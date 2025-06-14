Hello, fellow wayfarers.

There are now over 500 of you walking the trail with me. My aim with this newsletter has always been to find, create, and share the guideposts that lead us further up and further in. It means a lot to have so many of you here, and I hope you can share whatever you find most edifying with people in your life.

A path I walked in Slovenia, 2022

I posted the first roundup back in February, pointing you toward some waymarkers I had built on other trails:

Since then, there have been a few more of these ‘elsewhere waymarkers’ published in other places, weighted heavily toward poetry…

‘urban revival project’, published in Ekstasis by Christianity Today (March 2025)

Ekstasis (which is being renamed

) is Christianity Today’s creative writing journal. It was an absolute honour to have a poem featured there.

‘urban revival project’ is a short exploration of cities and their inhabitants which grapples with the value of montrous metropolises in a world starved of beauty and wonder.

Ultimately, this poem declares that:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published there is only your brother and your sister a tumult of them, organised in a thousand crazed geometries a kaleidoscope of holy images

You can read the whole poem here and let me know if you agree with the conclusions I reach regarding cities and humanity.

Agony in the Garden by El Greco, 1605

‘The Floating Cup’ and ‘Luminox’, published in Vessels of Light ’s Spring 2025 Issue: Resurgam

Vessels of Light is a virtual lighthouse that inspires souls through the gift of literary arts, created and managed by

. The journal is also here on Substack:

.

‘Luminox’ is a prose poem about the inner conflict between light and darkness, and our misguided attempts to defeat the darkness within our souls. It begins like this:

I. Darkness is not absence, it has speed and thrust. It rushes in at the slightest wavering of light, at the flickering of a candle, at the movement of my fingers before the projector. It whomps me in my gut every time I let a little bit of light go out or when I lick my fingertips and quench the holy flame so I can take a break from that aching clarity and try to relax for a second. I’m a sucker for the miniscule moment between when the light goes out and the dark pummels my insides, and my Lord, it is a brief moment. The quickest moment that can ever occur, because that brisk light is not the fastest thing in the universe, no matter what they tell you—it’s tied neck-and-neck with the speed of darkness. In the micro-instant the light stops, the dark starts.

If this interests you, see the rest of the poem here.

My second poem in this issue, ‘The Floating Cup’, deals with the difficult choices we tend to avoid and how they haunt us until we face them. The crucial moment of Gethsemane is described as follows:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published my brothers and sisters slept, but our master could not I drifted between shades thrown by moonlight, watching the floating cup he grasped its brutal chalice and drank belching and heaving at the stars.

Read the full poem here.

‘Treeborn’, published in Calla Press Journal ’s Spring/Summer 2025 Issue: Living in Wonder

Calla Press is a literary journal and each volume is itself a work of art. As one of the few remaining print journals for faith-based creative writing, I was always hoping I’d publish with them one day.

You can pre-order a copy here and you’ll receive an amazing spread of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction, including my poem ‘Treeborn’ which begins:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published here’s how I remember it: you, dashing inside with sweat beading by your hairline my glasses slipping down my hooking nose dragging me outdoors gravitationally to the base of the eucalypt…

‘Poetry as Mutual Dreaming’, published in Inkwell on Substack (May 2025)

When

invited me to submit an essay to

on the concept of ‘poetry as mutual dreaming’, I was blown away by the opportunity to write for one of my must-read publications on Substack. Even better, it was a topic I’ve spent many years thinking about.

Inkwell

The result was the best essay I’ve ever written. You can read it here:

I hope you glean something edifying from the above pieces, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts, comments, feedback, or questions.

(And don’t worry, I’ve got more fiction, poetry, and essays which will be published directly to Waymarkers soon.)