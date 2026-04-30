Waymarkers

Waymarkers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Griffin Gooch's avatar
Griffin Gooch
4d

Been waiting for this for months and did NOT disappoint

Reply
Share
2 replies by A. A. Kostas and others
Abbi Bodager's avatar
Abbi Bodager
4dEdited

This has to be the most entertaining Substack post I’ve read (and I’m sure many will find your answers to be strangely beneficial haha). I hope there will be a part two!

Reply
Share
4 replies by A. A. Kostas and others
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A. A. Kostas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture