It’s been a fun few weeks seeing my poetry chapbook, LUMINOX: a journey through the blinding dark, sell out its first printing. Poetry is not usually popular, so it’s heartening to see so much interest in idiosyncratic art-poems about birth, death, science, cosmology, doubt, faith, darkness, light, seeking, and finding.

The publisher is planning a second print run, so if missed out the first time around, you can register your interest here.

Now, onto some new art-poetry…

Ad Infinitum (golden spirals)

Many months ago, I was challenged by Claire Adderholt to create an art-poem based on the ‘golden ratio’ — a series of numbers which grow by adding the two previous numbers in the sequence together, which can be arranged as visually pleasing spirals, found in art and nature.

The following art poem follows the syllable structure of these ‘golden spirals’ (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 8, 5, 3, 2, 1, 1), and takes the shape of the infinity symbol (∞), while exploring our place betwixt the generations before and after us:

Waymarkers are made to be shared Share

False Gift

I am currently engaged in a new poetry project which will take shape over coming months. I can’t say too much right now, but let it suffice to say that the project heavily engages with one of my lifelong obsessions, Greek mythology.

Today I’m sharing an art-poem from that project which is particularly timely, as it uses the trojan horse as way to consider true and false gifts.

I hope you enjoy one or both of these poems. If they speak to you, please share them with others.