Waymarkers

Waymarkers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee reid's avatar
Renee reid
Sep 27

I love the way you write. Your gentleness with words encourages me back to being a pilgrim. Looking forward to sharing the next part of your journey

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Natasha Burge's avatar
Natasha Burge
May 22

Beautiful

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by A. A. Kostas
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 A. A. Kostas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture