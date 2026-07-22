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Eugenia P. Frankenberg 🥀's avatar
Eugenia P. Frankenberg 🥀
5d

your poem inspired by the trojan horse is spectacular, especially its opening line: "Beware the hollow gifts for they are never truly empty, they contain deeper voids...". congrats on selling out your chapbook!

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1 reply by A. A. Kostas
Zoe (However I Grow)'s avatar
Zoe (However I Grow)
5d

These shapes are awesome, I feel for your spacebar. 😁 Really great poems, and I'm excited for your upcoming Greek mythology project!

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