard in a fort hidden deep within the Khyber Pass, where a rogue Russian soldier had set himself up as king. Leila disguised herself as a nun and a mysterious child helped her steal documents from Monty, a French slavetrader, while Rudyard played journalist and took notes before helping Leila and the child escape on horseback.

Remnants of an Army by Elizabeth Butler, 1879

Part 2 (Deus Ex Machina)

As they trotted down the precarious trails of the Khyber Pass and the moon rose in the darkening sky, Leila mulled over everything that had happened, organising what she knew into a list in her mind:

Monterey D’Armes, notorious dealer to mercenaries and colonial forces across the Orient, and even, rumour had it, in the South Pacific, was now supplying slaves in direct violation of the British Empire’s own laws, and supplying them to Russians no less. She knew the man was slimy, but this was a new degree of despicable. She wondered if the British Field Marshall knew what his favourite gun runner was up to.

Monty was interested in something called the ‘Tiger Scroll’, and it was worth risking being burnt alive. The scroll was now in her possession, but not the deed which would prove the Frenchman was a slave trader. She needed proof if she was going to take any of this back to the station.

Rudyard Kipling, the boy wonder from The Gazette, was now a man working for The Pioneer, and had not only witnessed the whole scene, but was helping her.

But before Leila could draw any further conclusions, Rudyard brought the horse to an abrupt halt. “Look,” he said, pointing down below them in the valley.

The bright silver of the moon illuminated four riders on horseback, galloping at full speed along the valley floor, dust sparkling behind them like jewels. They were headed southwest at a fast clip, and Leila spotted Monty’s striped blue pith helmet bouncing upon one of the horses. But instead of continuing west and following the valley toward Peshawar, they swung left and began riding north toward the Kabul River, which would take them through Kohistan and Ladakh, and, eventually, into Tibet.

“Strange way to go, unless — ”

“ — you are planning to cross into China,” Rudyard finished for her.

He swung the horse around to point at a copse of low acacia trees. “It will be too difficult to get down the valley tonight. We can camp here until morning.”

Khyber Pass Chromolithograph by W. L. Walton after Lieutenant James Rattray , 1847

Rudyard watched Leila carefully as she lit a fire with the flint she had carried into the throne room and began to fan the flames to give them some warmth as the night air grew cold. The child was curled up on the ground, asleep at Leila’s feet like a cat. Leila was short and slim, almost girlish in stature, though she had to be in her early forties. With her waist-length hair and pretty face, Rudyard felt himself growing tongue-tied and awkward, nothing like the dashing figure he had cut on horseback.

“You do not recognise me, do you?” Leila asked, her cheekbones sharp in the firelight.

Rudyard opened his mouth to speak, then thought better of it and shook his head.

“Leila John. I was at The Gazette with you. I filed stories in Karachi.”

Rudyard pursed his lips and stroked his moustache. “Maybe I remember… I did not work there for very long.”

“No, if I recall you were dismissed after you insulted the Managing Editor. Is that what happened at The Pioneer too?”

Rudyard blinked in surprise, then burst out laughing. “How could you know that?”

Leila tossed her hair and threw another stick onto the fire. “The Pioneer would not send you to the Khyber Pass to cover the coronation of some mad Russian. You came on your own. A man with nothing to lose and an unnatural degree of curiosity.”

“Curiousity is the key to a life worth living,” Redyard retorted. “There can be no adventure without curiosity, and I am sorely in need of adventure.”

Leila raised an eyebrow at the young man, and waited for him to go on.

“Yes, I was dismissed from The Pioneer,” Rudyard sighed, looking into the sputtering flames. “I do not think working for idiotic editors is something I will attempt again. But a publisher says they want to print a book of my stories, which could bring in a year’s salary if it sells well. I just need a few more good adventure tales, then the publisher will go ahead.”

“So you are only looking for entertainment,” Leila said, and was surprised to hear how disappointed she sounded.

Rudyard’s blue eyes flicked up and met hers, holding them for a moment. “I believe in the necessity of adventure for a man. To be led to interesting places and circumstances. And people.” He cleared his throat. “So when are you going to tell me what you are doing here?” He gestured at the child lying at Leila’s feet. “And whose child this is.”

Leila glared at him. “She is not mine, thank you very much. She is my… ward. You can call her Mim.”

The child stirred at the sound of her name, but Leila stroked her head and she fell back asleep.

“I found her up in the mountains near the abbey. I was on a horse in the middle of nowhere, and she was digging through my saddle bags, half-starved and totally wild. She claims she has no father or mother and has been living in the mountains.”

“A child cannot survive in the wilderness on her own. That sounds — ”

“ — preposterous, I know. But she says she was cared for by a family of snow leopards. Accepted as one of the cubs, taught how to climb and hunt and eat wild game. Which sounds silly, except when I see the things she can do, well I — ”

“ — start to believe her,” Rudyard finished, gazing at the sleeping child with a new interest. “Strange things do happen in this strange world,” he murmured.

“For whatever reason, she seems quite fond of me. So now she is in my care. Or I am in hers. And, as you saw, she can be quite useful.”

A log shifted on the fire and sparks flew up into the night air.

“Yes, about that. Why are you robbing Frenchmen of their precious documents? And why the nun get-up? Did you decide to renounce your Hinduism and become a good Christian?” Rudyard grinned, but Leila’s eyes blazed back at him.

