There are now over 700 of you subscribing to Waymarkers, which is both staggering and encouraging. This newsletter is about finding, creating, and sharing the signposts that lead us further up and further in. Occasionally, I send out these roundups to gather the waymarkers I’ve constructed on other trails.

‘Meta-Modernism in Action’, published in The Republic of Letters (September 2025)

This may be the best essay I’ve written yet, picking up the newish concept of ‘meta-modernism’ as a different mode for seeking meaning in your life, and using the fantastic 2013 film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty as an applied example of how metamodernism gives us a way out of postmodernism toward a life of seeking adventure and faith.

This was originally written to be a Waymarkers essay, so I’m grateful that a major publication decided to run it without making any significant changes to its content:

‘The Petition’, 3rd place winner in Modern Pulp ’s June 2025 flash fiction contest

This 500-word story was inspired by the prompt, “An alien species, observing the earth from a mothership beyond the Moon, debates the merits of Humanity and if they deserve to continue existing or to be destroyed. At the last moment, something changes their minds.”

‘Review of Francesca Dons Beatrice’s Cloak ’, published in New Verse Review (August 2025)

I wrote a review of

’s ambitious poetry collection which reimagines Dante’s

in language and imagery recognisable to the Instagram generation. It’s a fun romp which disguises deeper themes, with the main character, Francesca, learning how Divine love can fulfill the pursuit of earthly lust. I recommend this poetry collection as a great way to become familiar with Dante’s work.

‘Thomas Pynchon speaks darker truths than you could ever know’ and ‘The Isle of Cryptoslavery’, published in Apocrypha (July & August 2025)

Inferno

runs great Substack publications looking at ancient history and stories from the depths of antiquity.

publishes the strange genre of ‘internet metafiction’, blending truth and fiction and featuring claims of unknown authenticity.

Apocrypha

These two pieces are a bit different than my usual Waymarkers fare, with the first one exploring the Artificial Intelligence conspiracy that Thomas Pynchon hid within in his 1966 novel ‘The Crying of Lot 49’, and the second exposing the dark underbelly of cryptocurrency during my visit to a forgotten island in the Indian Ocean:

‘Golden Hour: a cosmic mystery,’ serialised in Waymarkers (July & August 2025)

‘Golden Hour’ was published in five parts over five weeks, as a story of twists and turns with clues hidden in photographs and vinyl records, and featuring strange manipulations of time.

In case you missed it or wanted to read it as a complete story, here is a single pdf with all five parts combined into one document, for your easy printing or on-screen reading:

