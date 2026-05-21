I’m always excited to share new art-poems with you all, but I’m even more excited to share that TILT TILT TILT Publishing is releasing my debut chapbook featuring some of my best art-poems and prose poetry!

Luminox: a journey through the blinding dark is a five-part wrestling match between light and shadow, equation and mystery, prose and poetry. A dichotomy between a head that wants to measure and the body that has to live inside existing measurements. It features some of my very best poems, including ‘Sisyphean’, ‘The Spiral Unwinds’, ‘Sunlines’, and ‘Infinite Coastlines’.

This will be released as a limited print-run, so please pre-order if this sounds remotely interesting to you. The first 50 preorders will also receive the poetry postcard”Lodestar” for free.

PRE-ORDER LINK HERE.

The first new art-poem I’m sharing today is a short reflection on the destructive, life-shattering events that require us to start over and seek a new way of building our livelihoods:

Waymarkers are made to be shared Share

And this second art-poem is a two-parter, a contemplation on the dual nature of the cross:

I hope you sit with these poems and if they speak to you, please feel free to share them with others.