“I am Malayali, boy. My ancestors were Christians before anyone on your damp island had heard the name Jesus of Nazareth.”

Rudyard held up his palms. “My apologies, I did not mean — ”

“ — anything by it, because you are not using your head. I thought you were a well-educated sahib. What do you think I would be doing out here, playing fancy dress with the nuns while trying to get my hands on slave trading records from the Britishers’ main arms supplier?”

Rudyard clenched his jaw and stared into the flames. “You work for Intelligence, that is obvious. The ‘Great Game’ and all that. Meddling with the Persians and Turkestanis, terrified the Ruskis are going to seize the precious jewel of India for themselves. Preemptive action causing preemptive action in turn, while everyone pretends none of it is actually happening…” He trailed off and peered up at the stars shining through the boughs of the trees, before dragging his travelling cloak across his shoulders.

“But you said you wanted the slave deed the Frenchman had prepared, not the Tiger Scroll. Why?”

Leila blinked. “What am I going to do with some scroll? I need to know what Monty is up to with this Russian prince. Without the deed I have no proof.”

“So you do have the scroll!” Rudyard slapped his thigh. “I knew it. What does it say?”

Leila shook her head ruefully. “No idea. I’ve not opened it.”

The Rope Bridge at Sirinagur by Thomas and William Daniell, 1805

The scroll was written in a flowing script, difficult to read, but once Leila realised it was a form of Urdu she was able to translate:

Oh Tiger’s Paw, for pure of heart Descend like a jewel into darkness Hide from those who are two-faced Retreat to Kaski and hide your power The heart of darkness is your rest. The heart of darkness is your rest.

Silence fell again as the gears in Leila and Rudyard’s heads clicked and whirred.

“Where the devil is ‘Kaski’? Is that — ”

“ — Nepal? Yes, before the Ranas took it, Kaski was a Shah province, Gurkha territory. So that means — ”

“ — Monty is headed to Nepal. But that will take him — ”

“ — weeks and weeks. It is not so far, as the eagle flies. But it is all mountains between here and there. The only way is back down to the plains and through Delhi. Unless — ”

“ — he goes up through Ladakh and Tibet. Which explains the route they took tonight. The only real risk is the Chinese stopping him… Do you know much about Kaski? Are there towns or cities?”

“Only Pokhara, I think. A town on the lake.”

“And the ‘heart of darkness’? What could that be?”

“No idea. But the important thing is we know where Monty is headed.”

They lay out under the stars as sleep began to take hold, feet near the coals of the dying fire. Rudyard offered to take the first watch, holding out his Webley revolver like a boy proud of his new toy.

“Rudyard, can I ask you a question?” Leila’s voice was soft beneath the acacia branches.

“Of course.”

“What did you mean when you said you were our ‘deus ex machina’ before?”

Rudyard chuckled. “Oh, that. ‘God from the machine’, an old term for when the gods intervene. I think it was the Greeks, they would use a crane to lower a god into a play in order to resolve stories that had gone off the rails. Narratively lazy, if you ask me.”

“Well, it felt that way,” Leila said simply. “I had no plan except to run out of the fort and find our way back to civilization. You lifted us out of there.”

Rudyard didn’t respond, but Leila could make out his silhouette in the darkness, leaning over the simmering fire to light his pipe. The scent of the burning tobacco slowly made its way over and reminded her of her schoolmasters in the Keralan hill stations, puffing away through the monsoons as the pupils tried their best to read the mouldering textbooks.

“Now it’s my turn to ask you a question,” Rudyard rumbled, his voice deeper after a few tokes on the pipe.

Leila lay back and waited, her eyes feeling heavy.

“What is the Tiger’s Paw?”

“An old legend. Have you heard of the Monkey’s Paw?”

Rudyard coughed and nodded. “The wish-granting totem that curses you by giving you exactly what you want, but by a terrible method. You suffer the unforeseen consequences of your desires.”

“Well, the Tiger’s Paw is like that, but better. Legend says the old Nizam of Hyderabad found it in the Naga Hills, but it was lost in the Succession Wars. It grants only one wish, but instead of cursing you, it blesses you further. It gives you not only what you wished for, but the truest desire of your heart.”

“So what is the drawback? Surely there must be some catch.”

“Legend says only the pure of heart can wish upon the Tiger’s Paw and survive the encounter. All others who try are killed in the attempt.”

“The Nizam of Hyderabad, was he not the wealthiest man in the world? What would he need with such an object?”

Leila scoffed. “It is not real, Rudyard. It is asambandum, nonsense. One of those balysham stories for children.”

Rudyard shifted his weight and continued smoking his pipe. “What do you suppose it means, to be ‘pure of heart’?”

Leila paused before answering. “The words used in my mother tongue are sathyasandhatha and nirmalatha, which means ‘integrity’ and ‘wholeness’. So your inside and outside are aligned. No falsity, no pretending. What you wish for is truly good and your truest desire.”

“Ah,” Rudyard said simply. “So, how are we going to get to Pokhara?”

Leila was fighting sleep now, eyelids far too heavy to keep open, and she wished Rudyard would stop chattering and let her get some rest before his watch was over.

“I have a friend who can help us get there very quickly. I think you will like him. Now, vayadi please, let me sleep.”

“What do you mean, that I will like him?”

Leila smiled to herself as she rolled over toward Mim, turning her back on Rudyard.

“Everyone likes him. He’s Australian.”

Part 3: Hand of God is coming next week.

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