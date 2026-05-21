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Eugenia P. Frankenberg 🥀's avatar
Eugenia P. Frankenberg 🥀
May 21

“sacred son” is beautiful but even more potent with “scarab son” read first.

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1 reply by A. A. Kostas
Leah | Blessed Endurance's avatar
Leah | Blessed Endurance
May 21

“I’m adopted not managed”

Loved that poem. Well done.

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