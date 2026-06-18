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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
2d

You get to be in the same magazine issue as Guy Gavriel Kay. Jealous..

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1 reply by A. A. Kostas
Sandrina de Klerk's avatar
Sandrina de Klerk
2d

Brilliant snippets there! Want to read all of them for sure ...

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1 reply by A. A. Kostas
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